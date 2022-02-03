THURS: Sen. Luján to be out at least 4 weeks, Biden agenda at risk, + More

Sen. Luján to be out at least 4 weeks, Biden agenda at risk - By Lisa Mascaro and Farnoush Amiri Associated Press

The Democrats' fragile hold on the Senate majority became vividly apparent Wednesday with the sudden illness of New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who won't be back to work for at least four weeks, throwing President Joe Biden's Supreme Court pick and lagging legislative agenda in doubt.

The 49-year-old Democrat remained hospitalized after suffering a stroke and is expected to make a full recovery. But Senate colleagues were blindsided by the news — even top-ranking leaders were reportedly unaware that Luján fell ill last Thursday, a stunning oversight. Barring any complications, he is expected to be back at work in four to six weeks, according to a senior aide granted anonymity to discuss the situation.

Without Luján's presence, the party no longer has full day-to-day control of what has been an evenly split Senate, leaving Biden's potential Supreme Court nomination, big priorities and even routine business at risk in the face of Republican objections.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who went to the White House later Wednesday to discuss the court nominee with Biden, spoke of the "awful, frightening" situation, but remained hopeful that Luján, one of the chamber's youngest members, would be "back to his old self" before too long and the Senate would carry on with its business.

"All of us are rooting for him every step of the way — between now and the day he makes his return to the Senate," Schumer said Wednesday.

The uncertainty shows just how precarious the Democrats' hold on power in Washington really is and the limits of Biden's ability to usher what's left of a once-bold agenda through Congress. The president's chance to confirm a Supreme Court nominee, a hoped-for reset for the administration and the party, could be dangerously at risk if Democrats are unable to count on their majority to overcome hardening Republican opposition.

Already, routine Senate business was being rearranged Wednesday, as the Senate Commerce Committee announced it would be postponing consideration of some of Biden's executive branch nominees because the panel, on which Luján is a member, needs all Democrats for the votes.

More pressing, though, is the upcoming Supreme Court confirmation battle to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. Democrats have been eager to shift to the high court fight, believing it will galvanize voters at a time when Biden's broader legislative agenda, including his sweeping Build Back Better Act and voting legislation, have collapsed.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said the panel is planning to push ahead with consideration of Biden's Supreme Court pick as soon as the president announces his nominee, expected later this month.

"We don't anticipate any difficulties," Durbin told reporters at the Capitol.

Schumer has signaled a swift confirmation of Biden's Supreme Court nominee. And after meeting with Biden at the White House, the majority leader's spokesman said Luján's absence is not expected to affect the Senate's timeline for the process.

The Senate is split 50-50, with Democrats holding an ever-so-fragile majority because Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote.

As it stands, Biden's agenda has fallen apart on Capitol Hill, taken down by the one-two punch of Republican opposition and two Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who have joined Republicans to halt the president's priorities.

Luján's illness is a reminder it's not just Manchin, Sinema and Republican opposition, but the health and welfare of every single senator that could make or break the Democrats' hold on power and the outcome of Biden's agenda.

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has stymied both parties, as senators have been forced to isolate after testing positive for the virus or being exposed. This week, two Republicans, Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and John Hoeven of North Dakota, are working remotely because of positive virus tests.

"We always knew a 50/50 Senate was going to require patience as well as cooperation and we hope he's back soon," said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.

Asked if progress on the president's agenda could be imperiled, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "Life is precious," and noted the average age of senators. It is 64.

"I would just say we spend most of our time engaging in good faith about the president's agenda, and not making those calculations," Psaki said.

Luján's condition appears serious, but also improving. He is expected to be out for at least a month, according to a Democrat familiar with the situation who discussed it on condition of anonymity.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the chairman of the Finance Committee, said, "Everybody in the Senate can count so we all know what votes mean."

Past illnesses, including strokes, have led to prolonged absences in the Senate, most recently with Republican Sen. Mark Kirk of Illinois and earlier with Democratic Sen. Tim Johnson of South Dakota.

More recently, Democrats faced a health scare last year when Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., was diagnosed with cancer. She underwent radiation therapy and is cancer-free.

Rarely has a president tried to accomplish so much in Congress with so slim a majority, and the fallout has been swift and stark.

Luján's office announced that he checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe on Thursday. His chief of staff, Carlos Sanchez, said the senator was then transferred to a hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation.

