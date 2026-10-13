The Servant of Two Masters
The Servant of Two Masters
This famous commedia dell'arte classic follows a hungry servant who realizes he can secure more food by secretly working for two masters at once. The comedy builds into hilarious chaos as he tries to juggle his responsibilities, without being found out by his employers.
Written by Carlo Goldoni, translated by E.J. Dent, adapted by Gregory S Moss, and directed by Melanie Nelson.
October 30 and 31 and November 5, 6, and 7 at 7:30pm
November 1 and 7 at 2:00pm
Rodey Theatre
Ticket Prices: $15 General, $12 Faculty & Seniors, $10 Staff & Students
Presented by UNM Theatre and Dance.
Rodey Theatre, UNM
$15 General, $12 Faculty & Seniors, $10 Staff & Students
07:30 PM - 07:30 PM, every day through Nov 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
UNM Department of Theatre and Dance
(505) 277-2112
theatre@unm
Artist Group Info
mmatishak@unm.edu