Sound Bath Sunday at Studio Sway!
Sound Bath Sunday at Studio Sway!
Lotus Sound Bath will be at STUDIO SWAY on Sunday, October 18 at 6:00PM!
The most relaxing way to do Sunday...
Please bring a yoga mat (or comforter), small pillow, and blanket to get most comfortable. No need for anything more.
Join Douglas and Lotus Sound Bath for a restful Sunday afternoon at the favorite, spacious, and ambient/acoustic studio atmosphere of Studio Sway!
Located on the LOWER LEVEL of the shopping center on the NE corner of Lomas and San Mateo, PARKING and Studio on LOWER LEVEL -across from Quarter Celtic Brewpub. Look for the Lotus sign. Please plan to arrive a little early to get comfortable. Thank You!
We hope you will join us for this unique relaxation and meditation experience. Namaste💓
Studio Sway
40
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Lotus Sound Bath (Albuquerque, NM)
5053939746
info@lotussoundbath.com
Artist Group Info
Douglas Cardwell
info@lotussoundbath.com
Studio Sway
1100 San Mateo Blvd NE Ste. # 32Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
studioswayabq@gmail.com