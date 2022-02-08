TUES: Lawmakers rewriting bill to toughen sentences for gun crimes, + More

Lawmakers rewriting bill to toughen sentences for gun crimes -Austin Fisher, Source NM

Two members of the state’s House of Representatives, one a Democrat and the other a Republican, will be working together to revise a bill that would raise the penalties for gun-related crimes.

The House Judiciary Committee on Monday delayed voting on House Bill 68 until sponsor, Rep. Meredith Dixon (D-Albuquerque), brings it back with changes.

Dixon told the committee she will be working with Rep. William Rehm (R-Albuquerque) on amendments to the bill. Rehm is drafting his own substitute bill that he intends to bring to the committee.

“I think we need to do some more work on it before we take a vote on it,” Rehm said. “I don’t want to see it go down, and I think a little more tweaking, and we’ll have it.”

Dixon’s bill would add one year onto a sentence if someone is found to have been in possession of a gun during a drug deal, an aggravated burglary or another serious violent offense. Rehm said that should be three years.

The original measure would add three years onto the sentence if that person threatened someone with a gun. Rehm said that should be five years.

Dixon’s legislation would add five years to someone’s sentence if they fired the gun. Rehm did not oppose this particular part of the bill.

“What we’re trying to do is say, ‘Look, if you’re going to go in and use guns, the penalties are going to be stiff,’” Rehm said.

Dixon had already amended the bill to make it so the penalty enhancements are not mandatory. She also wrote in an exception for people who participate in a “lawful shooting activity.”

Despite those changes, opponents of the bill still spoke against it in committee, including Bold Futures, the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, the ACLU of New Mexico and the Law Offices of the Public Defender.

No one testified in support of the bill during public comment on Monday.

Kim Chavez Cook, an attorney with the Law Offices of the Public Defender, said the amended version of the bill still lengthens sentences when someone merely possesses a gun, even if they don’t use it.

Possession doesn’t even mean possession on your person, Chavez Cook said. It can mean possession in your car near you or under your bed or in your closet if it’s near you. The original bill required “use” of the gun to trigger the enhancement.

“So that is a serious concern for us to be tacking all this time onto people’s sentences when the firearm isn’t actually even used to commit the crime,” she said.

Diane Sewell McCash, an activist and substitute teacher, said the bill would not make anyone measurably safer.

“There’s no evidence, really, to suggest that increasing the penalties we have in place will make a difference,” Sewell McCash said.

Almost everyone will get out of prison, she said, and lawmakers should do what they can to ensure the best outcomes for them when they return to the community.

“Longer periods of incarceration actually increase recidivism and worsen outcomes, so that’s not helpful,” Sewell McCash said.

New Mexico lawmakers propose $45M school cybersecurity fund - By Cedar Attanasio Associated Press / Report For America

Lawmakers in New Mexico are considering major investments in cybersecurity, following two serious cyberattacks against school districts in the state just last month, and increased vulnerability of information technology in K-12 schools nationally.

On Monday, the House Education Committee unanimously advanced a bill that would allocate $45 million to hire cybersecurity experts for the state and a grant program for school districts to bolster their cyber defenses. It will be considered by another House committee.

New Mexico lags behind other states in establishing cybersecurity protocols and training in state agencies as well as in schools, according to Legislative analysts.

Last month, ransomware attacks shut down access to student attendance and grade databases in Albuquerque and Truth or Consequences. A similar cyberattack in Las Cruces in 2019 shut down all access to computers in the district for months.

The proposed bill would mandate the creation of a cybersecurity office for schools inside the state Public Education Department, while also adding positions at the Department of Information Technology.

The education department is reluctant to absorb responsibility for school cybersecurity, according to comments cited by Legislative analysts. The agency is already struggling to fill dozens of open positions, including around seven information technology jobs.

Environmental group supports plan to deal with feral cattle -Associated Press

An environmental group is supporting a U.S. Forest Service plan to put a dent in the feral cattle population on national forest land near the New Mexico-Arizona border.

