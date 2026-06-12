WORKSHOP: Fun Ways to Fight Kids' Summer "Math Amnesia"

Summer's great, but it often fosters "math-amnesia" — kids forgetting what they learned the past year. Best-selling math book author [Algebra Survival Guide] & longtime educator Josh Rappaport has the solution: a range of activities that get kids doing math without even realizing it. Attend the workshop to learn about games, string art, stories, riddles, art projects and more that will put your kids back in math-mode — all while having fun!