His office added that Luján is still in the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

"Senator Luján was found to have suffered a stroke in the cerebellum, affecting his balance," the statement released Tuesday said. "As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling."

Most Senate Democrats hadn't spoken directly to Luján or his office as of Wednesday. Even his New Mexico colleague, Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich, shut down reporters inquiring about Lujan's health and wellbeing, calling the questions "unbelievable." But his absence was felt throughout the Senate, with both Republicans and Democratic lawmakers hailing his bipartisan work at the Commerce hearing Wednesday morning, according to committee chairwoman Maria Cantwell.

"He'll be back," Cantwell said. "But this is just a reminder of how fragile we all are as individuals, And certainly we get all in the big fight about trying to get things done, but this is a reminder that we should all work together."

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the entire Senate is "praying for and pulling for our colleague."

GOP Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota said he texted Luján Tuesday night to tell him he was thinking about him, but has not heard back yet and his staff said, "It may be a couple of days before he's able to get back to you."

Elected to the Senate in 2020, Luján is a quiet but well-known lawmaker on Capitol Hill, who helped lead Democrats to the House majority with its record-breaking class of freshmen recruits heading the campaign committee during the 2018 election year.

Voter access, election bills inch forward in New Mexico - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

Two election initiatives — one aimed at expanding voter access and another designed to shore up election administration and oversight — inched forward Wednesday in the New Mexico Legislature with the support of state election regulators.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth urged colleagues on a panel to help expand voting access under a bill that makes Election Day a state holiday, streamlines procedures for voting by mail, and automates voter registration as people exit prison, receive welfare benefits or complete transactions at state motor vehicle offices.

Wirth described a "tale of two democracies" in which neighboring Texas has embraced new voting restrictions and Colorado has approved a string of voter access initiatives amid surging election participation.

At least 19 states have enacted voting restrictions since the 2020 election, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. The national GOP campaign to tighten voting laws has been partly driven by former President Donald Trump's false claims that the election was stolen.

"I think it's fair to say our Democracy is under direct attack," said Wirth, cosponsor of the voter-access bill. "And central to that is this battle over voting rights."

It was the first public vetting for the bill from Wirth and Democratic colleagues including Sen. Harold Pope of Albuquerque — New Mexico's first Black state senator. Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver guided legislators through special provisions including safeguards to ensure voting access for Native Americans and exclude people who are not U.S. citizens.

A committee vote was postponed with little over two weeks left in a 30-day legislative session that ends at noon on Feb. 17.

Separately, the Senate began debate without voting on a bipartisan initiative to shore up election procedures and oversight after voting habits shifted toward mail-in ballots in 2020.

The bill would prohibit video and audio recordings at polling locations in response to complaints about disruptive behavior by people with video cameras, said the lead sponsor of the legislation, Democratic state Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto of Albuquerque. Ivey-Soto is an attorney and consultant to local governments on election administration, the sharing of public records and more.

"Challengers, watchers and observers still have a very important responsibility and duty," Ivey-Soto said.

The bill requires New Mexico's secretary of state to develop a new program to reconcile voter registration rolls with records of deaths, people who leave the state and other discrepancies.

It would require training for election watchers and challengers, who are appointed by political parties or candidates to show up at voting locations, monitor procedures and flag problems for precinct boards and judges. New qualifications would be set for election board members.

"This bill addresses election integrity and transparency," said Republican Sen. Crystal Diamond of Elephant Butte, a co-sponsor. "It does not remove challengers, it does not remove watchers and it does not remove the observers from the process."

Under the proposal, absentee voters must sign and label ballot envelopes with the last four-digits of their social security number — verification measures used at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

More ballots were cast than ever before across New Mexico in the 2020 general election as President Joe Biden won the state and a Republican challenger flipped a congressional seat in southern New Mexico.

Trump's campaign withdrew its lawsuit against the state over concerns about ballot drop boxes. The secretary of state urged a federal court to fine the campaign for unfounded allegations.

De La Cruz appointed to New Mexico House of Representatives - Associated Press

The Bernalillo County Commission on Wednesday appointed former commissioner Art De La Cruz to the New Mexico House of Representatives.

De La Cruz, a Democrat, takes the seat representing District 12 in Albuquerque.

