WED: Proposal to erode bail reform gaining steam, + More

Proposal to erode bail reform gaining steam - Austin Fisher, Source NM

A proposal likely to come up this month in the regular legislative session would shift the burden of proof onto people accused of crimes to prove that they are not a “threat to the community” as judges weigh whether they should wait for their hearings behind bars or at home.

As things stand, the burden is on prosecutors and police who are making the accusations.

Republican Rep. Bill Rehm on Jan. 5 pre-filed the legislation for the upcoming session.

The bill represents an effort to roll back aspects of bail reform in the state and would allow judges to incarcerate people before trial for certain offenses — without prosecutors having to demonstrate they pose a threat to public safety.

“I believe a rebuttable presumption for individuals accused of violent crimes can be a wedge in the revolving door of repeat violent offenses that have characterized the worst aspects of the crime our state continues to experience,” Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told the Albuquerque Journal last year.

But the proposal is getting pushback from public defenders and criminal justice advocates in the state.

Jonathan Ibarra said the proposal would violate the New Mexico Constitution and result in numerous people needlessly being held in jail. He has been a public defender for eight years, but before that, he was a prosecutor for about 12 years and a district court judge in Bernalillo County. He is the vice president of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

“I don’t think that people who are presumed innocent should have to prove that they should get out of jail,” he said. “Shifting the burden onto primarily poor people, primarily people of color, to somehow prove a negative, to prove that they’re not going to do something bad — I don’t know how you prove a negative.”

Jennifer Burrill, president of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, said the proposal is absurd.

“I think it’s an unconstitutional burden-shifting,” she said. “If the state’s going to make the allegations, then they need to be the ones to prove it.”

Case law in New Mexico requires the state to prove that a defendant is dangerous to the community. But once many of these cases get into the trial process, prosecutors just don’t work the cases, and so the defendant needlessly sits in jail, she said.

Bail reforms reduced crime and recidivism

Proponents of rolling back bail reform have pointed to cases where someone released while awaiting trial has gone on to commit additional crimes — especially focusing on violent crimes. But in the overwhelming majority of cases, that doesn’t happen, and the harmful life impacts of imprisonment for people who have not yet been convicted of anything have to be considered, opponents argue.

The yearslong effort to get rid of the dysfunctional cash bail system in New Mexico was spearheaded by the late Charles W. Daniels, a two-term chief justice on the state Supreme Court.

In an interview in late October 2018, just two months before he retired, Daniels said the cash bail system didn’t protect public safety and resulted in many people held in jail because they didn’t have money — not because there was any evidence of threat to the community.

“This is no way to decide who gets held and who gets released, based on who can buy their way out,” he said.

Despite huge efforts by the lucrative bail bonds industry, the measure passed with more than 90% of lawmakers’ support, he said. At the ballot box, 87% of New Mexicans approved the change, which Daniels said was extraordinary for a constitutional amendment.

The constitutional amendment gave judges the power to deny release to provably high-risk defendants, he said, and provided that you can’t keep someone in jail simply because they can’t afford to pay bail, unless the court later found that some amount of security was needed to get them back to court.

Daniels said over and over, in jurisdictions across the country, that amount of security was “rarely needed.”

The amendment also took away judges’ power to determine that issue on their own without a formal motion by prosecutors, he said, who now must prove that the defendant is too dangerous to release.

It’s irresponsible to try to say with certainty that there’s a cause-and-effect relationship between bail reform and high crime rates, he said, because crime rates here and in other jurisdictions actually fell dramatically after they implemented bail reform. The same is true for recidivism rates, he said.

“Anybody who has studied this seriously knows that it’s a lie that these reforms have caused an increase in crimes, and yet you see it repeated in political elections, because it gets votes,” he said.

Daniels died less than a year later on Sept. 1, 2019.

A University of New Mexico study found that between 2017 and 2020, 95 percent of people released pre-trial did not go on to get arrested for a violent crime.

Ibarra said that pattern hasn’t changed much since then.

