TUES: Redistricting stalls amid discord on tribal plan, New Mexico reports its first case of the omicron variant, + More

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A state Senate redistricting plan is in limbo amid a standoff over Native American priorities for achieving fair representation and efforts by lawmakers to avoid competitive pairing of incumbents in the next election.

The Senate canceled a floor session Monday amid discussions between legislators and Indigenous tribal leaders.

States must redraw their congressional and legislative districts every 10 years to reflect new population numbers, and New Mexico lawmakers are in the midst of a special legislative session on redistricting.

A broad coalition of Native American communities is backing a plan to shore up voting-age, Native American majorities in three state Senate districts in northwestern New Mexico and reinforce robust minority-Indigenous voting blocs in two additional districts.

Left intact, the proposal from Indigenous groups would leave Republican state Sen. Joseph Sanchez of Bosque outside the boundaries of his current district, potentially to compete in a neighboring district against GOP Senate minority leader Greg Baca of Belen.

Leading state legislators including Democratic Senate President Mimi Stewart are backing amendments that diverge from the consensus Native American proposal in an effort to avoid several incumbent pairings.

"We tried very had to maintain the majority of the Native consensus map but deal with issues of pairing and deal with issues of drastic changes to our seats," Stewart told a Senate panel.

Native American leaders emerged Monday from an hourslong meeting with several senators to say the tribes remain steadfast in their recommendations.

"The easiest solution is to support the tribal consensus plan," said Casey Douma, a Laguna Pueblo tribal member and co-leader of a redistricting alliance of 19 Indigenous pueblos and the Jicarilla Apache Tribe. "To undo that in a very short time, negates months of work."

Indigenous leaders say their recommendations emerged from several months of painstaking conversations aimed at preserve communities of common interest and ensuring minority voters have a fair shot at electing candidates of their choice.

Those conversations did not give weight to incumbent politicians and whether they are paired in future elections, noted Acoma Pueblo Gov. Brian Vallo.

State Sen. Harold Pope of Albuquerque urged colleagues Sunday not to tamper with the Native American blueprint for redistricting.

"This was a herculean task for our Native American communities to develop this consensus," he said. "They worked with us, let's honor it."

The amendments that stray from the Native American recommendations were endorsed on a 7-2 committee vote Sunday with bipartisan support, over emphatic objections by representatives of tribal governments.

New Mexico is home to 23 federally recognized Native American communities. Tribal leaders are seeking to bolster Native American influence in the political process amid dissatisfaction with public education, access to basic household infrastructure and economic opportunities.

Regis Pecos, a former governor at Cochiti Pueblo and advocate for Indigenous educational initiatives, urged legislators to honor tribal recommendations on redistricting, noting New Mexico's leading example in enshrining requirements for tribal consultation into state statute — as well as past laws and policies that harmed Native Americans.

"I just simply want to reflect on the long history of intentional enactment of laws that have prohibited the speaking of our languages in our schools, the prohibition of the free exercise of religion, the laws and policy disconnecting us from our homelands," Pecos said. "You have provided consultation as part of the statutory framework."

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Department of Health on Monday announced the state's first identified case of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Health officials said the case was identified Sunday and involves a Bernalillo County woman.

The unidentified woman reported recent domestic travel to a state with reported cases of omicron, according to authorities.

They said the woman was seen in a local emergency room and then discharged.

The state health department is currently conducting a thorough case investigation.

The omicron variant has been confirmed in at least 30 states and the District of Columbia as well as more than 60 countries.

Arizona reported its first confirmed case of the omicron variant on Dec. 8 in Yavapai County.

New Mexico residents are being told by health officials to get vaccinated and use proven public safety practices including wearing masks, avoiding crowds and washing hands frequently.

DENVER (AP) — A mining company has agreed to pay Colorado $1.6 million to resolve its liability for natural resource damage related to the 2015 Gold King Mine spill that fouled rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.

The proposed consent decree with Sunnyside Gold Corp. follows Sunnyside settlements with New Mexico and the Navajo Nation earlier this year.

Attorney General Phil Weiser's office said Monday that a Denver federal court will decide whether to approve the decree after a 30-day public comment period.

Sunnyside admits no fault in the agreement.

Sunnyside operated a mine next to Gold King near Silverton that closed in 1991. A federal investigation found that bulkheads to plug that mine led to a buildup of water from Gold King containing heavy metals. A contractor for the Environmental Protection Agency inadvertently triggered the spill while attempting to mitigate the buildup.

The area has since been declared a Superfund site.

Sunnyside "never owned or operated the Gold King mine and was not at fault for the August 2015 EPA-caused spill," Gina Myers, Sunnyside's director of Reclamation Operations, said in an email. "We are pleased to resolve this matter and to see funds going toward further efforts to improve water quality rather than protracted potential litigation."

Weiser, Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, and Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of state health department, will work with local governments and not-for-profit groups to determine how to allocate the money.

Navajo Nation: 19 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths -Associated Press

The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe's total to 40,519 cases since the pandemic began.

The known death toll remains at 1,562.

Tribal health officials reported 23 cases Sunday plus one death.

Based on cases from Nov. 26-Dec. 9, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 58 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez has issued a reminder to get the vaccine or the booster as the Christmas holiday approaches.

"Our healthcare system is being challenged due to the spread of the COVID-19 in addition to other hospital visits that require medical attention," Nez said in a statement Monday. "We are in this together and we have to remain strong to push back on this invisible monster known as COVID-19."

Nez also said an increase in cases after a holiday is inevitable so it's crucial that tribal members protect themselves.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.