Fall 2022 Early Bird Prize
Two Wheel Drive, a local bike shop in Albuquerque, is providing the Fall 2022 Early Bird Prize by generously donating a Bianchi Torino Bicycle!
This bike has a lightweight alloy frame and is perfect for urban landscapes. Whether you’re cruising to your local ice-cream shop, meandering along a bike path with the kids in tow or heading out on a trail adventure, the Bianchi Torino is comfortable, nimble, and a solid choice for arriving in style.
A donation in any amount automatically enters you into the drawing, just be sure to donate by September 8th for a chance to win! One lucky winner will be drawn at random on September 9th at 5pm.
Bianchi Torino Bike Specifications:
- Torino Aluminum Frame
- Bianchi Alloy Fork
- Front & Back V-Brake, Alloy
- Wheels Alloy Double Wall
- Shifters Shimano SL-M510
Value: $875
We are only offering one prize this round, so make sure you donate by Thursday, September 8th for a chance to win the Bianchi Torino bike!