Ibarra, who now sits on the Supreme Court’s Ad Hoc Pretrial Detention Committee, said he thinks there has been a small uptick in the rate of people who are released and go on to pick up new charges, but that’s because cases are taking so much longer to resolve during the pandemic.

Ibarra tracks every single detention case filed in Bernalillo County, the largest court system in the state, since they started in January 2017.

In Albuquerque, he said, there have been six people who have been released pre-trial who allegedly committed homicide while they were out. But there have been nearly 6,000 cases of preventative detention filed in Albuquerque, he said.

In the best-case scenario for the state, when a judge grants a motion to hold a defendant, about 30% of them get no state conviction at all, not even a misdemeanor, according to his records.

Far too often, people sit in jail for years before they’re acquitted, he said.

“We’re too eager to punish before we prove a case,” he said.

He said the state needs a better screening process at the beginning and needs to put more resources into actually proving cases, rather than just holding people.

Ibarra agrees that this argument made by the governor and others fails to account for the violence of jail itself, and the fact that pre-trial detention actually drives further criminality.

Even just a few days in jail can completely change a person’s life, he said, because jail time can cause people to lose their jobs, homes, families and children.

“Even if jail was an OK place to be, it would still be awful, what jail does to people,” Ibarra said. “But it’s a horrible place to be, and so everything about it is inherently destabilizing for a person.”

Source New Mexico’s Editor In Chief Marisa Demarco contributed the 2018 interview with Justice Daniels to this story.

New Mexico education officials miss transparency deadline - By Cedar Attanasio Associated Press / Report For America

An initiative aimed at providing greater accountability for public spending on education missed its inaugural deadline.

The New Mexico Public Education Department acknowledged Tuesday that it missed a year-end deadline to launch a website to provide details about how much schools spend and on what.

The site went live following inquiries Monday from The Associated Press, but without financial information from most individual schools.

Lawmakers and transparency advocates decried the delay, which ran afoul of state statute.

"Yes, by missing the deadline PED is out of compliance with the law. It is no Surprise considering that the governor has had three public education (secretaries) in just two years," wrote Republican Rep. Rebecca Dow, of Truth or Consequences, in an email.

Dow was one of three lawmakers who advanced the law to create the transparency portal, allocating $3 million to fund the effort.

The deadline was the first of an annual reporting schedule mandated by a transparency law passed by the state Legislature in 2020 and signed by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Lujan Grisham is running for reelection this year, and Dow is running for the Republican nomination in a bid to challenge her.

The agency had promoted the website starting in August with a countdown clock set to hit zero on Dec. 31. On Monday and Tuesday, the countdown clock on the website read "0," while a note below said the project is "on schedule and on budget."

"It's disappointing that they missed this deadline," said Shannon Kunkel, executive director of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government. "Public officials have a responsibility to get timely information out that would affect policy decisions."

The state transparency website could make it easier to see details of how much schools spend on administrative costs, like central office workers, versus classroom costs, like teacher salaries and student supplies.

Data on the website could inform policymakers who sit down next week to forge the state's education budget, likely to exceed $3 billion.

"It is imperative for parents and taxpayers to easily see and understand how school districts and charter schools are spending their dollars since this spending directly impacts their children and they may have good questions or suggestions on how best to spend this money," Fred Nathan Jr., executive director of Think New Mexico, a nonpartisan education policy group, said in a statement.

On Monday, Think New Mexico renewed support for a law that would cap growth in administrative spending in school districts, arguing classroom spending is more impactful than administrative spending.

Citing data from 2007 to 2017, the organization says administrative spending on central office staff grew 34% while spending on teacher salaries and classroom materials grew by around 4%.

After questions from the AP on Monday, the Public Education Department held a meeting with its software vendor, according to spokeswoman Judy Robinson.

The site went live before noon Tuesday, with a note that it's a work in progress.

"The portal was ready in mid-December and 'soft-launched' at that time," Robinson said.

That beta testing came at the tail end of a planned six-month window for school district superintendents and financial officers to test-drive the software. Robinson said those users flagged concerns about the site's functionality.

