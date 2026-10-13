Stitched in Tradition: Gallery 02 From Runway to Gallery

ALBUQUERQUE, NM — On November 7th, Nepantla Corazones Productions will present CAMP 2.0: Stitched in Tradition — Gallery 02, a free, one-day exhibition at Richard Levy Gallery featuring original work by 27 young New Mexico artists ages 12–19.

The November 7th exhibition gives the work a different kind of space. After being presented in motion on the runway, the garments will be shown as individual works. Now allowing visitors to spend time with the details, materials, ideas, and stories behind each piece.

The exhibition is free and open to the public! Community members are invited to meet the young artists, view the cohort collection, and celebrate the work they have developed throughout the CAMP 2.0 mentorship.

