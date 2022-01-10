MON: Navajo energy company’s CEO steps down, + More

Navajo energy company’s CEO steps down -Arlyssa Becenti, Source NM

The CEO of the Navajo Transitional Energy Company will be resigning from his post on Jan. 31st.

Source New Mexico obtained CEO Clark Moseley’s Jan. 7 letter to Navajo President Jonathan Nez and Council Speaker Seth Damon referencing his resignation at the end of the month and listing accomplishments achieved by NTEC during Moseley’s time as the company’s leader.

“It has been an extraordinary journey,” Moseley wrote. “I am very proud of all that NTEC has achieved since it was created. NTEC is one of the most unique and successfully tribally owned entities in the United States.”

NTEC was established 20 years ago by the Navajo Nation government to “achieve greater sovereignty over its natural resources,” according to the company’s website, though it operates as an independent commercial entity.

“NTEC is one of the safest coal mining companies in the U.S.,” Moseley said.

Over the last year, the company was successful in managing costs and in being a reliable supplier of energy, he said.

In 2013, Navajo Nation Council voted to approve NTEC purchasing the Navajo Mine from the BHP Billiton New Mexico Coal Company. Moseley writes that within this time, NTEC made the mine profitable again and returned $320 million to the Nation.

Moseley also mentioned the controversial purchase of the Cloud Peak Energy company, including the three coal mines located in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and Montana — the Antelope, Cordero Rojo and Spring Creek mines.

“There was considerable doubt expressed when we announced this acquisition,” Moseley said. “But the mines have performed exceptionally well, giving NTEC the resources to further expand and diversify its portfolio.”

Doubt is an understatement. After the purchase was announced, Council debated terminating agreements created when NTEC purchased the Navajo Mine. Ending those agreements would ensure the Nation would not be on the hook for lawsuits or cleanup costs associated with the new mines.

With the Council taking its time to decide, Nez took the initiative and terminated the agreements in late 2019.

Moseley, in his letter, goes on to mention the acquisition of NTEC’s Tacitus Helium and the creation of NTEC’s helium business on the Nation, which did not require funding from the tribal government.

“As I depart my work at NTEC, I am confident that we have positioned the company to protect and grow the Nation’s energy assets into the future,” wrote Moseley.

Vern Lund was voted by the NTEC board of directors to replace Moseley as CEO and management committee executive. According to Lund’s Linkedin, he came onboard with NTEC as its vice president of commercial operations only in February 2020.

Before that, he spent four years as vice president of engineering & business development at the North American Coal Corporation in Plano, Texas. For six years, he was the president of Liberty Fuels Company, part of the North American Coal Corporation, in Meridian, Mississippi.

“I have been able to work closely with (Lund) over the course of the past year,” wrote Moseley. “I know he will continue to be a real asset to the company. I wish him every success in his new role.”

Man accused in New Mexico drive-by also facing murder charge -Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

Authorities say a man awaiting trial in a drive-by shooting that injured two people near Farmington last year also is facing charges in the fatal shooting of a woman days later northwest of Aztec.

Prosecutors said 21-year-old Jaden Ortega remains jailed in San Juan County on suspicion of an open count of murder in the July 30 death of 52-year-old Julie Harris and being a felon in possession of a firearm..

Detectives allegedly have matched the gun shell casings from the July 20 drive-by shooting to those found at the Harris crime scene, the Albuquerque Journal reported Sunday.

Police said there were several bullet holes in the front door at Harris' home and an equal number of 9 mm shell casings outside.

According to the Journal, the detective on the Harris murder case also was investigating the earlier drive-by shooting the allegedly involved Ortega.

The detective sent the casings recovered in both incidents to the crime lab for comparison and police said the results showed the casings came from the same gun, the Journal reported.

