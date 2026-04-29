Zia’s 333 Party!
Zia’s 333 Party!
Come celebrate Zia’s 33rd birthday with a fabulous show and a cast of some of the best local entertainers in Albuquerque! All performances are up to the artist for some of the top acts with the most creativity! Come ready to vibe, manifest good energy, and celebrate another year around the sun!
Albuquerque Press Club
$10-$30
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
Zia Sandia Productions LLC
5052210620
ziasandiaburlesque@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Zia Sandia
ziasandiaburlesque@gmail.com
Albuquerque Press Club
201 Highland Park Circle SEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87105