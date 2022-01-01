© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fall 2022 Early Bird Prize

Bianchi Torino Mask.png
1 of 1  — Bianchi Torino Mask.png

Two Wheel Drive, a local bike shop in Albuquerque, is providing the Fall 2022 Early Bird Prize by generously donating a Bianchi Torino Bicycle!  

This bike has a lightweight alloy frame and is perfect for urban landscapes. Whether you’re cruising to your local ice-cream shop, meandering along a bike path with the kids in tow or heading out on a trail adventure, the Bianchi Torino is comfortable, nimble, and a solid choice for arriving in style.

A donation in any amount automatically enters you into the drawing, just be sure to donate by September 8th for a chance to win! One lucky winner will be drawn at random on September 9th at 5pm.

Give Now!

Bianchi Torino Bike Specifications:

  • Torino Aluminum Frame
  • Bianchi Alloy Fork
  • Front & Back V-Brake, Alloy
  • Wheels Alloy Double Wall
  • Shifters Shimano SL-M510

Value: $875

We are only offering one prize this round, so make sure you donate by Thursday, September 8th for a chance to win the Bianchi Torino bike!

TWD 1760x.jpg