It was unclear Sunday if Ortega has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

NMSU president steps down; chancellor to to be sole leader -Las Cruces Sun-News, Associated Press

New Mexico State University President John Floros is stepping down and Chancellor Dan Arvizu is becoming the leader of the university's main campus in Las Cruces and the NMSU system.

Floros and Arvizu said Friday in separate letters to the university community that Arvizu decided to reduce what has been their separate posts to one position, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.

"Now, it's time for our university to return to a more common leadership structure," Arvizu said.

Arvizu said the NMSU Board of Regents were "aware and support this move."

Floros said he would help with the transition and then take a yearlong sabbatical.

Arvizu and Floros were hired in 2018, starting with base salaries of $500,000 and $450,000, respectively, plus bonuses and other benefits.

No-confidence resolutions approved last fall by the faculty senate and the student government questioned the salaries of Floros and Arvizu and called for the removal of Floros and then-Provost Carol Parker due to leadership failures.

Parker was placed on paid leave last November.

University spokesman Justin Bannister said Floros' stepping down was unrelated to the resolutions.

Floros and Arvizu said their joint accomplishments included establishing strategic goals for NMSU, stabilizing enrollment numbers after years of drops and pushing through the pandemic.

Computer chip maker to pay $32M for water pipeline - Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

Computer chip maker Intel plans to pay one of New Mexico's largest water utilities $32 million to build a pipeline to supply its factory with the much-needed resource.

Millions of gallons are needed at the plant in Rio Rancho each day to produce tiny semiconductors, and demands will likely increase as part of a $3.5 billion retrofit that will boost production capacity of Intel's chip-packaging technology, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

The 6-mile pipeline will connect two wells on the northwest edge of Albuquerque to the plant. The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority says construction is expected to begin in April.

Linda Qian, spokeswoman for Intel New Mexico, said the company plans to filter non-potable groundwater onsite into "ultrapure water."

"We use that ultrapure water to clean the surface of the silicon wafer," Qian said. "If you think of the chip process as building layers on top of a wafer, in between each of those layers, you rinse with ultrapure water."

When the 200-acre site opened, Qian said, manufacturing demanded about 2 gallons of fresh water to produce 1 gallon of ultrapure water. Now, the ratio is about 1 to 1.

Intel estimates demand at the expanded plant could be 1 million to 3 million gallons of water a day.

Intel also uses water for cooling towers, industrial equipment and landscaping.

Qian said most of the water is used, recycled, used again, treated and then discharged.

Company data show that Intel in 2020 pumped more than 756 million gallons of groundwater for its New Mexico plant. The company treated and discharged about 705 million gallons back into the municipal system.

Intel has a goal of restoring more water than it uses by 2030.

Rehoboth athletic director donates marrow to man in Spain - By Elizabeth Hardin-Burrola Gallup Independent

In the weeks leading up to the holidays, while many of us were focused on gift-giving plans and the new year, Adrian Pete was recovering from giving a life-saving medical donation to a stranger across the world.

Pete, the athletic director for Rehoboth Christian High School, donated his bone marrow through a surgical procedure in California in late October.

And because bone marrow donors and recipients are usually matched because they share a similar ethnic background, Pete, a member of the Navajo Nation, was surprised to learn the recipient of his bone marrow is a man in Spain.

Pete admitted he was "pretty surprised" to learn his bone marrow was a good match for the patient with aplastic anemia, a rare medical condition that occurs when the body stops producing enough new blood cells.

"Being Navajo, but also knowing that through my mom's side, there's a little Spanish blood through my mom's side," Pete speculated of the possible connection during an interview with the Gallup Independent at the Rehoboth Sports Center.

Pete said his mother is part of the Hubbell-Goodluck family on the Navajo Nation, with his maternal grandfather being a Navajo descendant of the Hispanic trading family that established Hubbell Trading Post in Ganado, Arizona.

This connection to the patient in Spain only happened because Pete signed up with a bone marrow registry a few years ago as a way of offering support to a friend and former Gallup educator.

