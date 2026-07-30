Summer Latinx Writing Group: Roots-Through-Roots: Culture, Nature, and Her Inhabitants.

Let's keep the momentum going! Our past two workshops have thrived in powerful conversations and creativity.

For our third workshop, we are excited to welcome Bianca A. Lucero.

Bianca will be leading the workshop “Roots-through-roots: culture, nature, and her inhabitants.”

Through the consideration of natural spaces and the more-than-human-beings we find ourselves inexplicably drawn to, this nature workshop asks attendees to explore what cultures and histories may await our awakening.

Our workshop will be held at FUSION on Monday, August 10, from 3–5 PM at FUSION | The Cell.

ABOUT BIANCA A. LUCERO

Bianca A. Lucero is a Salvadoran-American naturalist and UNM graduate. Currently, she is working on a book-length project exploring reptilian ethology as a means to remedy humankind's relationship with snakes. Her work can be found in Humans & Nature Press Digital and Dark Mountain Project. Bianca resides in New Mexico, where she hopes to continue advocating for the species of her home state.