It was vacated by Rep. Brittney Barreras, who announced her resignation Friday.

Barreras was halfway through her first term when she abruptly resigned through a statement issued by the Democratic caucus.

She said "all of the pressure and stress" had taken a toll on her mental health.

The commission voted 4-1 to appoint De La Cruz over two other candidates.

The county commission previously appointed De La Cruz to the seat in 2020 to fill a vacancy.

He ran as a write-in candidate in the November 2020 election, but lost to Barreras.

Indigneous language speakers could get teacher salaries - By Cedar Attanasio Associated Press / Report For America

The New Mexico Legislature advanced a bill Wednesday that would increase the minimum salaries of some fluent Indigenous language speakers who teach the languages to children in schools but are not state certified teachers.

The instructors who speak Navajo, Zuni, Keres and other Native American languages work for school systems at non-teaching jobs for which they are paid much less than teachers despite the work that they do teaching languages to students.

About 100 people in New Mexico have Indigenous language certificates approved by their tribes and administered by state education officials. The bill would provide state funding to cover those certificate holders with minimum salary protections of middle-tier licensed teachers.

The measure could double or triple instructor salaries from the local minimum wage to a teacher salary that currently stands at $50,000, but is expected to be raised to $60,000 by the Legislature this year.

The House Education Committee advanced the bill Wednesday in a 9-1 vote that included Democratic and Republican support.

The bill's supporters said the salary increase is essential for fairness, will boost the number of Native American instructors in the classroom and preserve language and culture.

Critics voiced concerns that school workers like bus drivers would benefit from the program.

New Mexico confirms K-12 education testing, secretary - By Cedar Attanasio Associated Press / Report For America

New Mexico's top educator said Wednesday the state will carry out testing of K-12 students this spring, after receiving waivers to federal testing requirements for the past two years.

"We do have a statewide standardized assessment that will be given at the end of this school year," Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus told state senators at a committee hearing before he was confirmed by the Senate Wednesday.

He said that the department will also try to backfill the lack of testing in part by asking school districts to submit internal testing data for analysis by the state this summer.

"Student assessments are an essential part of giving feedback to the student and the parent, to the teacher to see if the curriculum is right and to you as a legislative body," Steinhaus said in response to concerns about lack of testing and academic achievement data.

He added that the Legislature funds education with $3 billion in taxpayer money annually, saying lawmakers "want to know what that check is going to and how it's being used and whether it's effective."

Like most states, New Mexico took advantage of a blanket waiver on federal testing requirements in 2020. It was one of a handful to obtain a waiver in 2021.

But data points from 2019 won't be directly comparable to the testing in 2022. That's because Steinhaus' boss, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, replaced the testing system of her Republican predecessor after taking office that year.

The plan was to pivot to another testing format in 2020, but that was delayed due to the pandemic. Grisham is running for reelection this year with few objective metrics of educational achievement in the K-12 system.

Steinhaus has led the education department since August.

Authorities vow to never give up on unsolved killings - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

The remains of 11 women and an unborn child were discovered buried more than a decade ago in the desert on the edge of Albuquerque, kicking off what would be the largest homicide case in the police department's history.

Tips are still coming in today, and investigators said Wednesday they're hoping to get that one bit of information — however tiny it might seem — that will help to break open the case.

"I think that we have to remember that we can never give up hope," said Police Chief Harold Medina, who was a lieutenant on the graveyard shift when the discovery was made.

Authorities gathered to mark the 13th anniversary of the discovery of a human bone by a woman who was walking her dog on the mesa not far from a new housing development. It was the first of many skeletal remains that would be unearthed as part of an intense around-the-clock excavation that was followed by a nearly yearlong effort to identify the victims based on DNA and dental records.

A few years before the discovery, Detective Ida Lopez noticed women with ties to drugs and prostitution had been vanishing from Albuquerque. All of the women who made the detective's list were among those found at the mass grave site on Albuquerque's west side.

Authorities also noted Wednesday that eight women with similar backgrounds remain missing.

While many of the victims struggled with drugs, family members never imagined they would turn up dead. Some were mothers and many knew each other.

"These women were loved, each one has a unique story and their families want answers, and we are dedicated to finding those answers," Lopez said in a statement.

