Sound Bath at the Netherwoods for Samhain Sunday, Nov. 1st!

Fall back! So gently into a sound embrace on a very special Samhain Sunday with Douglas & Lotus Sound Bath and Romy Keegan & the magical Netherwoods Dance & Sacred Arts Temple on Sunday, NOV 1st at 6:30pm. All Souls, Day of the Dead, Samhain - This is THE moment and place to soothe the spirit(s)! Discover the communal and personal power of sound healing meditation by joining us for this unique sound immersion gathering at a location as cozy, creative, alive, and celebratory as this precise time of year that we all look forward to! 🎃

Please bring a yoga mat (a comforter or sleeping pad make excellent substitutes), a small pillow, and light blanket. Eye masks and extra items will be available. And, as always, please avoid strong fragrances. If you haven't joined us at the Netherwoods before, this one is not to be missed! Address/location (near-North valley) will be provided upon registration. 🍂

We can't wait to welcome you to another restorative session -like no other- at the one-of-a-kind Netherwoods!

Namaste💗