Multimedia Assistant - Full Time
KUNM Radio is hiring a full-time Multimedia Assistant to work with our Development and Programming teams in service to our listeners. This is a great opportunity to work with creative and dedicated media makers. The position comes with full UNM benefits. There is some flexibility in work scheduling (in-person or at home).
We are looking for a great candidate who fits these desired qualifications.
Gifted graphic artist with a portfolio of work and video sample to bring to the interview.
Dependable with a professional attitude. Ability to incorporate suggestions and revisions on designs as needed by the Development Director.
Adept with Adobe InDesign and Photoshop on a Mac. Audio and Video editing experience and some experience with digital photography required. Experience with the following software applications: In-Design, Adobe Creative Suite, Survey Monkey, Mail Chimp, Facebook, and Instagram.
Able to work on and meet tight deadlines. Works well in a diverse environment, ability to multitask.
Illustration ability is a plus but not required.
People from all walks of life are encouraged to apply. The UNM requisition # is 21752. For best consideration, please apply by September 30. We hope to fill the position by October 17.