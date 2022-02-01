TUES: New Mexico congresswomen, governor await challengers, + More

New Mexico congresswomen, governor await challengers - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

New Mexico's 2022 election landscape is coming into focus as registration day arrives for primary contestants to pursue major-party nominations.

The election includes seats in Congress, the governor's office and other statewide offices including attorney general, auditor, treasure and land commissioner overseeing New Mexico's vast underground oil and natural gas reserves. The secretary of state's office collects signature petitions on Tuesday in Santa Fe for contenders seeking the nomination of a major party, including the Libertarian Party.

First-term congresswomen will be defending sets in all three New Mexico congressional districts under newly drawn political boundaries that divvy up the state's conservative oil-producing region in the southeast of the state.

Las Cruces city councilor Gabe Vasquez is among contenders seeking the Democratic nomination to take on Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, in a district that recently annexed heavily Hispanic neighborhoods of Albuquerque. Democratic U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Melanie Stansbury are defending seats long held by Democrats.

Democrats control every statewide elected office, as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham seeks a second term. She led the state through the coronavirus outbreak with aggressive emergency health mandates and vaccination programs, and is proposing tax cuts and tougher criminal penalties and bail provisions in response to surging crime rates in Albuquerque.

Several contenders have indicated they'll seek the Republican Party nomination to challenge Lujan Grisham, including former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti and state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences.

Candidates will vie in open races to serve as the state's top public prosecutor with the departure next year of Democratic Attorney General Hector Balderas. Contenders for the Democratic nomination include Raúl Torrez, district attorney to the Albuquerque region, and Brian Colón, who is stepping down as state auditor.

New Mexico lawmakers advance Native American education bills - By Cedar Attanasio Associated Press / Report For America

The New Mexico Legislature is considering three bills aimed at improving education for Native American students that would increase funding to tribal education departments and libraries and allow more tribal control over how funds are spent.

Members of the House Education Committee approved the three measures Monday, largely along party lines with Democratic majorities ensuring the bills' passage.

The tribal school funding bill would grant greater authority to tribal governments over how to spend money already allocated by state officials to support Native American education. Instead of flowing through grants from the New Mexico Public Education Department, most of the money would go directly to tribal education departments.

Supporters of the funding measures have said the state is late in taking aggressive efforts to address Indigenous education that were highlighted in an unresolved 2018 state court ruling.

Tribal leaders representing the vast majority of the nearly two dozen Native American tribes in the state spoke in support of all three measures.

Critics of the measure to give tribal education officials more clout in allocating money raised questions about how the success of the educational spending would be tracked.

But the sponsor of the bills, Democratic Rep. Derrick Lente, said that mutual agreements between individual tribes and state officials would specify those metrics, not the Legislature.

The school funding bill passed the committee 9-3, and the library bill passed 10-2.

The third bill heard by the committee Monday would add around $30 million in funding to teacher training programs to address the severe underrepresentation of Native Americans in the teaching profession. The education committee approved the measure in an 8-4 vote.

All three bills head to the House Appropriation and Finance Committee for further consideration.

Driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed Albuquerque boy -Associated Press

A driver suspected in a December hit-and-run that left a 7-year-old boy dead in Albuquerque has been arrested, authorities said Monday.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced that 27-year-old Sergio Almanza surrendered to authorities in southwest New Mexico.

Albuquerque police said Almanza is facing charges of homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident-causing death and tampering with evidence.

It was unclear if Almanza has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf about the case.

Pronoy Bhattacharya was with his family on Dec. 12 as they walked across a street after attending the River of Lights show at the ABQ BioPark, according to authorities.

Police said Almanza was driving an illegal off-road vehicle and allegedly ran a red light before hitting the boy and then fleeing the scene.

Tips from the public enabled investigators to identify Almanza as the suspected driver and police served an arrest warrant at his home in Belen but he wasn't there.

Police said Almanza was considered a fugitive for the past six weeks until he turned himself in.

'Rust' death sparks New Mexico gun safety bill for actors - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

A Republican New Mexico legislator wants movie actors and other film-set professionals to undergo state-sponsored gun-safety training after a cinematographer was fatally shot last year by Alec Baldwin with a weapon he says he thought was not loaded with live ammunition.

State Sen. Cliff Pirtle of Roswell on Monday introduced a bill that would require all acting and film production personnel where firearms are present to complete a safety course offered by the New Mexico Game and Fish Department that is designed primarily for hunters.

Production companies that don't comply would risk their eligibility for state film tax rebates. New Mexico offers a rebate of between 25% and 35% of in-state spending for video production that helps filmmakers large and small underwrite their work.

It was unclear whether the Democrat-led Legislature will bring the bill up for debate and a possible vote during a 30-day legislative session that ends Feb. 17. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had not yet read the bill Monday and declined to say whether she supports the initiative, according to an email from spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett.

Pirtle is a partner in a farming business and an ardent supporter of gun rights. He has handled firearms on film sets while acting in minor roles for Western movies, such as "Deadman Standing" in 2018 and "Death Alley" in 2021.

The senator said in a statement that he was heartbroken to learn of the death of Halyna Hutchins in October 2021 on the set of "Rust."

"Unfortunately, to the Hollywood elite, the talk around guns is all too abstract," Pirtle said. "This is a simple bill to bring some gravity back to the use of firearms on film sets."

Baldwin has said he didn't know the gun he was holding contained a live round when it went off while pointed at Hutchins.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office that is leading an investigation into the cause of the death has said it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed.

Investigators have described "some complacency" in how weapons were handled on set at a movie-set ranch near Santa Fe, as they trace the source of ammunition from the set including live and dummy rounds.

Pirtle says his 10-year-old son has undergone standard firearms training by the state Game and Fish Department to instill an understanding that guns are not only household tools but also can be deadly.

Sackett said workplace safety regulators at the Environment Department have been investigating the death on the "Rust" set and are researching film-industry standards for the safe handling of firearms.

New Mexico enforces general workplace safety requirements on film sets and defers in some instances to gun-safety standards that are developed by the film industry.

Santa Fe airport poised to get long overdue expansion -Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

The Santa Fe Regional Airport is set to embark on the first phase of a long-planned expansion.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Monday that Bradbury Stamm Construction of Albuquerque will officially break ground after the results of a utility survey, which is currently in the process. Construction is anticipated to take 12-14 months.

The expansion, with a $21.5 million price tag, will include doubling the terminal size to 14,000 square feet (1,300 square meters) and creating a bigger parking lot. There will also be an expanded baggage claim and a new cafe and gift shop.

Airport officials say this is not cosmetics. The airport has seen its passenger traffic nearly double from 93,000 in 2017 to 175,000 in 2019.

With both American and United airlines providing service there, the narrow terminal and lobby can get packed.

The airport was originally designed by Santa Fe architect John Gaw Meem. Officials say they will be "keeping the quaintness" of his design.