The Next Generation Dance Group (Pueblo of Acoma)
The Next Generation Dance Group (Pueblo of Acoma)
The Next Generation Dance Group (Pueblo of Acoma) will be dancing.
Celebrate the seasonal cycles through prayer, song, and dance with our Cultural Dance Program. Dances connect us to our ancestors, community, and traditions while honoring gifts from our Creator.
They ensure that life continues and connections to the past and future are reinforced. The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is the only place in North America to offer cultural Native American dances every week, year-round.
Free for museum members, or with admission.
Dance groups and times subject to change.
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through May 17, 2026.
Event Supported By
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87104
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com