Other advocates pointed out that the website published on Tuesday is incomplete. It includes district spending data but lacks school-level data except for charter schools.

"The intent was always to create a site whereby any parents, principal, educator, policymaker could get online and see a budget for each school. And that's the piece that's missing from the site as it stands right now," said Amanda Aragon, executive director of NewMexicoKidsCAN, another nonpartisan education policy group.

In a statement, Robinson said the department won't begin to collect the school-level data until fiscal year 2023, which starts this summer, long after the education budget is written into law by the Legislature and approved or vetoed by the governor.

Robinson wrote that the Public Education Department "believes it is following the law and meeting the requirements of the legislation."

Virus rocking New Mexico schools again, Santa Fe goes remote - By Cedar Attanasio And Morgan Lee Associated Press / Report For America

The coronavirus is catching up with New Mexico's largest school districts once again.

On Tuesday, Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Larry Chavez announced the district will return to remote, online attendance for the four-day holiday week starting on Jan. 18.

In a text blast to parents, he attributed the precautions to the spike in coronavirus infections and the impact it is having on school district staffing. If conditions improve, in-person teaching would resume on Jan. 24.

"Additionally, we cannot continue to meet the state's contact tracing requirements given such large numbers of positive cases," Chavez said in a statement, adding that a state testing contractor "has been unable to consistently provide testing."

New Mexico's largest school district, Albuquerque Public Schools, has not announced any major closures of schools. But Tuesday it canceled an in-person job fair aimed at filling over 700 positions desperately needed in schools, citing the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Virtually all districts are desperate for workers, including substitute teachers and auxiliary staff like bus drivers, nurses, and cooks.

At least 10 school districts or charter schools reported pivoting to remote on Tuesday, including in Las Vegas, Cuba, Aztec, Texico, and Bloomfield, according to a self-reported tally kept by the Public Education Department.

New Mexico church official urges nuclear disarmament talks - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

The head of one of the oldest Roman Catholic dioceses in the United States says now is the time to rejuvenate and sustain a global conversation about the need for nuclear disarmament and how to develop ways to avoid a new nuclear arms race.

Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester released a lengthy pastoral letter on the subject Tuesday, noting during a virtual news conference that Los Alamos National Laboratory — the birthplace of the atomic bomb — is preparing to ramp up production of the plutonium cores used in the nation's nuclear arsenal.

Wester called the arms race a vicious spiral.

"We can no longer deny or ignore the extremely dangerous predicament of our human family and that we are in a new nuclear arms race far more dangerous than the first," he said. "We need nuclear arms control, not an escalating nuclear arms race."

Nuclear watchdog groups welcomed the letter, which marks just the latest instance of the Catholic Church wading into the debate. In 2020, Pope Francis marked the 75th anniversary of the nuclear attack on Hiroshima by calling for peace and repeating that the mere possession of atomic weapons is immoral.

Last week, the chairman of the U.S. bishops' Committee on International Justice and Peace welcomed a recent pledge by several countries that are members of the United Nations Security Council to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons. Wester said he also was encouraged by the pledge.

Wester said the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, which covers parishes throughout northern New Mexico, has a special role to play given that two prominent federal laboratories — Los Alamos and Sandia National Laboratories — are located in the state. He also mentioned the U.S. government's repository of nuclear weapons at an air base in Albuquerque.

He suggested that spending more money to modernize the nation's nuclear arsenal robs from efforts to address poverty.

Federal officials spanning the Obama, Trump and now Biden administrations have argued that modernization is necessary given geo-political instability and ongoing national security concerns. Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation also have supported efforts to expand work at Los Alamos, pointing to billions of dollars in investment and new jobs that will result.

Wester said the focus should be on shifting weapons work to "life-affirming jobs" that involve environmental cleanup of Cold War-era waste, nonproliferation programs and projects that address climate change. He acknowledged that wouldn't be easy but said it's possible, pointing to changes that resulted from the technological revolution and now the transformation of the energy industry.

"It's really such an important topic. We really can't dally," Wester said.

