© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"The Curious Life of Edgar Allan Poe" by Ballet 5:8

"The Curious Life of Edgar Allan Poe" by Ballet 5:8

Experience a haunting 90-minute original ballet exploring Poe’s iconic works, including "The Raven", "The Tell-Tale Heart" and "The Masque of the Red Death", through breathtaking dance, spoken word and an evocative American score. Performed without intermission.

Pre-show Conversation from 5:30–6:15 p.m., offering insight into Poe’s stories and the creative process.

Tickets: https://my.nmculture.org/packages/flex/182/0b56e3fde7546bffc71c7ffc0c93be8b

Themed Treats: Barkadas restaurant inside the NHCC will offer Poe-inspired drinks and desserts alongside its regular menu.

National Hispanic Cultural Center
Tickets: $50; students and seniors receive $10 off, and groups of 10+ receive 10% off. Save $5 with code B58FRIEND!
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ballet 5:8
jwslager@ballet58.org
www.ballet58.org

Artist Group Info

Julianna Slager
jwslager@ballet58.org
www.ballet58.org
National Hispanic Cultural Center
1701 4th St. SW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
505-724-4771
https://www.nhccnm.org/events/