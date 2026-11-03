Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights
Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights
Experience Grand Kyiv Ballet’s Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 7:00 PM MST. Tchaikovsky’s music, ballet and illuminated costumes bring a new visual dimension to this classic story.
The performance takes place at 211 West San Francisco Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501. Running time is 2 hours 20 minutes in total, including a 20-minute intermission, with an estimated finish at 9:20 PM MST.
This is a ticketed event. Use the official Lensic booking page for current ticket prices, fees, available seating and admission guidance. Consult the venue’s visitor information for directions and current event details before attending.
Lensic Performing Arts Center
$59–$120
07:00 PM - 09:20 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Artistic Space Productions
+1 425-588-5154
artisticspaceproductions@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Grand Kyiv Ballet
Lensic Performing Arts Center
211 W. San Francisco StreetSanta Fe, New Mexico 87501
5059881234
info@lensic.org