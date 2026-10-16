"The Curious Life of Edgar Allan Poe" by Ballet 5:8
"The Curious Life of Edgar Allan Poe" by Ballet 5:8
Experience a haunting 90-minute original ballet exploring Poe’s iconic works, including "The Raven", "The Tell-Tale Heart" and "The Masque of the Red Death", through breathtaking dance, spoken word and an evocative American score. Performed without intermission.
Pre-show Conversation from 5:30–6:15 p.m., offering insight into Poe’s stories and the creative process.
Tickets: https://my.nmculture.org/packages/flex/182/0b56e3fde7546bffc71c7ffc0c93be8b
Themed Treats: Barkadas restaurant inside the NHCC will offer Poe-inspired drinks and desserts alongside its regular menu.
National Hispanic Cultural Center
Tickets: $50; students and seniors receive $10 off, and groups of 10+ receive 10% off. Save $5 with code B58FRIEND!
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ballet 5:8
jwslager@ballet58.org
Artist Group Info
Julianna Slager
jwslager@ballet58.org
National Hispanic Cultural Center
1701 4th St. SWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87102
505-724-4771