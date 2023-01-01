Fall 2023 Early Bird Prize!

We are excited to announce that Two Wheel Drive has once again donated a mountain bike as the Early Bird Prize for our Fall fundraiser! It's their way of encouraging you to support KUNM.

The Salsa Rangefinder Deore is a true trail hardtail companion for weekend adventures to off-road destinations far and wide. The stable trail geometry puts you in a position to climb, descend, and pedal through technical spots with assurance…or if you are like me, you can stir up some dust on some nice flat dirt trails in the Bosque.

The 120 mm suspension fork and dropper post give you the control to make easy work of many trail features. And the 29” wheels help you maintain momentum with 2.6”wide tires keep you planted to the trail. The Rangefinder also features a Shimano’s 11-speed Deore drivetrain that delivers smooth shifting and gear range that’ll serve you well while climbing, pedaling through flat sections, and everything in between.

The incredible Two Wheel Drive crew will fit and adjust the bike, so it is ride ready when the lucky winner picks it up.

To enter the Early Bird drawing donate before 5pm on September 8th. Don't miss the chance to win the bike, donate to KUNM today!

Salsa Rangefinder Deore mountain bike is valued at $1,199