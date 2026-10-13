Sound Bath Sunday at Studio Sway!

Lotus Sound Bath will be at STUDIO SWAY on Sunday, October 18 at 6:00PM!

The most relaxing way to do Sunday...

Please bring a yoga mat (or comforter), small pillow, and blanket to get most comfortable. No need for anything more.

Join Douglas and Lotus Sound Bath for a restful Sunday afternoon at the favorite, spacious, and ambient/acoustic studio atmosphere of Studio Sway!

Located on the LOWER LEVEL of the shopping center on the NE corner of Lomas and San Mateo, PARKING and Studio on LOWER LEVEL -across from Quarter Celtic Brewpub. Look for the Lotus sign. Please plan to arrive a little early to get comfortable. Thank You!

We hope you will join us for this unique relaxation and meditation experience. Namaste💓