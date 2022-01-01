Two Wheel Drive, a local bike shop in Albuquerque, is providing the Fall 2022 Early Bird Prize by generously donating a Bianchi Torino Bicycle!

This bike has a lightweight alloy frame and is perfect for urban landscapes. Whether you’re cruising to your local ice-cream shop, meandering along a bike path with the kids in tow or heading out on a trail adventure, the Bianchi Torino is comfortable, nimble, and a solid choice for arriving in style.

A donation in any amount automatically enters you into the drawing, just be sure to donate by September 8th for a chance to win! One lucky winner will be drawn at random on September 9th at 5pm.

Bianchi Torino Bike Specifications:



Torino Aluminum Frame

Bianchi Alloy Fork

Front & Back V-Brake, Alloy

Wheels Alloy Double Wall

Shifters Shimano SL-M510

Value: $875