Veterans’ Day at IPCC
Veterans’ Day at IPCC
On Veterans' Day, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center acknowledges the service of veterans in the U.S. Join us for special activities throughout the day as we commemorate the holiday and recognize local Native veterans.
*Free Admission for Veterans
*Free Coffee and Pueblo cookies in the Courtyard
*Free Veterans Pins
*Veterans' Day Stickers
*Flags for Veterans
Schedule of Events
11am-12pm
Color Guard Opening Ceremony
Dance Group Performance from Acoma Family Dance Group (Acoma Pueblo)
12-1pm
Intro to Speakers by Anthony Tekala
Speakers:
Daily Artist-Chris Chavez (Santo Domingo Veteran)
1pm-2pm Pottery Demonstration by Ray Garcia (San Felipe Veteran)
2pm-3pm
Film in the IPCC Library - Native American Veterans: Storytelling for Healing
Showings at 2pm and 2:30pm