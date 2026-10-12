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UAM Open Mic Night

UAM Open Mic Night

Contemporary Art Gallery
Workshop participants and the public are invited to share their creativity and poetry for an open mic night immersed in the artwork of Breathing Lessons. Light refreshments, journals, and pencils provided. Participants can sign up to perform on a first-come, first-serve basis.

NMSU Art Museum
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

NMSU Art Museum
5756462545
artmuseum@nmsu.edu
uam.nmsu.edu
NMSU Art Museum
1308 E. University Ave
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88003
5756462545
artmuseum@nmsu.edu
uam.nmsu.edu