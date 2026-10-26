The A.R.C. with creator Tim Disney

Join us for a signing of THE A.R.C.

BOOK EVENT

Date: October 29 | Time: 4-6 PM

Location: Astro-Zombies | Albuquerque, NM

Book description:

A lethal new virus is wreaking havoc across the globe, but this time hand sanitizer isn't going to fix it.

The A.R.C. begins at the Concordia Center in the heart of the Amazon, where a who's who of global elites from business, finance, fashion, entertainment, technology, and online activism have gathered for the Global Reinvestment For Tomorrow Conference (GRFT), promising to solve the problem of climate change once and for all. Very little problem-solving occurs before the GRFTers are infected with a lethal, highly contagious virus, dubbed Amazonian Recombinant Cytoneuropathy (A.R.C.).

The A.R.C. virus has peculiar and unfortunate characteristics: it is wildly contagious but undetectable in its dormant phase; it is 100% lethal; and the kicker is ... it's activated by lying. This proves deeply problematic for a world drowning in an ocean of lies and misinformation. The GRFTers board their private jets and spread the virus worldwide. Chaos ensues.

