Three Muses Storytelling

Three Muses Performance Collective (3MPC), Albuquerque’s newest performing arts company, is bringing a retrospective of their curated storytelling series featuring women on various themes on Thursday, October 15, at 7 PM for one performance ONLY. This is an official event of the Rising High Arts Festival.

Featured storytellers include Pam Breithaup and A Yourd on the theme “Small Moments”; Father Anne and Andi Penner on the theme “Fight or Flight”; and a new story from Muse and story curator, Jane deLaubenfels.

About Three Muses Performance Collective

Three Muses Performance Collective has a mission to strengthen and uplift women’s stories and experiences. 3MPC is the brainchild of producers Theresa A. Carson, Jane deLaubenfels, and Patti Neff-Tiven, who have decades of experience in the creation and production of live arts events, including producing, directing, and performing with companies such as Albuquerque Little Theatre, The Vortex, and Musical Theatre Southwest in ABQ; Ground Floor Theatre, Fusebox Festival, and The Rude Mechs in Austin, TX; and The Artistic Home, Redtwist Theatre, and 2nd Story in Chicago. Three Muses seeks to empower and uplift women’s voices and experiences through new, rising and experimental live performance art.

Free parking is available in FUSION’s main lot, in our lot next to Burger King on Lomas, and is also free along 1st Street after 6 PM (more parking info + map available here).

Tickets are $15.