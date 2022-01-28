FRI: Jail guard union president warns of heightened chances for a riot at MDC, + More

Jail guard union president warns of heightened chances for a riot at MDC – Austin Fisher, Source NM

The head of the union representing guards at the Metropolitan Detention Center is skeptical that calling in the New Mexico National Guard will solve the problems there.

Joseph Trujeque is the president of AFSCME Council 18 Local 2499, the union representing guards at MDC. He works there, too, and has for around 20 years.

A big staffing shortage and a cyberattack has left inmates locked in their cells. The low morale and harsh conditions raise his concerns about the place erupting in violence.

He said he is always worried about a jail riot, no matter the circumstances, but there is a heightened threat of a riot right now. On lockdown, inmates cannot take showers, contact their loved ones or have visitors. And after the ransomware attack, they couldn’t access their commissary, Trujeque said, which is one of the only sources of relief for them.

There are between 1,150 and 1,300 inmates inside the jail, MDC Chief Greg Richardson told state lawmakers on Wednesday night.

According to Trujeque, a big portion of the inmates are in jail awaiting trial and have not been convicted. They are struggling through poor medical and psychiatric care, constitutional violations, lockdowns, and inhumane conditions, according to a review by Source New Mexico.

Staff members at the jail have been leaving because they are overworked, underpaid — and, he specifies, lacking support from Bernalillo County officials.

“You would think that the third-largest public entity in the state would have some kind of defense or some kind of plan if something like that were to happen,” he said in an interview with Source NM. “I’m pretty saddened that the county had no plan, nothing in place. That shows how much the county cares about their employees.”

COVID deaths inside

Three guards and one inmate at MDC have died from COVID-19, Trujeque said.

Asked about these deaths, county spokesperson Tia Bland did not deny them but wrote that the county will not release any information protected by federal health privacy law.

“We will not release the names of the staff out of respect for their families,” Bland wrote.

The jail is still at the same place it was when the pandemic first began in terms of measures taken to slow the spread of COVID, Trujeque said. Richardson told lawmakers the same thing.

That includes social distancing, N95 masks required for inmates and staff at all times, no physically transporting inmates to court, and 15-day quarantines for all inmates upon arrival and any inmate who tests positive.

When an inmate tests positive for COVID-19, their entire unit is locked down, Trujeque said, so each inmate is locked alone in their cell. They are only let out for 30 minutes at a time to allow for testing, he said, and guards remove inmates who test negative from that unit.

There is no mandate for staff to be vaccinated, he said, and many staff members aren’t. The jail’s policy around unpaid quarantine leave could be contributing to spread at MDC.

Any guard who tests positive stays at home for 15 days and must return to work, he said, even if they’re not completely healthy yet.

The union and the county agreed on Jan. 21 to provide paid leave for quarantine, but it is only for five days. “The only option is, you come back to work, or you use your own leave, if you have it,” he said.

County calls on the military for help

The Bernalillo County Commission on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution asking for help from the New Mexico National Guard, including 13 jail guards who have been on leave while on deployment with the National Guard.

Trujeque said he does not know if 13 people will make a significant difference.

Even if 100 troops showed up immediately, they still could not step foot in the jail, he said, until they get 10 weeks of training required by McClendon v. City of Albuquerque, the decades-old lawsuit over conditions and overcrowding at the jail.

The troops cannot perform guard duties, Bland wrote in an email Thursday. The county has asked for their help to do administrative duties, she wrote.

The resolution also requires other counties holding inmates at MDC to collect them. There are probably between 50 and 100 inmates who fit that description, Trujeque said.

National Guard troops — along with county behavioral health workers already filling in at the jail — are not allowed to have any contact with inmates nor can they take on any duties reserved for guards, according to a list of responsibilities obtained by Source New Mexico through a public records request.

Are the cameras up?

As of Wednesday, guards had access to only 40 of the approximately 200 cameras at the jail, he said. This conflicts with what Roseanne Otero Gonzales, MDC’s director of administrative services, told the Bernalillo County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council a week before.

Otero Gonzales said, “now we have full (camera) coverage over this facility.”

That may be true, but according to Trujeque, the problem is not whether the cameras are operational, but rather whether guards are able to access them.

The county denies this.

“All cameras are currently operational and accessible,” Bland wrote Thursday.

‘Dangerous work environment’

Trujeque has worked at the jail since 1999. He left for a couple of years but returned in 2005.

“I’ve never seen, felt or heard of the morale being like this,” he said. “People do not want to walk into that place right now.”

The lockdown is, in part, caused by the lack of guards’ ability to supervise all of the inmates.

The majority of the staff is working three, 16-hour shifts per week, usually three days in a row, Trujeque said.

“It’s creating a dangerous work environment for not only the civilian staff but for the inmates as well,” he said.

