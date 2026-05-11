The Art of Jazz with Tracey Whitney at Babydoll's House of Jazz & Blues

Join us at Babydoll's House of Jazz & Blues! On Fridays + Saturdays 6-10 p.m. The Art of Jazz with Tracey Whitney, 10 p.m. - 1 a.m. I Love the Night Life! Dancing to Old School. Enjoy our wonderful selection of original handcrafted cocktails and mocktails. They are all crafted by the very talented Beverage Director and Assistant General Manager, Jessica O'Brien.

Babydoll’s House of Jazz & Blues is an intimate refuge for those who savor the art of live music and the seduction of atmosphere. Every element, from sound, light, scent, and texture, is crafted with intention, creating a space that feels both refined and inviting. In the early onset of the evening, the room hums with the warmth of live jazz and blues. And as the night deepens, the mood shifts and the space transforms into a sophisticated nightclub with dancing to the timeless funk and soul of the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, so don't forget your dancing shoes! Make it a night to remember!