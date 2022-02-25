FRI: Replacements for removing derogatory names on federal lands published, + More

Replacements for removing derogatory names on federal lands published - Shondiin Silversmith, Az Mirror

The Department of the Interior’s Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force published a list of replacement names for the geographic features with the name “sq***,” which was officially declared a derogatory term last year by Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland.

“Words matter, particularly in our work to make our nation’s public lands and waters accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds,” Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland said in a press release. “Consideration of these replacements is a big step forward in our efforts to remove derogatory terms whose expiration dates are long overdue.”

There are currently 664 federal land units that contain the term, according to a database maintained by the Board on Geographic Names. In Arizona, there are 67 that are tied to various geographic features like summits, valleys, streams and reservoirs.

Federal land units include the National Forest System land, the National Park System, the National Wilderness Preservation System, the National Landscape Conservation System, and the National Wildlife Refuge System.

Per the secretarial order, the task force established a list of candidate geographic names to replace those declared derogatory by the order and the names will be open for public comment until April 25, according to the federal register document.

“A list of five candidate names for each feature was developed by the U.S. Geological Survey,” Derogatory Names Task Force Chair Michael Tischler wrote in the federal register document. “The candidate replacement names were derived through a search of nearby named geographic features until at least five nearby names were available. The candidate replacement name will replace the derogatory modifier.”

An example of the replacement name candidates would be, if “Castle Creek” is the closest named feature to the geographic feature “Sq*** Mesa,” then the first candidate replacement name for the feature would be “Castle Mesa,” according to the federal register document.

The candidate replacement names can be found in the federal register under “Reconciliation of Derogatory Geographic Names,” and it is currently in the tribal consultations and a public comment period.

“Throughout this process, broad engagement with Tribes, stakeholders, and the general public will help us advance our goals of equity and inclusion,” Haaland said in a statement.

This period allows the task forces to seek additional replacement names and feedback from tribes and the public, according to the Interior Department. The task force will prioritize these names in its review and provide a final recommendation for the Board on Geographic Names to vote on.

“Replacement names, to the extent possible, shall adhere to the Board on Geographic Names Principles, Policies, and Procedures for the Domestic Names Committee,” Tischler wrote in the federal register document. “Replacement names proposed during the public comment period that are in clear violation of an existing policy will not be considered by the Task Force.”

Before the implementation of the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force, the Interior Department stated that changes to derogatory names for geographic features were submitted as a proposal to the Board on Geographic Names, which then worked through its deliberative process.

The Board on Geographic Names received 261 proposals to replace geographic features with sq*** in the name in the past 20 years, according to the department.

The 13-member task force includes representatives from the Department’s Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, National Park Service, Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation, U.S. Geological Survey and the Department of Agriculture’s U.S. Forest Service.

For more information on how to submit public comments on the candidate replacement names, please visit: www.federalregister.gov and search for “Reconciliation of Derogatory Geographic Names.”

Police: Car driver charged in Albuquerque school bus crash -Associated Press

One of two car drivers believed to have been racing on Albuquerque streets has been charged in connection with a school bus rollover crash in which three students were seriously injured, police said Thursday.

Mario Perez, 49, was charged with two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle in the incident Wednesday, which occurred just hours after police announced a new traffic enforcement pilot program targeting speeding and racing on city streets, a police statement said.

Police said they sought information from the public regarding the unidentified driver of the second car, a blue Ford Mustang, which left the scene after Perez's car, also a Ford Mustang, collided with the bus carrying 23 middle school students.

The impact caused the bus to roll over onto the driver's side.

Two students had leg injuries and a third had pelvic injuries and two of the three injured students needed surgery, police said.

Police said Perez was hospitalized for a leg injury that would require surgery and that he would be booked into jail once released from the hospital.

Online court records didn't list an attorney for Perez who might comment on his behalf.

State Police: Suspect dead after shooting in Torrance County - Associated Press

Authorities say a suspect is dead following a shooting in Edgewood that involved the Torrance County Sheriff's Office.

A brief statement released Thursday by the New Mexico State Police didn't say whether a sheriff's deputy shot the suspect or provide other information on circumstances of the incident other than that no deputies were injured.

The statement said the state agency is investigating the incident.

Edgewood is 26 miles east of Albuquerque.

New Mexico aims more resources at missing Indigenous cases - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday signed legislation aimed at ensuring more effective coordination among law enforcement agencies when it comes to cases involving missing or slain Native American women.

Aside from creating a new position in the state attorney general's office that will focus on cases involving missing Indigenous victims, the measures will boost data collection and education as well as provide grant funding to improve reporting of missing persons cases.

A large group of family members whose loved ones have gone missing or been killed flanked the governor as she pulled out a special pen and signed the legislation during an emotional ceremony at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque.

Lujan Grisham shared a long embrace with relatives of Shawna Toya as the tears flowed. Toya, a mother of four from Jemez Pueblo, was found dead last year in Albuquerque, and her family is pushing authorities to reopen her case. They said her death has turned their lives upside down.

Lujan Grisham said the signing of the bills should be seen as a declaration that the state is willing to put in the work needed to find justice for victims' families and prevent future tragedies.

