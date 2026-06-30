THR Fourth of July Rodeo at Hyatt Regency Tamaya

Celebrate Independence Day weekend with a special Fourth of July edition of the Tamaya Horse Rescue Rodeo at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa. Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of exciting rodeo events featuring the rescued horses of Tamaya Horse Rescue, along with patriotic festivities honoring America's 250th anniversary. Set against the beautiful backdrop of Santa Ana Pueblo, the celebration brings together Western traditions, family friendly entertainment and community spirit, all while supporting the care and rehabilitation of Tamaya's rescued horses. Proceeds from the event directly benefit Tamaya Horse Rescue.

