Experience Grand Kyiv Ballet’s Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 7:00 PM MST. Tchaikovsky’s music, ballet and illuminated costumes bring a new visual dimension to this classic story.

The performance takes place at 211 West San Francisco Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501. Running time is 2 hours 20 minutes in total, including a 20-minute intermission, with an estimated finish at 9:20 PM MST.

This is a ticketed event. Use the official Lensic booking page for current ticket prices, fees, available seating and admission guidance. Consult the venue’s visitor information for directions and current event details before attending.