The Brotherhood Featuring Kevin Burt and Ken Valdez with Larry Mitchell

The Brotherhood Featuring Kevin Burt and Ken Valdez is making its way to the stage in FUSION | The Cell on Friday, May 15, at 7:30 PM (doors at 6:30 PM). Musically speaking, try to imagine what would happen if Bill Withers, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Ray Charles, and Santana were in a room together. This powerful show—brought to you by two well-known and respected names in blues, soul, and rock circles—has been bringing joy throughout the country with their electric performances, and now they are bringing it to FUSION! The Brotherhood will be joined by Grammy Award Winner Guitar Virtuoso, Larry Mitchell, who has performed with everyone from Tracy Chapman to Steve Vai!

Born in Waterloo, Iowa, Kevin Burt made blues history as the first artist to sweep three categories at The Blues Foundation’s International Blues Challenge, cementing his place on the global stage. Signed to Gulf Coast Records, the multiple-time Blues Music Awards nominee (including this year) and Iowa Music Hall of Fame inductee is known for his powerhouse vocals and deeply soulful delivery.

Raised in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Ken Valdez has shared stages with blues legends including B.B. King and Buddy Guy. Encouraged by Jonny Lang and the late Jeff Healey, Valdez moved to Minneapolis. There he has remained busy and in demand. From receiving a personal invitation from Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top to join the legends on the road to collaborations with the likes of Billy Bob Thornton and Heart’s Nancy Wilson. All of this while continuing to work extensively with many artists connected to Prince. The guitarist, singer, songwriter, and producer shows no sign of slowing down.

Friends for over a decade, Burt and Valdez share an undeniable chemistry. One would swear they were related. The Brotherhood delivers a high-energy blend of blues, soul, funk, and rock—equal parts grit and grace—leaving audiences moved, inspired, and wanting more.

When music runs thicker than blood, it’s more than family—it’s a Brotherhood.