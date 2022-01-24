MON: Some legislators in New Mexico tire of "amateur" status, Educators rally amid growing teacher shortage, + More

Some legislators in New Mexico tire of amateur status -Associated Press

The nation's only unsalaried legislature in New Mexico is considering whether to abandon its amateur status.

A proposed constitutional amendment from Democratic Sens. Daniel Ivey-Soto of Albuquerque and Bobby Gonzales of Taos would enable the state's 112 legislators to collect salaries. The proposal was scheduled for its first vetting Monday by a Senate panel.

Approval by the New Mexico Legislature would send the measure to a statewide vote on whether to amend the constitution. Similar legislative proposals have stalled repeatedly in recent years.

New Mexico's "citizen legislature" of volunteer politicians has long been a source of civic pride in the state. Members receive a roughly $165 daily stipend during sessions and some money for gas.

Critics of the system say that instituting salaries could help eliminate financial conflicts of interest between legislative duties and outside careers.

Salaries for legislators would be set by the State Ethics Commission.

That seven-member commission was approved by voters in 2018 in the wake of a string of public corruption scandals as an arbiter of complaints against public officials, lobbyists and contractors. Its members are appointed by leading legislators from both parties and the governor.

The state currently has robust financial resources linked to surging oil production and federal spending on pandemic relief and infrastructure.

A roughly $1.6 billion surplus of general fund income in excess of spending obligations is forecast for the coming fiscal year, which starts on July 1, 2022.

New Mexico educators rally amid growing teacher shortage -Associated Press

Educators on Sunday called on state lawmakers to do something about the shortage of teachers in New Mexico, saying schools are at a critical juncture due to the historic level of vacancies across all positions within the public education system.

"Unless lawmakers in New Mexico enact bold remedies to address this looming crisis, we risk jeopardizing the education of generations of New Mexico's students," organizers said in an online petition that is part of what they have dubbed the "3 Rs" campaign — respect, recruit and retain.

"We are demanding a commitment that will ensure we do more than survive as public-school employees — we want to thrive, and we want our students to thrive," the petition added.

As part of the movement, teachers gathered outside the state Capitol for a march. Among those attending the rally was Becky Pringle, national president of the National Education Association.

"It's time that every educator in New Mexico has the resources needed to provide a quality public education to each and every student," Pringle said. "New Mexico educators deserve better. And better means higher wages, affordable health care and dignity."

There are more than 1,000 vacant licensed positions in New Mexico, with those vacancies represent over 20,000 students who are without a well-trained, permanent classroom teacher, according to union officials.

The shortage has been years in the making, and state officials have acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic only helped to exacerbate the problem. Veteran educators also are retiring at such a high rate that they cannot be easily or quickly replaced.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham rolled out a plan last week aimed at tapping volunteers from the National Guard and state agencies to serve as substitute teachers to address the recent rash of absences in Santa Fe and other school districts due to the pandemic.

The governor also has proposed a pay increase, hoping to attract more educators to the state.

The unions contend that the New Mexico Public Education Department has failed to meet its oversight functions to ensure that all students are receiving the programs and services they need. They pointed to an ongoing court fight over the state's failure to provide an adequate education for low income, Native American, English language learners, and disabled students. That includes around 70% of all K-12 students.

In violation of the state constitution, the unions said New Mexico has failed to provide students with the programs and services that it acknowledges prepare them for college and career.

Navajo officials distribute masks and sanitizers in Shiprock -Associated Press

Navajo Nation officials have distributed masks and hand sanitizers in the community of Shiprock, New Mexico to help keep local residents safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile Saturday, tribal health officials reported 330 new cases and four more deaths on the vast reservation that covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

On Friday, the tribe had reported 500 new cases and one death.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe's totals since the pandemic began to 47,959 cases with 1,607 known deaths.

"Our elders, our grandparents, always tell us that the safest place to be is at home and that remains true during this pandemic," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Saturday in a statement. "Our elders also have the highest vaccination rate among any age group on the Navajo Nation.

"With over 87% of elders vaccinated for COVID-19, they are leading the way and setting a great example. Take precautions, wear two masks in public, get your booster shot, and limit travel as much as possible as this surge continues," Nez added.

Nez recently issued an executive order mandating all employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination booster shot by Monday.

