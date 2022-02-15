TUES: New Mexico legislature seeks spending boost, tax cuts, + More

New Mexico legislature seeks spending boost, tax cuts - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

Proposals to increase state spending and slash taxes moved closer to reality with crucial floor votes Monday in the New Mexico House and Senate, as lawmakers set priorities for an unprecedented deluge of state government income.

The state Senate voted 37-3 to endorse a $8.48 billion general fund spending plan for the fiscal year starting on July 1 — a 14% increase over current-year spending.

Senate additions to the spending plan worth $150 million still require House approval or negotiation if disagreements persist. Those changes boost spending on violence intervention programs, grants to underwrite business expansions, anti-hunger programs and more.

"We have an opportunity in New Mexico like we've never seen," said lead Senate budget negotiator George Munoz of Gallup.

The state is flush with cash linked to surging oil production and prices, and a windfall in federal pandemic relief, with no immediate end in sight. Revenues for the coming fiscal year are expected to exceed current annual spending obligations by $1.6 billion.

House legislators voted 59-9 in favor of a Democrat-sponsored tax relief package worth $385 million in its first year. Senate lawmakers are advancing their own tax-cut proposal with many similarities.

The House proposal would eliminate taxes on Social Security income for middle-income earners, provide parents with an annual credit or rebate of up to $175 per child, give a $1,000 credit to full-time local hospital nurses and slightly reduce the rate of the state gross receipts tax on retail sales and business services.

Other minor provisions would eliminate taxes on feminine hygiene products and incentivize the installation of home solar panels.

Democratic Rep. Christine Chandler of Los Alamos emphasized that the child-tax credit and reduction in sales taxes apply to everyone and are not based on income levels. Social Security income still would be taxed for individuals earning over $100,000, and joint tax filers earning over $150,000.

Republican legislators called the tax relief bill a missed opportunity to provide even greater tax breaks of about $800 million, while forgoing Democratic-sponsored incentives for hydrogen fuel production, loans to local venture capital firms, a new state government building and wastewater facilities for the Santa Fe Opera.

"Tax reform is always next year (because) we don't have enough money," said GOP state Rep. Larry Scott of Hobbs, urging a complete end to taxes on Social Security income. "This year we do have enough money."

Also Monday, the Senate gave its approval to help state prosecutors track and investigate unresolved reports of missing Indigenous people from New Mexico.

The 34-0 vote of the Senate sent the bill to the state House for consideration. The initiative would create an electronic catalogue of missing Indigenous people — including many who may have been murdered — for use by law enforcement and state prosecutors with support from outside financial grants.

The bill also authorizes $1 million in spending by the state attorney general's office to hire and train at least one specialist for investigating cases of missing Native Americans.

Sen. Shannon Pinto, a tribal member of the Navajo Nation from Tohatchi, said the bill was inspired by haunting instances of unresolved disappearances.

She invoking the case of Anthonette Cayedito, who was last seen in April 1986 as a freckled 9-year-old at her family's home in Gallup.

"I hope there is some closure before I reach my time here on this earth," Pinto said.

Lawmakers are working around the clock in the last frantic days of a 30-day annual legislative session that ends at noon Thursday. Major initiatives are still being vetted on voting access, climate regulation and changes to the criminal justice system.

Also Monday, a Senate panel unanimously advanced a bill that would allow police to quickly obtain location data from criminal suspects wearing ankle monitors. Supporters say police currently have to obtain a warrant when they're after someone suspected of a new crime.

The bill would drop the warrant requirement for GPS data going back as much as one year, and only if a serious new crime such as murder or human trafficking of a child is suspected.

* This version corrects that Social Security income still would be taxed for individuals earning over $100,000, not $75,000, and joint tax filers earning over $150,000, rather than $100,000.

New Mexico bill allows testing to prevent fentanyl deaths - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

New Mexico's Legislature passed a bill Monday to legalize test strips that can detect the presence of the potent opiate fentanyl and potentially help avoid deadly overdoses.

A 32-3 vote in the Senate sent the bill for final approval to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who supports the initiative.

The bill from Democratic legislators in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Los Alamos would lift restrictions on public access to devices that can test for drug impurities. It also gives state health health officials new authority to intervene and prevent the spread of diseases like HIV and hepatitis through intravenous drug use.

The bill was scheduled for a decisive Senate vote as soon as Monday that would send the measure to

Overdoses in New Mexico increasingly are linked to the ingestion of drugs laced with fentanyl.

"Starting in mid-2019, that red line for drug overdose deaths started to curve up from fentanyl ... one of the main drug adulterants," state Health and Human Services Secretary David Scrase testified at a legislative hearing in January. "We were completely incapable of intervening to stop those deaths because of legal restrictions."

States including Arizona already have decriminalized test strips designed to detect fentanyl.

New Mexico state Rep. Tara Lujan of Santa Fe hopes her bill will also spur new opportunities for health officials to interact with people harboring drug addictions and offer support services that may save lives.

New Mexico routinely leads the American West in rates of opioid-related drug overdose deaths. It also has been on the forefront of strategies to reduce the toll of drug use and addiction, from the distribution of overdose antidote drugs to legal immunity provisions for people who may implicate themselves in crimes by seeking overdose treatment for themselves or others.