Each pod at MDC contains numerous inmates. The list of responsibilities for non-guards expects them to “focus on pods where one officer is assigned to more than one pod.” That guidance might seem a little out of touch, because on really bad days, a single guard is expected to supervise an entire unit, Trujeque said.

That’s eight pods.

The jail is missing scores of guards, and pay might be part of the problem. Starting pay for guards at MDC is around $18.50 per hour. The county government needs to step up, he said, and bump everyone’s pay by $3 to $5 per hour. Bland wrote in an email Thursday that the current MDC vacancy rate is 39%, including guards, sergeants and lieutenants. She refused to provide specific numbers, she said, for security reasons..

Guards are suffering from the psychological effects of witnessing people incarcerated there committing suicide, fighting or attacking guard, Trujeque said.

“You can imagine the stress level of having to make sure that every single inmate is OK, do your checks on time, and not get in trouble at work,” he added.

The bottom line is, MDC needs to get staff in the door. “Everybody’s working all this overtime, and it seems like the county’s only answer is to make the overworked and frustrated people do more,” he said. “And that’s not the answer.”

New Mexico nursing shortage prompts call for more funding - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

New Mexico didn't have enough nurses even before the pandemic and nursing advocates renewed their push Thursday for lawmakers to boost funding to increase capacity at nursing schools around the state to remedy a situation made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

Legislative analysts have estimated that New Mexico needs more than 6,200 nurses to meet demand.

Budget proposals by the Democrat-dominated Legislature and Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham include $15 million for the state Department of Higher Education to help nursing programs hire additional faculty, pay for student stipends and fund other efforts aimed at expanding nursing school programs.

Supporters have estimated that the additional funding could increase the number of nursing students by about 1,500 a year.

Linda Siegle, a lobbyist for the New Mexico Nurses Association, said New Mexico needs a consistent effort lasting years to work toward erasing its nursing deficit.

"So, we're going to need this money and going to need more money every year if we're serious about addressing the crisis in our state," she told members of the Senate Finance Committee. "And there's no other way to do it, there's no other way out of this crisis other than growing our own nurses. Thousands of nurses are not going to move to New Mexico."

Siegle and others testified that the pipeline of nursing students has declined because some are often unprepared for the academic rigors involved or may have financial hardships that prevent them from completing training. Those who testified said having more instructors and better infrastructure to support nursing students could help alleviate those problems.

Separate legislation would provide an avenue for nursing students to pay off loans.

A survey conducted by the New Mexico Hospital Association in September showed that 12% of the state's nursing workforce consisted of traveling nurses. That included New Mexico nurses who travel to other parts of the state to work as higher paid contract nurses.

Lillian Montoya, president and CEO of St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, said the challenges related to the pandemic are different this year as more people sought care for non-COVID-19-related health problems. Whether the hospital treats them in the intensive care unit or monitors them as part of a home health program, Montoya said nurses still are needed.

She said about 25% of her nursing workforce is made up of contract nurses as opposed to staff.

"What this pandemic did was reveal that we have so much more to do in terms in aggressively planning for workforce pipeline, both one that we grow locally and one that we're able to attract from out of state until we can grow our own to get to that place," Montoya said.

Officials from community colleges and universities that operate some of New Mexico's nursing education programs said most of their students end up staying in the communities in which they are educated.

Alexa Doig, the director of the School of Nursing at New Mexico State University, said the school several years ago recognized the need to address the shortage then and used university and private donor funding to grow the program by about 35%.

"We're really at a stage where we need recurring funding to be able to even just sustain this, let alone try to increase enrollment," she said, pointing to costs related to computer systems, training facilities and accreditation requirements.

Democratic Sen. Nancy Rodriguez of Santa Fe said building more partnerships between hospitals and the state's nursing schools will be key as New Mexico tries to fill the gap.

"The variants, the virus and so on, it's only a contributor but we've had this since way before," she said of the shortage. "We knew this problem was significant and we just let it go. We thought it was going to go away and so now we know what we're facing."

Support for hydrogen incentives falters in New Mexico - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

State legislators gave a cold reception Thursday to a package of financial incentives aimed at scaling up hydrogen production using New Mexico's vast natural gas reserves.

A state House panel voted 6-4 to indefinitely postpone consideration of a bill that would offer grants, loans and tax breaks to a nascent hydrogen industry. Time is running short for the bill to advance during a 30-day legislative session that ends on Feb. 17.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has backed the initiative with enthusiasm, deploying top environmental and economic development officials to lobby legislators.

The proposal coincides with an $8 billion federal government set-aside for as many as four "hydrogen hub" production and distribution centers somewhere in the United States. Public investments in hydrogen are aimed at developing cleaner sources of fuel for industrial sectors and the deployment of fuel-cell vehicles in heavy, long-haul trucking.

Environmentalists are wary of the impacts of hydrogen production that uses natural gas as an energy source and feedstock, arguing that it can prolong dependence on fossil fuels and relies on relatively unproven technologies to capture and dispose of carbon pollution that otherwise contributes to global warming.

