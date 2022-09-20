Multimedia Assistant - Full Time

KUNM Radio is hiring a full-time Multimedia Assistant to work with our Development and Programming teams in service to our listeners. This is a great opportunity to work with creative and dedicated media makers. The position comes with full UNM benefits. There is some flexibility in work scheduling (in-person or at home).

We are looking for a great candidate who fits these desired qualifications.

Gifted graphic artist with a portfolio of work and video sample to bring to the interview.

Dependable with a professional attitude. Ability to incorporate suggestions and revisions on designs as needed by the Development Director.

Adept with Adobe InDesign and Photoshop on a Mac. Audio and Video editing experience and some experience with digital photography required. Experience with the following software applications: In-Design, Adobe Creative Suite, Survey Monkey, Mail Chimp, Facebook, and Instagram.

Able to work on and meet tight deadlines. Works well in a diverse environment, ability to multitask.

Illustration ability is a plus but not required.

People from all walks of life are encouraged to apply. The UNM requisition # is 21752. For best consideration, please apply by September 30. We hope to fill the position by October 17.