___

Hollebeek's inspiration

According to Pete, area residents were encouraged to join the Be The Match Registry during Rehoboth Christian School's annual Color Run in the spring of 2018. The registry connects patients with donor matches around the world for life-saving bone marrow transplants.

In January 2018, Dirk Hollebeek, a former educator for both Rehoboth and the Gallup-McKinley County Schools, had been diagnosed with aggressive acute leukemia in Michigan. Hollebeek underwent a successful bone marrow transplant — after his donor match was located in Europe — so Rehoboth School officials hosted a registry drive in Hollebeek's honor to help other patients waiting to be matched.

Pete credited Hollebeek for inspiring the local registry event, and he credited Rehoboth teacher Chad Meekhof for stepping up to organize the event.

As a result, Pete said, he filled out a consent form, swabbed his cheek, and joined the registry.

More than three years later, in September, Pete was contacted by Be The Match and informed that he appeared to be a good match for patient needing a bone marrow transplant. For the next several weeks, Pete said he underwent medical interviews and tests, both locally and in San Diego.

In late October, Pete and his wife flew to California for the surgery. A father of four, Pete said his family was supportive of his decision.

"Their reaction was wow — surprise, excitement — but also, you know, a little fear," he said. "They didn't want anything to happen to me. There's always a risk when you're having surgery."

Pete said he knew the students, parents, and staff at Rehoboth were also praying for him.

The surgical procedure took about four to five hours, Pete said, with the doctors removing the liquid marrow with needles placed in his lower back.

"They were really happy with the amount I was able to give," Pete said, adding the surgery left him with some initial pain and soreness in his back and lingering fatigue. He noted that bone marrow replenishes itself after the surgery as one recovers.

"I would say I'm not 100% back yet," he added. "I'm about 80-90% where I was at before."

___

Humbling experience

A highlight of Pete's experience came with a phone call from Hollebeek, whose recovery is ongoing in Michigan.

"Dirk called me the day after the surgery, and we really had an emotional call," Pete said.

According to Pete, Hollebeek told him, "You may not think this is a big thing, but it is… the impact you're making on someone's life is a blessing."

Pete said talking with Hollebeek made him realize the scientific and medical advances that make a bone marrow transplant possible also offered him the opportunity to give a life-saving gift to another person.

In a year, Pete said, officials from Be The Match will provide him with an update on the medical condition of the bone marrow recipient in Spain. Pete is hopeful the man will be experiencing a successful recovery. Pete said he would also welcome any possible future contact with the man.

"I think it's more the recipient's decision," Pete explained. "If that's a possibility — absolutely. It's always good to put a face and a name to the person that you're just trying to help."

Pete said he would encourage others to be willing to become a bone marrow donor and join the registry.

"It was a very humbling experience," Pete said. "And I'm thankful that God used me in that way to save a life."

According to the Be The Match website, donors between the ages of 18 and 35 provide the greatest chance for transplant success. The registry particularly needs more donors who are African American, Asian, Hispanic, Native American, Native Hawaiian or multiracial to increase the ethnic diversity of the registry and help more patients find the match they need.

Las Cruces man summits Mount Kilimanjaro on 2nd attempt - By Leah Romero Las Cruces Sun-News

On his first attempt to scale Africa's tallest mountain, Las Cruces businessman David Hill failed. His leg fractured about 4,000 feet from the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro and he had to be carried down the mountain.

Hill, now 62, is the owner of Ride On Sports, a sports accessory store for biking, hiking, backpacking and other activities. He was determined to head back to Africa and take a picture atop the tallest free-standing mountain in the world.

In December 2021, less than three years after suffering the debilitating injury, Hill successfully summited Mount Kilimanjaro, which stands 19,341 feet tall.

"So many people have said to me, 'you inspire me to do this and do that,'" Hill told the Las Cruces Sun-News. "That wasn't my purpose, but I'm certainly glad that people are inspired."