Prominent New Mexico lawmaker apologizes for drunken driving - By Cedar Attanasio Associated Press / Report For America

Prominent Democratic state Rep. Georgene Louis of Albuquerque is apologizing after being arrested and charged with drunken driving.

Louis, an attorney and rising figure among Indigenous legislators, was arrested shortly after midnight on charges of aggravated drunken driving and driving without proof of registration and insurance, police said.

Santa Fe police spokesman Ben Valdez said that Louis was driving on a main street in the state capital city of Santa Fe when a police officer pulled her over for speeding late Sunday night.

A field sobriety test and breath test "supported the suspicion of impaired driving," Valdez wrote in an email.

"I am sorry and I deeply regret my lapse in judgment. I know I let so many people down. I am accepting responsibility for my mistake. I am prioritizing my health, and I will work hard to regain the trust of my constituents, my community and my family," Louis said in a statement shared by her attorney, Kitren Fischer.

The arrest took place during the frenetic final days of a 30-day annual legislative session.

A legislative committee chaired by Louis canceled a Monday morning hearing just hours after Louis was booked at a local jail.

Louis was the lead sponsor in 2021 of landmark legislation that ended immunity from prosecution for human rights violations by police and other local government officials under provisions of the state constitution.

Louis, a tribal member of Acoma Pueblo, campaign unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination to Congress in 2021 in a special election won by Democratic U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury of Albuquerque.

Police arrest man suspected of stabbing 11 in Albuquerque - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

Police in Albuquerque arrested a man suspected of stabbing 11 people as he rode a bicycle around the city over the weekend, leaving two victims critically injured, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as Tobias Gutierrez, a 42-year-old man with a criminal history that includes felony offenses that range from burglary to battery and possession of a controlled substance.

He was booked into jail on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police in New Mexico's largest city said in a statement Monday. Booking documents said he was homeless.

The stabbings appeared to have been committed at random within hours along Central Avenue, one of the city's main thoroughfares. One of the crime scenes included a homeless encampment and another was near a smoke shop where the suspect asked a victim for money and yelled obscenities before swinging a knife, according to a criminal complaint.

"There doesn't seem to be any rhyme or reason" to the attacks, police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said.

There was no immediate information on whether Gutierrez had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

New Mexico court records show Gutierrez also had been charged over the years with drug possession and driving while intoxicated.

In 2014, Gutierrez failed to appear in court for driving on a revoked license, records show. He responded to the court with a handwritten note saying that he was in federal custody in another county and that he was making an effort to better himself while incarcerated.

His federal prison sentence stemmed from a case in which he entered a tribal casino north of Albuquerque while carrying a revolver and ammunition.

Authorities said Gutierrez got into an altercation with a casino security officer, dropped the revolver, got into a vehicle and led police on a chase through a suburb until he crashed and was found hiding.

Records show he was released from federal custody in 2020.

Records also show that police were called to his mother's home twice last September for domestic altercations, including one in which he was accused of stabbing her husband. No charges were filed.

Sunday's attacks began around 11:15 a.m., when officers responded to a crime scene downtown and found a man suffering a laceration to his hand. About an hour later, another call came in about the stabbing outside a smoke shop near the University of New Mexico a couple miles away.

Police were called to two more stabbings along Central Avenue over the next two hours before another call came in at 2 p.m. about a man trying to stab people outside a convenience store. Arriving officers found two victims with neck wounds.

Within the next 20 minutes, two more calls came in — and the final one involved a victim stabbed outside of a restaurant along another busy street less than a mile away.

The witnesses identified a man on a bike armed with a large knife. Some described the man as acting strangely and said he appeared to be upset.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer saw a suspect who fit the description and saw him toss something into a trash can before the officer stopped the suspect. A search warrant was issued, and a knife was found.

The victims were taken to different hospitals. While two suffered critical injuries, all of those hospitalized were in stable condition, police said. Some were treated for their injuries and released.

US announces tribal lockup reforms after 16 deaths reviewed - Associated Press

The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs on Monday announced a series of reforms for the tribal correctional facilities it oversees after reviewing the deaths of 16 inmates.

The agency did not make public the report of its review, making it difficult to gauge what led to the actions that it says will protect the rights, dignity and safety of tribal members taken into custody.

"The report is undergoing a review right now because it contains some protected personal information, but it's our goal to share what we can as soon as possible," Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland told reporters.

The review and reforms come after an NPR story last year on deaths in tribal jails. The Bureau of Indian Affairs directly operates about one-fourth of the 100 correctional facilities under its umbrella. Tribes operate the others under contract with the BIA.

At least 16 inmates died in those facilities from 2016 to 2020. A three-month BIA review of the deaths was launched last fall. It was done by The Cruzan Group, LLC. consulting firm, which includes the former director of the BIA'S Office of Justice Services Darren Cruzan, at a cost of nearly $83,000, according to online public records.

Newland said he's aware of the scrutiny surrounding the contract for Cruzan's group to investigate the workings of an agency he once led. As a political appointee, Newland said he wasn't involved in the process.