The women's names were read aloud by City Councilor Klarissa Peña, whose district includes the area where the remains were found. She said the case has been burned into Albuquerque's collective memory and that a memorial park helps to keep the women's memories alive.

"These family members just want closure," she said. "We hope that there are tips out there or anybody who knows anything can help in closing this case so the families can finally put their family members to rest in peace."

Investigators said whoever killed the women was likely charming or friendly and able to build trust with these other street-wise women. They also said the person would have been comfortable with the place where the women were buried.

Nearly 1,200 tips have come in over the years and about 200 women with arrest records for drugs and prostitution have been interviewed as part of the case. A task force also is conducting an audit of all the tips to ensure each one has been worked to the fullest.

In 2018, two extensive searches were done — one of which used ground penetrating radar based on a tip received in search of evidence of the missing women. The other search was near the original dig site and was determined to be an ancient burial ground. In 2021, another search was conducted based on a tip but nothing turned up.

Other cold case homicides also are being reviewed to see if there are similarities.

Authorities said there are "more than a few" suspects in the serial killings, noting that the number changes as tips come in and as investigators rule out possible suspects.

The Albuquerque Police Department, the FBI and the families of the women have contributed to a reward of up to $100,000 for information that leads to an arrest and successful prosecution in this case.

Mayor Tim Keller said new information is what will lead to the case being solved.

"Sometimes we don't have all the answers, but we're not going to quit," he said.

New Mexico governor appoints new top water official -Associated Press

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday appointed her recently named water adviser to now serve as the state engineer.

As New Mexico's top water official, Mike Hamman will overseeing water rights and will serve as secretary of the Interstate Stream Commission, which manages interstate water compacts and long-term water planning.

Hamman will replace John D'Antonio, who stepped down in December after citing a persistent lack of financial support to protect the state's water resources.

Hamman told lawmakers during a legislative hearing this week that one priority will be completing the governor's 50-year water plan as the state aims to be better prepared for a more arid future. He also warned lawmakers last week that New Mexico needs readily available tools so it can accommodate years with particularly slim supplies.

The governor in a statement issued Wednesday described Hamman as a consummate expert in his field.

Before taking on the advisory role in the governor's office, Hamman was the chief engineer and chief executive officer for the irrigation district that covers tens of thousands of acres along the Rio Grande in central New Mexico. He also worked for nearly two decades at the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, ending his tenure there as a regional manager.

Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US - By Kathleen Foody And Jill Bleed Associated Press

A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the central U.S. as airlines canceled thousands of flights, officials urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses.

The blast of frigid weather, which began arriving Tuesday night and continued Wednesday, put a long stretch of states from New Mexico and Colorado to Maine under winter storm warnings and watches. On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan saw freezing rain, sleet and snow.

By midday Wednesday, some places had already reported snow totals exceeding or nearing a foot, including the central Illinois town of Lewistown with 14.4 inches and the northeastern Missouri city of Hannibal with 11.5 inches .

"And it's still snowing across these areas," said Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

Central Illinois and northern Indiana appeared likely to receive the most snowfall, with expected totals ranging from 12 to 18 inches by the end of Thursday, Orrison said.

Snow had begun to taper off in Missouri by early afternoon but much of the state could wind up with 8 inches to a foot of snow. Parts of Michigan also could snow totals around a foot by Thursday.

In Chicago, Elisha Waldman and his sons welcomed the opportunity to hit a sledding hill Wednesday morning, even as snow continued to fall.

"Cold and wet and wonderful, and getting cold and wet is part of the fun with the guys, and we get to go inside and have hot cocoa and warm up," Waldman said.

In Detroit's western suburbs, Tony Haley also found an advantage to the weather. He owns a landscaping and irrigation company that offers snow removal and salting services, but the early winter weeks offered few opportunities for business.

"This one here, we're looking for a good two, three days of work," Haley said after clearing snow away from several businesses in Canton.

But for those on the roads, the heavy snow created hazardous conditions.

"We're receiving a lot of snow over here in northwest Indiana and it's the wet, slushy snow that causes treacherous driving conditions to say the least," Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield told WFLD-TV.

In central Missouri, officials shut down part of Interstate 70 midday after a crash made the roadway impassable.

Areas south of the heavy snow were expected to see freezing rain, with the heaviest ice predicted along the lower Ohio Valley area from Louisville, Kentucky, to Memphis, Tennessee.

