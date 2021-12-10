FRI: Tribes weigh in as NM redistricting bills advance, Partnership extends power lines to Navajo Nation homes, + More

Tribes weigh in as New Mexico redistricting bills advance - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

Efforts to shore up Native American political influence in New Mexico through the redistricting process got a boost on Thursday as legislators advanced a state Senate map that incorporates consensus recommendations from an array of Indigenous communities.

A Senate redistricting bill from Democratic state Sen. Linda Lopez of Albuquerque cleared its first hurdle with a 6-3 committee endorsement. A second committee review for the bill is scheduled before a possible Senate floor vote.

The map includes recommendations for the heavily Indigenous northwestern region of the state that are endorsed by the Navajo Nation, the Jicarilla Apache Tribe and New Mexico's 19 Indigenous pueblos. The region ceded population to the rest of the state over the past decade, threatening to dilute Native American influence in key state legislative districts.

Keegan King, an Acoma Pueblo member and co-chairman of a major Indigenous redistricting alliance, urged lawmakers to back the proposal.

"It upholds the principles of the Voting Rights Act," King told the panel of state lawmakers. "These maps have been crafted with true tribal consultation and in collaboration with communities across our state. They have the support and blessing of the sovereign tribal nations."

In three of the districts, Native Americans would account for at least 62% of the voting-age population.

Two additional districts would be roughly 35% Native American each, ensuring significant influence in elections.

One of those proposed "influence" districts has undergone substantial changes to unite Indigenous residents of Zuni, Laguna, Acoma and Isleta pueblos across a sprawling swath of the state. In the process it would pair two Republican incumbents in the same district.

"I hope that wasn't intentional or partisan in nature," said Republican Senate minority leader Greg Baca of Belen, who could be paired against GOP Sen. Joseph Sanchez in future elections in the proposal.

Baca and Republican colleagues lamented that none of the maps recommended by a citizen’s advisory board have been translated directly into proposed legislation.

New Mexico adopted an advisory board to vet map proposals at public meetings. State lawmakers have the final say in a hybrid approach designed to temper political inclinations.

"We empowered a body to produce maps, and we have yet to see any one of those maps," Baca said.

The proposed Senate political map also pairs two incumbent Democrats in a single Albuquerque-based district.

Separately Thursday, two Native American communities voiced opposition to a congressional redistricting plan that would extend the state's traditionally Democratic northern 3rd District into a conservative oil-producing region of the state.

Lobbyist Conroy Chino, representing the Indigenous communities of Taos Pueblo and Acoma Pueblo, said that the Democratic-backed redistricting proposal would have a negative influence on political representation for the two tribes.

Despite the criticism, the congressional redistricting bill from Democratic Sen. Joseph Cervantes and Rep. Georgene Louis advanced Thursday toward a Senate floor vote, with a 6-3 endorsement by the judiciary committee.

The proposal would alter the political panorama in the 3rd Congressional District for incumbent Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, wrapping more politically conservative voters into the traditionally Democratic district and diluting Native American representation.

Chino also noted a close relationship between Taos and Acoma pueblos and Leger Fernandez, a first term congresswoman and attorney with lengthy experience on Indigenous issues and projects.

"Under this current iteration the number of Native Americans in congressional District 3 gets reduced down from 20% to 16%," Chino said. "And the tribes that I represent feel that will have an impact when it comes to their interests at the congressional level, they will have competing interests from where they sit in the state with, perhaps, the southeastern part of the state."

The redistricting plan would break up a conservative stronghold in the state's southeastern oil production zone into multiple congressional districts, a proposal that has generated protests from Republicans holding the legislative minority and from oil industry representatives.

The plan would also bolster a Hispanic majority in New Mexico's southern 2nd Congressional District by extending its boundaries into Albuquerque.

Partnership extends powerlines to Navajo Nation homes -Associated Press

Work crews from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power are partnering with the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority to extend power lines to homes in several tribal communities, including Chilchinbeto, Kayenta, Chinle, Kaibeto and Coppermine.

At a project site in Chilchinbeto, crews are working to extend a nine-mile stretch of power lines.

As of Thursday, the partnership had connected 29 homes since the crews arrived from Los Angeles in late November.

Tribal officials said the goal is to connect as many homes as possible to the electric grid within six weeks.

The partnership allows Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to conduct rural field training for its work crews to help them gain experience with extending power lines in remote communities under adverse weather and rugged terrain conditions while covering the costs of labor, equipment and travel expenses.

The tribal utility authority provides the materials for the projects, labor and meals for the visiting work crews.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the partnership "is providing direct long-term benefits to many of our Navajo people who have lived without electricity for many years and, in some cases, their entire lives."

New Mexico lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

A New Mexico state senator said Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home, with a special legislative session underway on political redistricting.

Democratic Sen. Bobby Gonzales of Taos told The Associated Press that he tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday through a rapid test. He informed Senate leadership out of concern for anyone who might also have been exposed through close contact.

