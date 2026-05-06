Swoon Artist Talk and Film Screening at the Santa Fe Art Institute
Swoon Artist Talk and Film Screening at the Santa Fe Art Institute
Please join us at an event supporting Turner Carroll Gallery’s Swoon exhibition on May 14 at the Santa Fe Art Institute. This public reception will occur from 5:30-6:30pm, and Swoon will talk about her new body of work and storytelling as a throughline in her artistic practice. Her newest film about the Sibylant Sisters, which won two Sundance Film Festival fellowships, will also be premiered.
Santa Fe Art Institute
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
Turner Carroll Gallery
brian@turnercarrollgallery.com
Artist Group Info
Swoon
Santa Fe Art Institute
1600 St Michael's Drive, #31Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505
505-424-5050
info@sfai.org