Former Navajo president receives lifetime achievement award - By Felicia Fonseca Associated Press

Peterson Zah has never claimed to be an extraordinary Navajo, just a Navajo with extraordinary experiences.

Those who gathered Tuesday to honor the former Navajo chairman and president at a tribal casino east of Flagstaff disagreed. They said Zah has worked tirelessly to promote the Navajo culture and language, inspire youth, strengthen tribal sovereignty, provide more economic security for the tribe and ensure that Native Americans everywhere had certain religious freedoms and were included as part of federal environmental laws.

"The extraordinary experiences that you have had came about because you continually push yourself to learn, to grow and to do literally whatever it takes to promote the Navajo people and the Navajo Nation," said Zah's longtime friend, Eric Eberhard, who worked in the tribe's Department of Justice.

Zah was receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Flagstaff-based environmental group, the Grand Canyon Trust. The award acknowledged Zah's love of the land, waters and all living things — values he said he carried on from his mother's teachings.

"He is gentle. He looks you straight in the eye. He talks with his hands as much as with his voice," the group's board chairman, Jim Enote, read off the award. "The land and the culture are always with him."

Zah was the first president elected on the Navajo Nation in 1990 after the tribe restructured its government under three branches to prevent power from being concentrated in the chairman's office. He later served as the Native American liaison to the Arizona State University president, a position he held for 15 years.

Concerned about the state of politics on the Navajo Nation, Zah turned his attention to finding ways to help Navajos return to basic cultural teachings of harmony, peace and respect for themselves and others.

Zah, 84, told The Associated Press that as long as people live in peace and respect each other's differences, they can maintain beauty and make the world better for future generations. He struggled to name the thing he's most proud of.

"It's hard for me to prioritize in that order," he said after the award ceremony. "It's something I enjoy doing all my life. People have passion, we're born with that, plus a purpose in life."

Zah said it's work he couldn't have done alone and credited team efforts that always include his wife, Rosalind. He said he took seriously the responsibility to educate others to correct wrongdoings against Indigenous people.

Under Zah's leadership, the tribe established a Permanent Fund that's grown to more than $4 billion. The Navajo Nation won a court battle against Kerr McGee decades ago that found the tribe had authority to tax companies that extract minerals from the reservation. All coal, pipeline, oil and gas leases were renegotiated, which increased payments to the tribe. A portion of that money is added annually to the Permanent Fund.

Zah has fiercely advocated against Navajo lawmakers raiding the money over the years. He and his wife are still active in politics, and Navajo leaders routinely turn to Zah for advice.

Charles Wilkinson, a longtime friend and lawyer, said Zah was at one time known as the Native American Robert Kennedy "because he had charisma and he had ideas and he was getting things done." That included an effort to ensure Native Americans could use peyote as a religious sacrament.

Karletta Chief recalled Zah's work pushing to clean up the hundreds of abandoned uranium mine sites on the reservation, and ensuring that tribes were part of the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act and other federal laws that are vital to her work as a hydrologist.

"All that really inspired me in my journey because I grew up in a community impacted by coal in Black Mesa," said Chief, an associate professor at the University of Arizona.

Police: Shots fired outside high school basketball game -Associated Press

Authorities in New Mexico have launched an investigation after responding to reports of shots fired outside a high school basketball game on Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

The Albuquerque Police Department said the shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Valley High School, north of downtown Albuquerque, where the men's varsity basketball team competed against Atrisco Heritage Academy High School.

Authorities said casings were found in the parking lot. No other details were immediately made available.

Navajo Nation: 93 more COVID-19 cases, 1st death in 4 days -Associated Press

The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 93 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death, the first in four days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe's totals since the pandemic began to 43,241 cases with 1,594 known deaths.

Based on cases from Dec. 24-Jan. 6, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 61 communities due to the uncontrolled spread of the virus.

This week, tribal President Jonathan Nez issued an executive order mandating all employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination booster shot by Jan. 24.

If an employee is not fully vaccinated and doesn't get a booster shot, the employee is required to submit a negative COVID-19 test result at least once every 14 days.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.