"But I do work to make sure our process is ethical and fair," Newland said. "I intend to make sure this contract was awarded in an ethical and fair manner and that it adheres to law and regulation."

Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, who sits on the Senate Indian Affairs Committee, said Monday he's reviewing the reforms to ensure the federal government upholds its responsibility to Indian Country under treaties and other acts.

"Sen. Tester is deeply concerned that a former official was hired to investigate conduct that occurred under his own watch and believes the BIA needs to act with complete transparency about the investigation and its findings," a spokeswoman for Tester, Sarah Feldman, said in a statement.

The review focused on the fairness and effectiveness of investigations of in-custody deaths, Newland said.

The more than two dozen reforms — some of which have been put in place already — include policy changes to enable investigators to respond more quickly to in-custody deaths and report about those investigations monthly to the Office of Justice Services. Other reforms focus on training, and working with other federal agencies to define the roles of investigators and on healthcare.

NPR reported on the Cruzan contract earlier this month and published its investigative story last June on deaths in tribal jails, though it put the number of deaths at 19 from 2016 and 2020.

The media outlet said poor staff training and neglect led to several inmates' deaths. NPR also found violations of federal policy that meant correctional staff didn't check on inmates in a timely manner, and about one-fifth of correctional officers hadn't completed required basic training.

Government watchdog groups, congressional testimony and other advocates have raised similar concerns for years.

While the Bureau of Indian Affairs didn't release the review report that led to the reforms, NPR obtained a copy.

The 127-page report found evidence of employee misconduct, falsified reports and shoddy investigations by the BIA and the FBI — two federal agencies that respond to crime on tribal land, NPR reported.

The review also found that some employees in tribal jails weren't properly trained and lacked supervision.

West megadrought worsens to driest in at least 1,200 years - By Seth Borenstein Ap Science Writer

The American West's megadrought deepened so much last year that it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years and is a worst-case climate change scenario playing out live, a new study finds.

A dramatic drying in 2021 — about as dry as 2002 and one of the driest years ever recorded for the region — pushed the 22-year drought past the previous record-holder for megadroughts in the late 1500s and shows no signs of easing in the near future, according to a study Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change.

The study calculated that 42% of this megadrought can be attributed to human-caused climate change.

"Climate change is changing the baseline conditions toward a drier, gradually drier state in the West and that means the worst-case scenario keeps getting worse," said study lead author Park Williams, a climate hydrologist at UCLA. "This is right in line with what people were thinking of in the 1900s as a worst-case scenario. But today I think we need to be even preparing for conditions in the future that are far worse than this."

Williams studied soil moisture levels in the West — a box that includes California, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, most of Oregon and Idaho, much of New Mexico, western Colorado, northern Mexico, and the southwest corners of Montana and Texas — using modern measurements and tree rings for estimates that go back to the year 800. That's about as far back as estimates can reliably go with tree rings.

A few years ago, Williams studied the current drought and said it qualified as a lengthy and deep "megadrought" and that the only worse one was in the 1500s. He figured the current drought wouldn't surpass that one because megadroughts tended to peter out after 20 years. And, he said, 2019 was a wet year so it looked like the western drought might be coming to an end.

But the region dried up in late 2020 and 2021.

All of California was considered in official drought from mid-May until the end of 2021, and at least three-quarters of the state was at the highest two drought levels from June through Christmas, according to the U.S. drought monitor.

"For this drought to have just cranked up back to maximum drought intensity in late 2020 through 2021 is a quite emphatic statement by this 2000s drought saying that we're nowhere close to the end," Williams said. This drought is now 5% drier than the old record from the 1500s, he said.

The drought monitor says 55% of the U.S. West is in drought with 13% experiencing the two highest drought levels.

This megadrought really kicked off in 2002 — one of the driest years ever, based on humidity and tree rings, Williams said.

"I was wondering if we'd ever see a year like 2002 again in my life and in fact, we saw it 20 years later, within the same drought," Williams said. The drought levels in 2002 and 2021 were a statistical tie, though still behind 1580 for the worst single year.

Climate change from the burning of fossil fuels is bringing hotter temperatures and increasing evaporation in the air, scientists say.

Williams used 29 models to create a hypothetical world with no human-caused warming then compared it to what happened in real life — the scientifically accepted way to check if an extreme weather event is due to climate change. He found that 42% of the drought conditions are directly from human-caused warming. Without climate change, he said, the megadrought would have ended early on because 2005 and 2006 would have been wet enough to break it.

The study "is an important wake-up call," said Jonathan Overpeck, dean of environment at the University of Michigan, who wasn't part of the study. "Climate change is literally baking the water supply and forests of the Southwest, and it could get a whole lot worse if we don't halt climate change soon."

Williams said there is a direct link between drought and heat and the increased wildfires that have been devastating the West for years. Fires need dry fuel that drought and heat promote.

Eventually, this megadrought will end by sheer luck of a few good rainy years, Williams said. But then another one will start.

Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist who wasn't involved in the study, said climate change is likely to make megadrought "a permanent feature of the climate of the Colorado River watershed during the 21st century."