New Mexico tax law unintentionally cuts into city revenues -Associated Press

The city of Hobbs is pushing to amend a state law that city officials say is resulting in an unintended loss of gross receipts tax revenue for the community.

The measure passed by the New Mexico Legislature and enthusiastically signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2019 included complex changes to state tax laws. Among other things, it was billed as a way to help communities by requiring a company to pay gross receipt tax where services are provided rather than where the company is located.

Hobbs City Commissioner Dwayne Penick told the Hobbs News-Sun that Hobbs could possibly be looking at losing $20,000 to $25,000 a month because of the destination tax.

"The oilfield companies that work outside of the city limits of Hobbs, out in the county, or whatever, the state gets the majority of that tax base," Penick said.

Hobbs Mayor Sam Cobb said state legislators, with the exception of Republican Rep. Larry Scott of Hobbs — the only legislator who owns and operates an oil and gas service company — voted for the legislation because they were chasing gross receipts taxes from internet businesses.

Cobb said the loss of gross receipts taxes for municipalities amounted to a gain for the state.

"The intent of the legislation was to be sure that the Amazons of the world were remitting taxes to the local communities in which they were delivering goods," Cobb said during a recent commission meeting. "They didn't realize that a community like ours, that is so service driven, it had a negative impact."

Hobbs has hired lobbyists to help push for an amendment during the legislative session.

Hobbs Commissioner Chris Mills said the initial legislation should have gone through a more thorough vetting process by residents and communities around the state.

"But that isn't the way that we do things here in New Mexico. We ram it through in the middle of the night, we do everything that we can to get the little wording in there with no care or concern of what it does to the people," Mills said.

In 2019, the legislation started as a proposal by Democrats for raising more than $300 million in revenue through higher personal income taxes, raising tax rates on things like new vehicles and e-cigarettes and collecting gross receipts tax on internet sales according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. It was whittled down, but Republicans still voiced concerns about raising taxes given that the state was enjoying a budget surplus.

This year, New Mexico again is awash in money. Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, has proposed some tax breaks as she seeks reelection. Among the proposals is one to trim the statewide gross receipts tax rate.

Utility asks court to overturn rejection of power plant plan -Santa Fe New Mexican, Associated Press

New Mexico's largest electric provider is asking the state Supreme Court to overturn a decision by regulators and let the utility proceed with a plan to transfer its shares in a coal-fired power plant to a Navajo energy company.

A filing Friday by Public Service Co. of New Mexico suggested that the Public Regulation Commission acted "arbitrarily, capriciously and contrary to law" and misinterpreted a 2019 law that encourages PNM to replace coal-fired plants with renewable forms of energy, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

The commission in December rejected PNM's proposal, saying the company didn't explain how it would replace the lost power now provided by the Four Corners Power Plant. Commissioners also voiced concerns about investments that the utility sought to recover through bonds that would be paid back by customers.

The 40-page filing Friday was part of PNM's appeal to the state high court.

The utility has argued that the plan would protect customers, trim emissions from its portfolio and strengthen the Navajo Nation's position in determining the future of the plant, which is located on tribal land between Shiprock and Farmington in northwestern New Mexico.

Arizona Public Service Co. is the plant's majority owner.

2 homicides within hours of each other in Albuquerque -Associated Press

Police continue to investigate two homicides that occurred within hours of each other in Albuquerque.

The first was reported around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the southeast portion of the city where a woman was found dead in an apartment, according to police.

Hours later, police said a man was found dead inside a home after reports of a shooting.

Police have not said if the two cases are related and there was no immediate word about any possible suspects.

The names of the man and woman killed haven't been released yet by police.

Democrats make surprising inroads in redistricting fight - By Nicholas Riccardi And Bobby Caina Calvan Associated Press

Democrats braced for disaster when state legislatures began redrawing congressional maps, fearing that Republican dominance of statehouses would tilt power away from them for the next decade.

But as the redistricting process reaches its final stages, that anxiety is beginning to ease.

For Democrats, the worst-case scenario of losing well over a dozen seats in the U.S. House appears unlikely to happen. After some aggressive map drawing of their own in states with Democratic legislatures, some Democrats predict the typical congressional district will shift from leaning to the right of the national vote to matching it, ending a distortion that gave the GOP a built-in advantage over the past five House elections.

