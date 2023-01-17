Public Health Reporter - Full Time

Public radio KUNM-FM in Albuquerque is seeking a reporter to join our newsroom focusing on issues around poverty, public health and racial equity.

Click here to see the posting and description on the UNMjobs website and apply.

This position is funded by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and will be responsible for creating news content including two-way interviews, spot news, enterprise features, and occasional investigative series that appeal to listeners across New Mexico.

They may host news programs, either live or pre-recorded. They will be expected to be proficient in multimedia storytelling and social media, be able to translate complex information to listeners without losing nuance and have a basic understanding of investigative reporting skills.

This reporter will occasionally work with station staff on station fundraisers and community events.

This position may require travel around the state and occasionally outside of the state to cover news stories and events.

People from all walks of life are encouraged to apply. The UNM requisition number is 22991 with a best consideration date of March 13.

