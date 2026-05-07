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Spring Garden Festival

Spring Garden Festival

Join us for our annual Rio Grande Nature Center Spring Garden Festival this weekend, May 9, 10. You'll enjoy food trucks, live music, craft vendors with unique products, nature and bird walks, face painting and children's events, featured speakers, live rescued birds, and local exhibitors. Fun for the whole family!

Rio Grande Nature Center State Park
$5/car for parking
08:30 AM - 03:30 PM, every day through May 10, 2026.
Rio Grande Nature Center State Park
2901 Candelaria Rd., NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87107
(505) 344-7240
friends@rgnc.org
rgnc.org