Democratic state Rep. Patricia Lundstrom of Gallup urged colleagues to quickly set up a framework for incentives in public-private partnerships to help New Mexico gain a foothold in the industry.

"If you're not the lead dog, the scenery never changes," said Lundstrom, chairwoman of the lead House budget committee. A draft of the state's annual spending plan would devote $125 million for hydrogen-related grants, loans and administrative expenses at state agencies.

Nearly 300 people logged into an online waiting room to comment on the proposal in one-minute intervals. An informal survey showed about three-fourths of the audience opposed the bill.

Supportive comments poured in from business associations, rural electric cooperatives, hydrogen entrepreneurs and multinational energy giants Chevron and ExxonMobile. Local government and public-school administrators said the bill held out the promise of restoring jobs to regions where coal-fired power plants have closed down in recent years.

But the plan came under withering criticism from environmentalists and an array of advocates for indigenous communities and social justice causes. They highlighted unresolved technological concerns, including the challenges of capturing and storing carbon dioxide as a byproduct of hydrogen production on a large scale.

Democratic state Rep. Matthew McQueen of Galisteo expressed reservations about providing incentives for "enhanced oil recovery," referring to underground carbon storage techniques that help produce more oil.

Republican legislators voted in unison against advancing the legislation, joined by two Democrats, at the close of a seven-hour public hearing.

New Mexico: New director of infrastructure, implementation -Associated Press

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday announced the appointment of Bianca Ortiz-Wertheim as the director of infrastructure and implementation.

Ortiz-Wertheim comes into the role from the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management where she served as the cabinet secretary since May 2020.

While at DHS, Ortiz-Wertheim managed the distribution of more than $100 million in federal grants to New Mexico's communities, funding investments in irrigation systems, electrical grids, and other critical infrastructure.

In her new role, Ortiz-Wertheim will work directly with broadband and water advisors to organize and oversee major investments in New Mexico's infrastructure following the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law last year.

Lujan Grisham's deputy chief of staff Diego Arencón will serve as the acting secretary of DHSEM until a replacement is named by the governor.

Parker out as NMSU provost; search for replacement launched - Las Cruces Sun News, Associated Press

Carol Parker is out as New Mexico State University provost two months after being placed on paid administrative leave.

NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu disclosed in an email to university employees this week that Parker was no longer a university employee as of Jan. 21, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.

Arvizu thanked Parker for her service to NMSU and wished Parker "the very best in her future endeavors."

Arvizu said Vice President for Student Success Renay Scott will continue as acting provost during a search for a permanent replacement for Parker.

Parker was placed on leave Nov. 9 after faculty and student organizations passed no-confidence resolutions calling for the removals of Parker and President John Floros. The resolutions said NMSU overspent on administration and that administrators didn't listen to their concerns.

Floros earlier this month announced he would step down, making Arvizu the sole top leader.

Parker's 2020 decision to merge several colleges prompted faculty discontent. The NMSU regents approved the merger last May.

Parker's attorney, Kate Ferlic, in November said Parker denied the resolutions' allegations against her and said Parker put students' needs first.

Ferlic on Wednesday said Parker "looks forward to contributing to successful student outcomes ... at her next university."

US judge may suspend mustang roundup in Nevada; suit pending - By Scott Sonner Associated Press

A federal judge is considering temporarily suspending the capture of wild horses in Nevada where their advocates say the federal government is "needlessly and recklessly" killing free-roaming mustangs in violation of U.S. laws.

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du says she expects to rule by Monday, maybe sooner, on the advocates' request for an emergency court order pending another hearing next week to learn more about the potential danger of roundup near the Utah state line.

The Bureau of Land Management insists it must gather the mustangs before the end of February — one of several scheduled on an expedited basis across the West due to severe drought.

"If the court grants the temporary restraining order and sets a hearing next week ... halts the gather for a few days through next week, what's the harm?" Du asked lawyers representing the agency Wednesday during a hastily called hearing in Reno.

Maggie Smith, a Justice Department lawyer, said a delay of even two or three days would prevent the agency from completing the removals before the end of the year.

The bureau is prohibited from using helicopters to drive the herds into temporary corrals from March 1 to June 1 when mares typically are pregnant and give birth. After that, the summer heat adds stress on the animals and in the fall, contractor availability becomes a problem, Smith said.

The horse advocates say the agency is squeezing the roundup of 2,030 horses in Nevada into a month under an illegal environmental assessment of a series of gathers over 10 years. Of the 1,048 gathered as of Wednesday, the bureau says 11 have died.

The horse groups says the low-flying helicopters combined with "unsafe muddy conditions on the ground in mid-January create a purely artificial hazard that is deadly to these wild horses, a congressional protected, public natural resource."

"This particular herd is foaling now and pregnant now," Jessica Blome, their lawyer, told Du on Wednesday. "If they had followed the proper process and monitored the herd, they would know that."