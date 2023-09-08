Early Bird Prize Drawing is Closed

Congratulations to Daniel Trujillo, winner of the Salsa Rangefinder Mountain Bike!

We are excited to announce that Two Wheel Drive has once again donated a mountain bike as the Early Bird Prize for our Fall fundraiser! It's their way of encouraging you to support KUNM.

The Salsa Rangefinder Deore is the perfect trail companion for weekend adventures to off-road destinations far and wide. The stable trail geometry puts you in a position to climb, descend, and pedal through technical spots with assurance…or if you are anything like me, you can simply stir up dust on some nice flat dirt trails in the Bosque.

The 120 mm suspension fork and dropper post give you the control to make easy work of many trail features. And the 29” wheels help you maintain momentum with 2.6” wide tires that keep you planted on the trail. The Rangefinder also features a Shimano’s 11-speed Deore drivetrain that delivers smooth shifting and gear range that’ll serve you well while climbing, pedaling through flat sections, and everything in between.

The incredible team at Two Wheel Drive will fit and adjust the bike, so it is ride ready when the lucky winner picks it up.

To enter the Early Bird drawing donate before 5pm on September 8, 2023. Don't miss your chance to win, donate to KUNM today!

Salsa Rangefinder Deore mountain bike is valued at $1,199.00 and worth every cent!