"We have stymied their intent to gerrymander their way to a House majority," Kelly Ward Burton, head of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, said of the GOP.

The nation's congressional maps won't be settled for several more months. Republicans in some large states like Florida have yet to finalize proposed changes, giving the GOP a last-minute opportunity to seek an advantage.

But the picture could come into greater clarity this week when New York's redistricting commission submits to the state legislature a second attempt to draw a map. If the Democratic-controlled Legislature rejects the map, it can take over drawing new lines in Democrats' favor. That would almost certainly blunt the GOP advantage that has been in place since the last redistricting process in 2010.

The jockeying in state capitals has implications not just for Democrats' uphill effort to maintain a majority in the U.S. House in this year's midterm elections. It will affect the broader balance of power in Washington and state legislatures for the remainder of the decade.

While Republicans say they've achieved their goals so far, they're surprised at how much Democrats have tried to expand the number of seats their party can win. The GOP has taken a markedly different approach by aiming to shore up its vulnerable members' districts, transforming competitive seats into safe ones.

That's in part because Republicans already expanded the map with aggressive redistricting after the 2010 census, when they controlled more states. Now, as the lines are adjusted to meet last year's census figures, they are locking in their gains while Democrats are taking risks to fight back.

In a wave election, Democrats could lose even more seats in the maps they have drawn because they spread their voters so thin, analysts say. And, if political coalitions shift in upcoming years, seats Democrats thought were within reach could suddenly disappear.

"Republicans have given themselves pretty good tsunami protection," said Michael Li of the Brennan Center for Justice, which tracks redistricting. "But for Democrats, if it rains a little, their house is flooded."

The Democratic push comes as the party has unsuccessfully fought to ban partisan gerrymandering nationwide — their elections bill barring the practice died in the Senate last week during a Republican filibuster. Li said Democrats, however, are still gerrymandering in states they control, sometimes aggressively as in Illinois, other times relatively lightly, as in New Mexico and Oregon.

In contrast, experts say Republicans, who control more states, have gerrymandered heavily in places like Texas, North Carolina and Ohio. But the GOP's Ohio maps were tossed out by the state Supreme Court this month, and Democrats are hopeful North Carolina's high court follows suit with the districts there, part of the reason for the party's increased optimism.

The next and biggest opportunity for Democrats is in New York, which will test how much power Democrats are willing to give up to fight gerrymandering. Saying they wanted to take partisanship out of redistricting, Democrats there in 2014 backed a ballot measure to put the process in the hands of a bipartisan commission. But the state legislature can overrule the commission. In 2014 it was divided between Democratic and Republican control. Now Democrats have a supermajority in both houses.

The New York Legislature already rejected the commission's first attempt at maps, and can seize control if it rejects the second one, due by Tuesday.

"The Democratic leadership and those on the far left that run the show in Albany, they're hellbent to take this process over to derail the commission, and to have the party bosses in Albany draw the maps," said Nick Langworthy, chairman of the New York GOP. "I think that they looked at a handful of states to give them a shot to hold on to the majority."

Republicans need only to net five seats in November's election to gain control of the U.S. House. They started the redistricting cycle controlling line-drawing in states representing 187 House seats while Democrats controlled only 75.

That means the final outcome will inevitably favor the GOP, no matter how hard Democrats fight back, said Kimbrall Brace, a veteran redistricting consultant. "They're ending up still putting a Republican flavor on the overall plan," Brace said.

So far, the GOP has gained a handful of seats in the maps that have been finalized, but it's hard to put a precise number on how many because half of the states have yet to formally adopt maps. If Democrats are aggressive, for example, they could net four seats in New York and largely wipe out the GOP's national gains. But then Republicans in Florida could counter with a gerrymander.

Still, Republicans have passed up multiple opportunities to pad their margins even more.

In Missouri, some GOP state lawmakers are fuming that the legislature is advancing a plan that locks in the status quo rather than trying to turn Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver's Kansas City-area seat to the GOP. In Indiana, Republicans did not split up the Gary-based district represented by Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan.

Even in Georgia, where Republicans flooded a seat in the Atlanta suburbs held by Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath with GOP voters, they balked at doing the same to her Democratic neighbor, Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux. Instead, they packed Democratic voters into Bourdeaux's district, making it safer so no other Republicans' seats would be at risk.

