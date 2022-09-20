Producer/Host - Half-time

KUNM is looking for a half-time producer/host/reporter for our flagship live weekly call-in show Let’s Talk New Mexico. This person will be responsible for producing the show, in coordination with the News Director, and will be one of the program’s hosts on a rotating basis.

The duties include developing, researching, preparing, coordinating, and presenting topics that are relevant, interesting, and engaging in subject matter, News Department content, and knowledgeable guests.

The position is also responsible for the shows’ digital elements, including web posts, social media promotion and mediation and other digital work. During the weeks when the producer is not also the host, they will work to support the hosts and contribute stories to the KUNM newsroom.

A Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communication or another relevant area, or an equivalent amount of experience, and at least one year of related experience, is required. A high school diploma or GED equivalent plus five years of experience also qualifies.

See the Position Description for additional information.