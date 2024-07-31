New Mexico Election FAQs

The general election takes place November 5. Among the offices up for election in New Mexico are U.S. President, one U.S. Senate seat, all three U.S. House seats, all seats in the New Mexico Legislature, as well as a number of judicial positions. There will also be ballot measures.

How do I register to vote?

You can register to vote online or by mail here.

What is the deadline to register to vote for the upcoming election?

Voter registration closes 28 days prior to an election.

How can I check voter registration status?

You can check your voter registration status as well as update your information here.

How do I apply to get an absentee ballot?

You can apply to request an absentee ballot by filling out this form and returning it to your county clerk’s office in person, by phone, mail or email. More here.

What is the deadline for an absentee ballot?

The county clerk must receive the application for an absentee ballot no later than the Thursday immediately prior to the election.

Do I need to show an ID to vote?

You do not have to present identification to vote in a statewide election. More here.

How do I find my polling place?

You can find your polling place online here.

