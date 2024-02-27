KUNM launches 2024 election initiative driven by local, community-centered reporting

Specifically, KUNM will use robust community engagement to drive its non-partisan coverage of the 2024 elections and help New Mexicans - especially first-time and young voters - participate in the democratic process in an informed and practical way. Our reporting on candidates, issues and political races will be informed by the concerns and needs of our communities. We will be transparent about our reporting process to help our listeners and readers rely on our coverage, which is always fact-based, clearly sourced and balanced.

This is where you come in. Are you a first-time or young voter, looking for basic election information? Or, if you’ve voted in the past, what issues interest you most? No matter where you fall on this spectrum, we want to hear from you throughout this election cycle.

Send us a question using the Hearken form below.