The Art of Jazz with Tracey Whitney and Special Guest Paul Gonzales

Join us at Babydoll's House of Jazz & Blue May 8 and 9th. The Art of Jazz with Tracey Whitney + Special Guest Paul Gonzales, 10 p.m. - 1 a.m. I Love the Night Life! Dancing to Old School. Enjoy our wonderful selection of original handcrafted cocktails and mocktails. They are all crafted by the very talented Beverage Director and Assistant General Manager, Jessica O'Brien.

Babydoll’s House of Jazz & Blues is an intimate refuge for those who savor the art of live music and the seduction of atmosphere. Every element, from sound, light, scent, and texture, is crafted with intention, creating a space that feels both refined and inviting. In the early onset of the evening, the room hums with the warmth of live jazz and blues. And as the night deepens, the mood shifts and the space transforms into a sophisticated nightclub with dancing to the timeless funk and soul of the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, so don't forget your dancing shoes! Make it a night to remember!

Wondering where to eat before the show? We've got you covered! Located in the courtyard with Babydoll's, you can treat your party to a delicious dinner at Park Square Market, an upscale urban food court (from the makers of Sawmill Market) showcasing the best of local culinary talent. Running short on time? Yes, you are welcome to bring your meal into the club, but due to Local Health Codes, only food from vendors in the market are allowed. There's plenty of free covered parking. Go to parksquaremarketabq.com for more information.