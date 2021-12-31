FRI: NM short on free COVID tests, Navajo council to send thousands of dollars to tribal members, + more

New Mexico sees test shortage as coronavirus cases top 2,000 — Associated Press

New Mexico was running short of at-home rapid tests Thursday to detect COVID-19 infections as the state struggles with the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The state's supply of free at-home was overstretched, according to according to Vault Health, which runs the state's contract. The announcement came hours after Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wrote that residents could "order a testing kit today."

By afternoon "all available tests have been shipped" for New Mexico, according to a message on the provider's website. The company is offering paid testing instead.

The state reported an additional 2,209 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of cases confirmed by testing since the pandemic began in early 2020 to 350,043. The number is lower than the record of 2,992 one day last year, and also lower than late last month.

State health officials also reported 26 additional deaths, bringing the total to 5,855.

New Mexico hospitals were treating 514 people for COVID-19.

Navajo council votes to send big checks to tribal members — Associated Press

The Navajo Nation's tribal council has voted to send $2,000 checks to each qualified adult and $600 for each child using $557 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

The council's vote to send the checks to about 350,000 tribal members was approved Thursday by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Wednesday's 18-2 vote during a special session of the tribe's lawmaking body will tap some of the approximately $2.1 billion the tribe is receiving from President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan Act. The payments will be automatically sent to tribal members living on or off the reservation who applied for relief funds under a previous round of hardship assistance payments.

"It has been over 8 months since President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act and our Navajo people should not suffer another day without knowing how their government will assist them as they suffer from grief, mental health and financial hardship," Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty said in a statement.

An estimated 250,000 adults will each receive $2,000 payments and parents or guardians of 95,000 tribal members under age 18 with receive $600 for each child.

"A second allocation of hardship assistance payments ... will allow our relatives to purchase essential winter supplies like gasoline, firewood, and food now," Crotty said.

Also Thursday, Nez approved $300 checks for tribal residents age 60 and older who previously showed they needed extra assistance. The checks will come from nearly $16 million in remaining money the tribe has from relief funds approved by former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, a Council committee met to consider how to spend $1.2 billion in virus relief funds. They discussed spending the money on a large number of infrastructure projects and on $207 million in payments Nez had agreed to provide.

Nez will have 10 days after formally receiving the legislation to veto or sign it.

US nuclear repository marks 200+ shipments of waste in 2021 — Associated Press

The U.S. government’s underground nuclear repository received more than 200 shipments from federal laboratories and other sites around the nation in 2021.

Officials with the U.S. Energy Department announced the number Thursday, noting that total shipments to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant have topped 13,000 since opening in 1999.

They also said progress was made over the past year on a new ventilation system and a utility shaft that will provide more air to the underground space at the southern New Mexico site. An important hoist used to remove salt mined also received a facelift that included resurfacing and repainting the 100-foot tall metal structure.

Over more than 20 years, tons of Cold War-era waste have been stashed deep in the salt caverns that make up the repository. The shipments have included special boxes and barrels packed with lab coats, rubber gloves, tools and debris contaminated with plutonium and other radioactive elements.

New Mexico governor signs state House redistricting measure — Associated Press

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed legislation to redraw election boundaries for seats in the New Mexico House of Representatives.

The Democrat signed the measure Wednesday, calling it a "sound map that is representative and respectful of New Mexico's varied communities of interest."

Republicans disagree. They have argued that the maps approved by the Democrat-led Legislature are partisan and far from fair representation. They contend that the voices of rural residents, conservative Democrats and independents will be marginalized.

The legislation was approved during a special session earlier this month in which lawmakers also carved new districts for the state Senate and New Mexico's three congressional districts.

The session marked the first time in 30 years that Democrats controlled both legislative chambers and the governor's office during the redistricting process. Past plans have repeatedly ended up in court, and Republicans have indicated they are considering legal action.

The House map is expected to give Democrats an edge in about 45 of 70 seats; they already hold a 45-24 advantage, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

The new districts drew fierce criticism from Republicans because of its effect on veteran GOP lawmaker Rep. Jane Powdrell-Culbert of Corrales. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that she was pushed into a new and heavily Democratic district, lessening her chances of winning her next election.

Powdrell-Culbert, one of the Legislature's few Black lawmakers, said after the special session that redistricting will affect New Mexico for years to come. She urged her colleagues to address the conflict.

Woman arrested on arson charge in fire at Islamic Center — Associated Press

Albuquerque police have arrested a woman sought on a warrant charging her with arson in a Nov. 29 fire at the Islamic Center of New Mexico.

The arrest warrant for Isela Camarena was issued Monday and she was arrested and booked into jail Wednesday.

According to court records, she's charged with arson involving damage over $2,500.

Local media reported that security video showed a woman setting a trash can's contents on fire, then pouring the burning trash on the ground and spread the burning material.

According to court documents, that person's actions threatened to set the building on fire.

Court records don't list a defense attorney for Camarena who could comment on the allegation against her.

Storm damage prompts emergency declaration for Taos County — Associated Press

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has declared a state of emergency in Taos County after a recent snow squall and heavy winds blew down swaths of trees, damaged homes and knocked out power to some areas in the northern New Mexico county.

The emergency declaration provides up to $750,000 for the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to support recovery efforts organized by local officials. Communities also could be eligible for other state assistance.

At the time, forecasters had reported a few inches of snow in Taos and wind gusts of more than 60 mph. According to the National Weather Service, winds peaked at 103 mph (165 kmh) in Taos Ski Valley.

Another storm is on its way, and officials in the town of Taos announced Wednesday that they were cancelling a New Year's Eve event on the plaza due to the weather warnings.

"If we experience anywhere near the same conditions as our last storm or those being predicted, town personnel normally involved in building the New Year's Eve event will be needed in a public safety capacity," the town posted on its Facebook page.

The emergency declaration signed by the governor also frees up the New Mexico National Guard to support state agencies as they respond to the recent storm damage.

New Mexico storm expected to cause severe driving conditions — Associated Press

Forecasters say a winter storm that will hit New Mexico on Friday and Saturday is expected to produce severe driving conditions due to high winds and drifting snow with heavy snow accumulations in the mountains.

"Widespread and significant impacts to holiday travel are expected," the weather service said in a statement Thursday.

While temperatures Friday will be low enough for valleys to get rainfall, "drastically colder air will arrive after midnight and allow any rain to change over to snow through Saturday morning," the weather service said.

Over the weekend, strong winds will combine with bitterly cold temperatures Saturday and Sunday to produce what the forecasters described as "dangerously cold wind chills."