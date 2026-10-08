We are excited to invite you and your family to participate in our first annual Trunk or Treat!

NMCC is hosting this festive community event at the Resilience Hub (3119 3rd Street Suite 103) on Friday, October 30, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

We are planning a fantastic evening packed with delicious treats, fun face painting, and a creative costume contest. Decorate a trunk, hand out goodies, and join us for a spooktacular time celebrating with our neighborhood!