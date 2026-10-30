Trunk or Treat on Indian School Rd

Free family Halloween fun at Homewise on Indian School — decorated trunks, candy, and costumes. Friday, Oct 30, 4–6 pm. All ages welcome.

Join Homewise for an afternoon of decorated trunks, candy, and costumes in our parking lot on Indian School Road. Our staff and community partners will have their trunks decorated and plenty of candy to hand out.

Come in costume, walk the loop, and say hello to your neighbors, then head out for the evening with a head start on the candy.

Friday, October 30 · 4:00–6:00 pm

Homewise · 5041 Indian School Rd NE, Ste 100, Albuquerque, NM 87110

Good to know

- Free and open to everyone — no ticket required, though registering here helps us plan how much candy to buy.

- Costumes encouraged at every age, including the grown-ups.

- Look for the teal pumpkins: those trunks hand out allergy-friendly, non-food treats like stickers and glow sticks.

- Free parking on site, with attendee parking directed away from the trunk area for safety.

- Strollers and wagons welcome. The full trunk loop is flat and accessible.

Homewise is a New Mexico nonprofit working to make homeownership possible for all kinds of people. We're glad to be part of this neighborhood, and this is one of our favorite ways to say so.