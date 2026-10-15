UNM Day of Dance brings together prospective students and their families, current UNM Dance students, alumni, and dancers from throughout the community for a special day celebrating the art, education, and spirit of dance at the University of New Mexico.

Prospective and current UNM Dance students are invited to participate at no cost, while alumni and community dancers may join the day for $100, which includes breakfast, lunch, and a ticket to the evening’s UNM Student Choreography Show.

Throughout the day, participants will experience dance workshops, specialized programming, opportunities to connect with members of the UNM Dance community, and tours of the UNM campus and dance facilities. Prospective students will have the opportunity to experience the UNM Dance program firsthand, while alumni and community dancers can reconnect with the program and one another.

An alumni-only tour of the new CCAT building will also be offered, with limited space available.

The day will culminate with the UNM Student Choreography Show, showcasing the creativity and talent of today’s UNM Dance students.

Most importantly, UNM Day of Dance helps invest in the future of dance education. After event expenses are covered, net proceeds will support scholarships for UNM Dance students, helping make a UNM Dance education more accessible to the next generation of dancers.

Come dance. Reconnect. Discover. And help support the future of UNM Dance.

REGISTRATION DEADLINE IS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2026