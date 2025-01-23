KUNM Public Health Reporter

KUNM at the University of New Mexico is hiring a full-time reporter to report for the Public Health New Mexico project.

Click here to see the job announcement.

The reporter will initiate independent research, investigation, and story development in consultation with the News Director. They will write and prepare stories for broadcast and publication online. They will work as a member of the team to establish the nature and focus of stories and participate in determination of the general direction of the project.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Working with the grant-funded public health team, plans story concepts and performs independent research and investigation in the development of reporting work.

2. Analyzes researched information for quality of reporting, newsworthiness, and relevance to subject matter; interprets and synthesizes information into articles as appropriate.

3. Creates, writes, edits, and prepares broadcast and online content on a range of subject matters relevant to the general direction of the project.

4. Participates in decision-making regarding the general direction, focus, scope, and format of project work.

5. Collaborates with content partners (other radio stations, online and print journalists, data specialists) on joint projects and efforts to broadly disseminate KUNM work. Also collaborates with co-workers on creating social media content based on stories.

6. Keeps abreast of issues and trends within public health, poverty, equity in education and related fields.

7. May host long-form live or pre-recorded broadcasts related to public health and poverty topics.

8. Performs miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned.

See the Position Description for additional information.