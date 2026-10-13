The Servant of Two Masters

This famous commedia dell'arte classic follows a hungry servant who realizes he can secure more food by secretly working for two masters at once. The comedy builds into hilarious chaos as he tries to juggle his responsibilities, without being found out by his employers.

Written by Carlo Goldoni, translated by E.J. Dent, adapted by Gregory S Moss, and directed by Melanie Nelson.

October 30 and 31 and November 5, 6, and 7 at 7:30pm

November 1 and 7 at 2:00pm

Rodey Theatre

Ticket Prices: $15 General, $12 Faculty & Seniors, $10 Staff & Students

Presented by UNM Theatre and Dance.