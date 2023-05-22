Member Data & Relations Specialist

Click here to apply

We are looking for an innovative person to join KUNM’s Development Department to help raise and manage the community funding that keeps our important service operating at its best. We need someone who is great with people (our donors), excellent with details (our data), and who has experience working with relational databases (our systems).

The Member Data Specialist will work directly with KUNM donors and manage the Raiser’s Edge/NXT and Luminate relational database systems used within the KUNM Development Department. Our successful candidate will ensure that member data is accurately entered, donations are processed, and reports are retrievable.

Direct work with donors involves phone calls, emails, and other forms of correspondence. Donation management incorporates processing a variety of donor contributions by mail, web, and those generated by phone during our semi-annual, weeklong, on-air fundraising campaigns. Donation processing includes vehicle donations, checks, credit card and online donations given to KUNM. The Member Data Specialist will also create banking deposits and assist with generating and reconciling monthly financial transaction documents for the annual audit and ensure complete accountability to our donors.