___

First attempt and rehabilitation

Hill said when he started trail running — a combination of running and hiking — about five years ago, summitting Kilimanjaro soon became a goal of his. Hiking the numerous trails in the Mesilla Valley was his training.

In January 2019, he made his way to Tanzania for the first time with his brother-in-law, who is also a hiker. Hill explained that there are about eight trails up Kilimanjaro ranging from four to nine days. He and his brother-in-law partnered with the local guide group Zara Tours and ventured up on the seven-day path.

On the fifth day, Hill slipped and his left tibia snapped. Rain was pouring down and he said there was no way for an evacuation team to reach them. Hill said Salim, a trail guide, carried him on his back down to about 11,000 feet (3,353 meters) in elevation to meet the evacuation team.

"There I was laying instead of summitting," Hill remembers. He flew back home several days later in a full cast.

Back home, he started an Instagram account to document his recovery and time in physical therapy. After undergoing corrective surgery through Southwest Sport & Spine Center to address the trauma to his leg, he ended up with a six-inch metal plate and nine screws. Recovery along with PT at Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers took nearly a year, but by the end of 2019 Hill said he wasn't making progress.

"They went and had an MRI on the knee and I had ruptured my ACL. So I don't have an ACL, I had torn my PCL and I tore my meniscus," Hill said.

Doctors agreed that operating would not fix the damage, so Hill had to "embrace" using a carbon fiber brace which now acts as the stabilizer for his knee.

About a year ago, Hill said he brought up attempting Kilimanjaro again with his family. The response was overwhelming support.

"I set up a training schedule for six months which included four three-mile runs a week, one six-mile run a week," Hill said.

He also joined a friend trail running the southwest peaks and hiked the Organ Needle every three weeks for vertical training. By mid November, he ventured up the Needle one more time and said he realized he was physically ready for Africa.

"I did the Needle hike all by myself and it was four hours and 15 minutes, which is up and down which is extremely fast. I realized going up that I was not fatigued at all. It was simply just doing it," he said.

___

Second attempt and what's next

Hill started up Mount Kilimanjaro again Dec. 6, with nearly the same group of guides who took him on his original attempt. The group followed a four-day path this time. He said he reached the summit before sunrise on Dec. 9 and was the second person who reached the summit that day.

"It was just kind of one of those moments where I'd been working on it for so long. It had been such a focus and there was such a relief. I mean, I had such a great time and there was no physical issues," he said.

And now that he's accomplished his long-held goal, Hill said he doesn't feel the need to go back again. That chapter has ended and he's ready to take on his next challenges. He and a friend have plans to climb Mount Whitney in California in early spring 2022 and then travel 40 miles from rim to rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

He encouraged people to go out and explore what Las Cruces and the surrounding area has to offer in ways of hiking trails, physical activity and natural views.

"There's so many hikes around here that … people don't even know about," he said. "Literally if you wrapped around the valley all the way up to Hatch and back, there's probably 30 world-class hikes."

It may be tough at first, he said, reminiscing about his own start. But he now takes those challenges in stride.

Navajo Nation reports 220 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths -Associated Press

The Navajo Nation has reported 220 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths related to the virus.

Tribal officials said the number of confirmed cases on the vast reservation since the pandemic began now total 42,887 as of Saturday including 45 delayed reported cases.

The known death toll stands at 1,593.

Navajo Nation officials reported 270 cases and one death on Friday.

"Cases of the omicron variant are much higher in border towns and cities located off the Navajo Nation," tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement Saturday. "The omicron variant is much more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19 and the delta variant.

"The good news is that the COVID-19 vaccines are highly-effective in pushing back on the symptoms and reducing the chances of being hospitalized if you do get the virus," Nez added. "The data shows that the vaccines save lives. Please take precautions, wear two masks in public, and get vaccinated and a booster shot if you're eligible for one."

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.