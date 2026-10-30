Veterans’ Day at IPCC

On Veterans' Day, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center acknowledges the service of veterans in the U.S. Join us for special activities throughout the day as we commemorate the holiday and recognize local Native veterans.

*Free Admission for Veterans

*Free Coffee and Pueblo cookies in the Courtyard

*Free Veterans Pins

*Veterans' Day Stickers

*Flags for Veterans

Schedule of Events

11am-12pm

Color Guard Opening Ceremony

Dance Group Performance from Acoma Family Dance Group (Acoma Pueblo)

12-1pm

Intro to Speakers by Anthony Tekala

Speakers:

Daily Artist-Chris Chavez (Santo Domingo Veteran)

1pm-2pm Pottery Demonstration by Ray Garcia (San Felipe Veteran)

2pm-3pm

Film in the IPCC Library - Native American Veterans: Storytelling for Healing

Showings at 2pm and 2:30pm