"If everything holds to where it is right now, this is the real deal," said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who ordered state government offices to close on Thursday. "It is dangerous. People need to be prepared."

The disruptive storm moved across the central U.S. on Groundhog Day, the same day the famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. The storm came on the heels of a nor'easter last weekend that brought blizzard conditions to many parts of the East Coast.

The storm's path extended as far south as Texas, nearly a year after a catastrophic freeze buckled the state's power grid in one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history. The forecast did not call for the same prolonged and frigid temperatures as the February 2021 storm, and the National Weather Service said the system would, generally, not be as bad this time for Texas.

Early Thursday morning there were over 46,000 power outages being reported in Texas and over 17,000 in Oklahoma, according to poweroutage.us.

Snowfall totals reached 22 inches in Colorado Springs and up to 10 inches in the Denver area, with more expected, prompting universities, state government offices and the Legislature to shut down.

Airlines canceled nearly 8,000 flights in the U.S. scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday, the flight-tracking service FlightAware.com showed. Airports in St. Louis, Chicago, Kansas City and Detroit canceled more flights than usual. Almost 700 flights were canceled Thursday alone at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and more than 300 were canceled at nearby Dallas Love Field.

In an effort to stay ahead of the weather, Southwest Airlines announced Tuesday that it would suspend all of its flight operations Wednesday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Thursday at its Dallas Love Field hub.

National Weather Service forecasters in Little Rock put their own spin on the Groundhog Day tradition with a photo of their office cat, Tarmac, and the caption: "SHADOWS EVERYWHERE! THE WINTER STORM IS HAPPENING!"

Hanford begins 1st large-scale treatment of nuke tank wastes - By Nicholas K. Geranios Associated Press

Workers on a former nuclear weapons production site have started the first large-scale treatment of radioactive and chemical wastes from large underground storage tanks, a key milestone in cleaning up the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, the U.S. Department of Energy said Wednesday.

Hanford for decades made plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal and is the most radioactively contaminated site in the nation's nuclear weapons complex. It was created by the Manhattan Project and made the plutonium for the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, at the end of the World War II.

William White, Energy Department senior advisor for environmental management, called the new $130 million cesium removal system a major milestone.

"The importance of this achievement can't be overstated," White said, adding that it would eventually transform the Hanford site.

The newly operational system removes radioactive cesium and solids from waste stored in huge underground tanks at Hanford. The treated waste will be stored until it is sent to the nearby Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, where it will be converted into a glass-like substance for long-term storage. That plant, under construction since 2002, comes online next year, the agency said.

"This is an exciting new era in our Hanford cleanup mission," said Brian Vance, manager of DOE's Office of River Protection at Hanford. "For the first time in Hanford site history, we are treating a significant amount of tank waste on an industrial scale."

Hanford tank operations contractor Washington River Protection Solutions — working with Energy Department staff, other site contractors and regulatory agencies — built, installed and tested the cesium removal system.

The technology is nearly identical to a system operating at DOE's Savannah River Site in South Carolina, which also made plutonium, the agency said.

Hanford contains approximately 56 million gallons of radioactive waste stored in 177 underground tanks, representing one of DOE's largest environmental risks and most complex challenges. The tank waste is a result of nearly five decades of plutonium production that supported national security missions and helped end World War II, the DOE said.

"This is a win," Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who used to represent the Hanford area in the U.S. House, said in a pre-recorded statement. Inslee noted that the wastes stored inside the tanks, some of which are leaking, could eventually threaten the nearby Columbia River.

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., called the news "a monumental step" in the cleanup of Hanford.

But it is one step.

Finishing the cleanup of Hanford, located near Richland in south central Washington, will cost an estimated $300 billion to $640 billion, and take until about 2078, according to a Department of Energy report published at the end of January.

The 580-square-mile Hanford site, located along the Columbia River, produced almost two-thirds of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear weapons program from World War II through the Cold War.

DOE is spending about $2.5 billion annually on environmental cleanup of the wastes, plus contaminated buildings, soil and groundwater. But the estimated costs to finish most cleanup by 2078 would require much larger annual budgets.

*This story has been corrected to show that treated waste will be stored in an underground tank, not special capsules.