Adam Kincaid, executive director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust, said shoring up Republican incumbents is the party's top priority. He cites Texas, where the GOP-drawn maps make the few Democratic seats even more Democratic. That stacks up more Republican voters in the 23 GOP-held congressional districts and transforms them into safe seats. Republicans and their backers spent $20 million on races in the state during the 2020 cycle. Now, Kincaid said, they can direct the money elsewhere.

"This cycle has unfolded just about exactly as we expected it to — with the exception that Democrats have placed a bigger bet than I expected," Kincaid said.

In contrast to the GOP, Democrats have been eager to spread their voters around, even at the possible expense of their own incumbents.

The starkest example is in Nevada, where the party's mapmakers moved liberal voters from Rep. Dina Titus' once-overwhelmingly Democratic Las Vegas district to shore up two neighboring swing seats represented by Democratic Reps. Steven Horsford and Susie Lee. That may keep all three seats safely Democratic in a good year, but puts them all at risk in a tough election cycle for Democrats like the current one.

Burton contended that tactical decisions like those made by Nevada Democrats and others elsewhere are not gerrymandering, but simply drawing lines to make seats competitive.

"We are not scared of the voters," Burton said. "We are not scared of districts where voters decide the outcome."

Joel Wertheimer, a Democratic civil rights lawyer and analyst for the liberal group Data for Progress, has predicted for months that redistricting will shift the typical congressional district from about two percentage points to the right of the national vote to the five-point margin of Biden's 2020 popular vote victory.

He credits it to a change in the mindset of Democrats willing to risk bigger losses for an eventual better shot at the 218 seats needed to control the House.

"I think the calculation that Democrats are making is, do we care if we have 180 or 190 seats?" Wertheimer said. "I just want to have the majority."

New initiative aims to boost bilingual teachers in Santa Fe - By Jessica Pollard Santa Fe New Mexican

Dozens of teachers at Santa Fe Public Schools are planning to take part in a new initiative aimed at boosting the number of educators trained to teach English as a second language or lead bilingual classrooms.

The district allocated $90,000 in federal pandemic relief last month for the three-year pilot program, which will provide tuition and fee reimbursement for certified teachers who take post-graduate classes to earn an endorsement in teaching English as a second language.

Lisa Vigil, the district's language and culture department director, told the Santa Fe New Mexican that about a dozen teachers already have enrolled in the college classes this school year and at least 40 have expressed an interest.

Teachers in the new program can take classes at Northern New Mexico College in Española, Santa Fe Community College or New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas.

"I was surprised," Vigil said of those who have shown an interest in the program. "I didn't think that a lot of teachers would be as interested as they are."

Data shows 30% of Santa Fe Public Schools' K-12 students are English-language learners, who Vigil said likely struggled to heighten their English skills during remote learning last year.

"I can't even express in words how much it impacted our English learners," she said. "When you're in a remote setting, you pretty much eliminated a lot of that opportunity to observe because you don't want to show your face; you don't want to be interrupting the class to ask questions."

Vigil added face masks obscure the visual cues that help language learners gain fluency.

Under state rules, students learning English must receive 45 minutes of language instruction each day from a qualified teacher. That goal has been harder to reach in secondary schools for several years, particularly as teacher vacancies remain high across New Mexico, Vigil said.

Only 49 higher education students statewide completed an endorsement program in bilingual education or teaching English as a second language at a state college or university in the 2020-21 school year, according to research from New Mexico State University, while 9% of the 1,048 teacher vacancies reported in 2021 — more than 90 positions — had "bilingual" specified in the job title.

At Santa Fe Public Schools, the graduation rate for students identified as English-language learners was 82.5%, lower than the district's overall graduation rate of 86.3% for 2019-20. Statewide, 75.8% of English learners, who made up nearly one third of the state's high school seniors in 2020, made it to the finish line.

"We see shortages in both (bilingual and English as a second language teachers), and we rely heavily on international exchange teachers or visiting teachers to provide bilingual education," Vigil said.

Through the new program, the reimbursement will apply to tuition for 14 credit hours and will include costs for textbooks and application fees.

Vigil said the district had a similar reimbursement program several years ago.

"It's very difficult to find teachers with a specialized endorsement, which is why we're trying to build capacity within our current teacher population," Vigil said. "We're not really able to seek outside of our current teacher population right now."