The Center for Biological Diversity said in a statement Monday that it "commends" the federal agency for trying to remove unowned, feral cows that can threaten sensitive habitat along streams and wetlands in the Gila Wilderness.

The plan, which has drawn the ire of ranchers, calls for wildlife agents to shoot down unbranded livestock from helicopters.

While some environmentalists have long voiced concerns about leaving cow carcasses on the landscape, the Center says unowned feral cows are "dangerous and destructive."

"Getting them out of the forest hurts no one and helps everyone, including endangered species who have nowhere else to go," the group said.

The New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association is concerned about the ability of the wildlife agents to distinguish branded from unbranded livestock. Ranchers argue the plan is a violation of federal law and won't help to solve the problem.

Santa Fe wants public's input in search for new police chief -Associated Press

Santa Fe officials are asking the public to weigh in on the search for the city's next police chief.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the search has been narrowed down to 10 candidates.

Kyra Ochoa, director of community health and safety, told the newspaper the city received 13 applications. No women applied.

The current crop of candidates include interim Santa Fe Police Department chief Paul Joye and applicants from as far away as New Jersey and North Carolina.

The city for the next two months will seek the public's opinion through panels, forums and surveys in English and Spanish.

Officials began the search Nov. 15, two weeks before Chief Andrew Padilla retired.

Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in church shooting - By Terry Wallace Associated Press

The U.S. Air Force has been ordered to pay more than $230 million dollars in damages to survivors and victims' families for a deadly shooting at a Texas church.

The ruling comes from a Texas federal judge who earlier decided that the Air Force was liable for the massacre carried out by a former serviceman.

More than two dozen people were killed in the 2017 attack in Sutherland Springs when Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during a Sunday service.

A lawsuit alleged the Air Force might have prevented the deaths by flagging Kelley's prior assault conviction, preventing him from legally buying the weapon used in the shooting.

The U.S. Air Force must pay more than $230 million in damages to survivors and victims' families of a 2017 Texas church massacre for failing to flag a conviction that might have kept the gunman from legally buying the weapon used in the shooting, a federal judge ruled in San Antonio on Monday.

More than two dozen people were killed, including eight children, when Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during a Sunday service at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. Kelley, who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after being shot and chased by two men who heard the gunfire at the church, had served in the Air Force before the attack.

U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez had ruled in July that the Air Force was "60% liable" for the attack because it failed to submit Kelley's assault conviction during his time in the Air Force to a national database.

An Air Force record of the Kelley court-martial says he pleaded guilty to multiple specifications of assault, including striking his wife, choking her with his hands and kicking her. He also was convicted of striking his stepson on the head and body "with a force likely to produce death or grievous bodily harm."

In 2012, several months before his conviction in the domestic violence case, Kelley briefly escaped from a mental health center in New Mexico and got in trouble for bringing guns onto a military base and threatening his superiors there, police reports indicate.

Deputies were called to Kelley's home in New Braunfels in June 2013 about the rape case and investigated for three months, Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds said. But it appeared that they stopped investigating after they believed Kelley left Texas and moved to Colorado. Reynolds said the case was then listed as inactive.

Under Pentagon rules, information about convictions of military personnel in crimes like assault is supposed to be submitted to the FBI's Criminal Justice Investigation Services Division for inclusion in the National Criminal Information Center database.

For unspecified reasons, the Air Force did not provide the information about Kelley as required.

Lawyers for survivors and relatives of those killed had asked for $418 million, while the Justice Department proposed $31.8 million. Jamal Alsaffar, the Austin lawyer who led the plaintiffs' legal team, was pleased with the judge's award.

"These families are the heroes here. While no amount can bring back the many lives lost or destroyed at the hands of the government's negligence, their bravery in obtaining this verdict will make this country safer by helping ensure that this type of governmental failure does not happen in our country again," he said.

Messages left Monday by The Associated Press with the Justice Department and Air Force were not immediately returned.

The approximately 80 claimants include relatives of those killed and 21 survivors and their families. Authorities put the official death toll at 26 because one of the 25 people killed was pregnant.