Gonzales said he was scheduled on Thursday to undergo another coronavirus test at a hospital in Taos. He is fully vaccinated, including a recent booster shot, and was experiencing some mild nasal discomfort.

Gonzales said he also was tested on Saturday with a negative result before meeting that day with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. He underwent another test Wednesday as required by the governor's office in anticipation of another meeting with Lujan Grisham that did not occur.

In response to Gonzales' situation, contact tracing was underway at the state Capitol. A Senate floor session was canceled for unspecified reasons.

A member of the governor's staff is quarantining "out of an abundance of caution" after interacting with Gonzales on Wednesday, Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Sackett Meyers said in an email. She said a coronavirus PCR test of the governor came back negative on Thursday.

"The governor is tested regularly and has never returned a positive test," Meyers said. "After the senator's positive rapid test, the governor's scheduled meeting with legislative leadership this morning was conducted remotely ... out of an abundance of caution."

Meyers said the legislative session presents a heightened COVID-19 risk and that those meeting in-person with the governor are being asked to take a rapid test before. She did not address whether there are health concerns related to Saturday's meeting between Gonzales and the governor.

Gonzales said a prolonged quarantine would likely exclude him from participation in Senate decisions, under rules that restrict online participation.

Gonzales said he was open to sharing his medical information to help others make informed decisions.

"I have nothing to hide," Gonzales said. "The more people are aware of it, fine. That's the world we are in today."

Legislative leaders are requiring proof of vaccination for the public to gain entrance to the Capitol during the current legislative session. Masks are required indoors with few exceptions.

News about the positive test prompted a Navajo Nation delegation to cut short its stay in Santa Fe.

"We're very concerned," said Leonard Gorman, executive director of the Navajo Nation Civil Rights Commission. "We prefer to protect our families and not be in this situation. ... I think, for the Navajo Nation, we will be returning home this evening."

New Mexico legislators are not required to be vaccinated for COVID-19, while immunizations are required under a state public health order for employees of the governor's office — located on the top floor of the state Capitol.

Lujan Grisham has been vaccinated for COVID-19, including a booster shot.

New Mexico regulators weigh transfer of power plant shares - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

It will be up to New Mexico regulators to clear the way for the state's largest electric provider to transfer its shares in one of the Southwest's remaining coal-fired power plants to a Navajo energy company.

A hearing examiner with the Public Regulation Commission presented his recommendations to commissioners during a meeting Thursday, saying it would result in savings for Public Service Co. of New Mexico customers, reduce emissions from the utility's portfolio and strengthen the Navajo Nation's position when it comes to determining the future of the plant.

Environmentalists have been pushing for Four Corners to be shuttered and have criticized the proposed transfer, suggesting it would prevent an early closure.

Hearing examiner Anthony Medeiros told commissioners that adoption of the recommendation wouldn't prevent an early closure but that there doesn't seem to be any willingness by the plant's majority owner — Arizona Public Service Co. — to end operations before 2031 since doing so would undermine the reliability of its network.

He said evidence gathered in the case shows the plant likely will continue operating at least for another decade whether PNM transfers its shares or not.

Under the proposal, Navajo Transitional Energy Co. would take over PNM's interest in Four Corners, becoming the second largest owner of shares in the plant. PNM shareholders would pay NTEC $75 million to assume its obligations under a coal supply agreement.

Located on tribal land, the Four Corners Power Plant has been a huge economic driver for the Navajo Nation for decades. The plant and the neighboring mine that feeds it provide hundreds of jobs for tribal members and the operations account for nearly a quarter of the Navajo Nation's annual general fund revenues.

The tribe already is feeling the economic sting from the closure of the Navajo Generating Station in northeastern Arizona and more will come next year with the closure of the San Juan Generating Station in northwestern New Mexico, which is just miles away from the Four Corners plant.

With a larger ownership share in Four Corners, supporters of the proposed transfer have said it would help the Navajo Nation as it makes the switch to more renewable energy generation over the coming years.

"The Navajo Nation has asked for a just transition," Medeiros told commissioners, saying any economic development funds for the tribe and local communities required under New Mexico's Energy Transition Act would be delayed by several years and other benefits squandered without the early transfer of shares.

PNM's abandonment request seeks to recover $300 million it has invested in Four Corners using bonds that would be paid off by utility customers. Commissioners on Thursday raised questions about what costs the utility should be allowed to recover and how much authority regulators have to determine whether those costs are prudent.

The commission is expected to make a final decision later this month.

Al Unser, a four-time winner of Indianapolis 500, dies at 82 - By Jenna Fryer Ap Auto Racing Writer

Al Unser, one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 a record four times, died Thursday following a long illness. He was 82.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday that Unser died at his home in Chama, New Mexico, with his wife, Susan, by his side. He had been battling cancer for 17 years.

Unser is the third member of one of America's most famed racing families to die in 2021. His oldest brother, three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser, died in May, and Bobby Unser Jr. passed six weeks after his father.

Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part of an elite club of four-time winners of "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing." Unser won the Indy 500 in 1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987, and is the only driver in history to have both a sibling and a child also win one of the biggest races in the world.

His final victory at age 47 made him the oldest winner in Indy 500 history. He dominated in his first Indy win in 1970 by starting from the pole and leading all but 10 of the 200 laps. Unser beat runner-up Mark Donohue by 32 seconds that year.

"Al was the class of the field," fellow competitor Johnny Rutherford said.

Unser led over half the laps in three of his Indy 500 victories, and his 644 total laps at Indianapolis is the most in race history. He led the final lap of the 1987 race to tie Ralph DePalma's 75-year-old record of 612 laps led, and Unser went on to lead 31 more laps over his final five starts to smash the mark.

He made 27 starts in the Indy 500, third most in history, and qualified once on the pole and five times on the front row.

Unser won three Indy car national championships over his career and 39 victories— sixth on the all-time list.

He and son Al Jr. were the first father-son pairing at Indianapolis, and in 1985 they battled one another for the CART championship.

A pass in the closing laps of the race gave Unser a fourth-place finish in the season finale at Miami's Tamiami Park road course, and it was enough for him to beat Al Jr. for the championship by a single point. He fought back tears while describing the "empty feeling" of defeating his son.

Unser also ran five NASCAR races in his career, finishing fourth in the 1968 Daytona 500. He earned three top-10 finishes in NASCAR. He also won three times in the International Race of Champions, an all-star series that pitted the top drivers from various disciplines against each other.

Unser won the Indy car "Triple Crown" by winning all three of the 500-mile races on the 1978 schedule, which included stops at Pocono Raceway and in Ontario, California. He's the only driver in history to win all three of those races in the same season.

The Unser family combined for a record nine wins in the Indy 500; Al Jr. won the Indy 500 twice — in 1992 and 1994. Coincidentally, Al Unser, Al Unser Jr. and Bobby Unser all won their final Indy 500s driving for Roger Penske.

Unser earlier this year was at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to welcome Helio Castroneves as the newest member of the four-time winners club. Unser achieved the feat after A.J. Foyt, and Rick Mears won his fourth in 1991. Castroneves won in May to become the first new member in 30 years.

"Some days the race track smiles on you and some days, you got it the other way," Unser said during the July celebration. "It's not always that you're going to think you're going to win because your chances are very slim. There's 32 other guys who want it as bad as you do."

Unser received his Baby Borg — the 18-inch replica of the Indy 500 winner's Borg-Warner Trophy that lives onsite in the speedway's museum — during a celebration in May with family and friends. He was set to be honored in 2020 on the the 50th anniversary of his 1970 victory at Indianapolis, but the celebration was postponed because of the pandemic.

Both Castroneves and two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato lauded Unser, with Sato calling Unser's speech at the May winner's ceremony "very funny and so charming."

"I will always remember Big Al welcoming me to the speedway," Castroneves told The Associated Press on Friday. "He and Johnny Rutherford were the two helping me with my rookie orientation. He will be missed."

The youngest of four racing brothers, Unser was born in in Albuquerque in 1939 to a family of hardcore racers. His father Jerry Unser and two uncles, Louis and Joe, were also drivers. Beginning in 1926 the family began competing in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, an annual road race held in Colorado.

Al's oldest brother, Jerry, became the first Unser to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 in 1958; he was killed in a crash during practice the following year.

Unser began racing himself in 1957 when he was 18, but competed mostly in sprint cars. He made it to Indy in 1965 driving in a car owned by Foyt and was part of the rookie class with future Indy 500 winners Mario Andretti (1969) and Gordon Johncock (1973, 1982).

"Al was one of the smartest drivers I ever raced against," Andretti said. "I often said that I wished I could have had some of his patience."

The Unser family combined for 73 career starts in the Indy 500 — a number bettered only by the 76 starts by the Andretti family. The Unser participation spans Al (27 races), Bobby (19), and Al Jr. (19), as well as Johnny (five), Robby (two) and Jerry (one).

Unser was inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame in 1986 and the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1998. His collection of trophies and cars is housed at the Unser Racing Museum in Albuquerque.

Unser is survived by wife, Susan, and son, Al Jr. He was preceded in death by daughters Mary and Deborah.

COVID Update – KUNM News

New Mexico’s COVID-19 cases count jumped again yesterday, with state health officials reporting 1,626 new cases as area hospitals remain crowded.

716 individuals are hospitalized with the virus in New Mexico last night – up by nearly 30 people since yesterday, which was the second highest number seen this year.

Acting Health Secretary David Scrase said yesterday that the high number of COVID hospitalizations, combined with those for other severe illnesses due to delayed care, has made waitlists for emergency room beds hit an annual high this week.

The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 70 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced on Wednesday that the state confirmed its first known case of the Omicron variant. In response, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez again called for everyone on the reservation to get a booster shot and wear masks.