"Not one more tragedy. Not one more family ripped apart. Not one more excuse about why it's difficult — particularly in Indigenous communities — to do right by the women, their families and every missing, murdered and at-risk person," the governor vowed.

Supporters say the efforts will help unite communities in providing better access to the resources needed to help solve potential crimes and find answers for families.

The Legislature appropriated $1 million for the hiring and training of one or more specialists and another $1 million to implement an online portal for electronically cataloging missing persons cases.

The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department has cited jurisdictional issues as one of the hurdles in addressing the crisis of missing and slain Native Americans. The agency has noted that in New Mexico, there are over 100 law enforcement agencies, over a dozen prosecutorial entities, and 23 sovereign tribes.

In some parts of the state, officials have said the jurisdictional checkerboard affects response time, investigation and prosecution of missing Indigenous persons cases. They have said coordination and oversight are needed to improve the outcome for Native Americans.

A related bill signed by Lujan Grisham creates an annual "missing in New Mexico event" at which federal, state, local and tribal governments will come together to help families in filing missing persons reports. Families also would be able to update missing persons reports, submit DNA records or meet with investigators.

As of January, there were 946 active missing persons and 20 unidentified persons reported across New Mexico in the National Crime Information Center. However, advocates have long said the total number of missing or slain Indigenous people is unknown partly because federal databases do not contain comprehensive information.

A report by the Urban Indian Health Institute found there were more than 5,700 cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in 2016, but only 116 of those cases were logged in a U.S. Department of Justice database. The study was limited in scope, however, because it reflected data from 71 U.S. cities not on tribal land. Albuquerque wasn't among those cities.

The changes in New Mexico come amid heightened efforts to address the crisis at the state and federal level. Other states including California, Oregon, Washington have approved studies of the problem or more funding for tribes.

Before the bill signing, a moment of silence was observed by the crowd to honor those who are missing or have been killed. Some of their names were read aloud as family members held photographs of their loved ones and signs that called for justice.

Attorney General Hector Balderas said there are special agents in his office ready to take on the new charge and that his office has met with the FBI about moving forward. He acknowledged that the families present Thursday have been on a journey of tragedy and pain and that the state is ready to walk with them.

"This is a day of hope," he told them.

New Mexico regulators approve plan to keep coal plant open -Associated Press

New Mexico regulators on Wednesday approved a plan by the state's largest electric utility to keep part of a coal-fired power plant open for an extra three months as a way to keep air conditioners humming this summer and reduce the risk of blackouts.

The Public Regulation Commission made its decision less than a week after the Public Service Co. of New Mexico submitted its proposal.

The utility will keep one unit at the San Juan Generating Station running through September, rather than closing it this summer as planned.

Developers have blamed supply chain problems and the pandemic for delays in the construction of the solar farms and battery storage stations that were supposed to replace the lost capacity once the coal plant shut down.

As PNM tries to avoid a shortage this summer, the utility said challenges remain on ensuring customer needs are met in the summer of 2023 due to regulatory delays related to another case that involves the upcoming expiration of leases for power generated by the Palo Verde nuclear plant in Arizona.

"PNM will always work to serve PNM customers regardless of regulatory outcomes," Tom Fallgren, vice president of generation, said in a statement. "While this was not PNM's original plan, we are relieved that the commission acted promptly on our solution."

Environmentalists said Wednesday during a briefing that no one could have predicted that the closure of the San Juan power plant and construction of the replacement power would be disrupted by a pandemic. They argued that the delays are short term and should not derail public confidence in New Mexico's mandates for emissions-free electricity generation within the next two decades.

"We're still squarely on this path to transition out of fossil fuels," said Jason Marks, a former member of the Public Regulation Commission and an attorney who works with the Sierra Club. "Renewable energy plus storage is a solution. It works. There's nothing that we're seeing that changes that."

New Mexico officer wounded, 1 suspect dead, 2nd at large - Associated Press

An encounter between a New Mexico officer and two suspects left the officer wounded, one of the suspects dead and the other at large after she escaped in a police vehicle, officials said Thursday.

It began about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when the officer encountered what appeared to be a stranded vehicle in Hobbs near the Texas border, police said.

The male suspect ran away and multiple shots were fired, resulting in the Hobbs police officer and that suspect being shot, Acting Police Chief August Fons said at a news conference Thursday.

A woman who was with the male suspect was detained at the scene and placed in handcuffs. She has been identified as 28-year-old Janessa Perez of Hobbs.

Fons said body-camera footage shows that as officers began rendering aid to the wounded policeman, Perez was able to drive away in a police vehicle.

It crashed a short time later, and Perez ran off, according to Fons.

The police chief identified the suspect who later died at a Hobbs hospital as 27-year-old Daniel Ramirez.

"He had an extensive, violent criminal history," Fons said. "Perez also has a criminal history."

The wounded officer was in "good, stable condition and recovering with his family." Fons said.

He said the New Mexico State Police was handling the investigation into the shooting.

Colorado turns to ice-fishing tents to house homeless - By Patty Nieberg Associated Press/Report For America

Gary Peters spent seven years camping outside a Denver golf course to avoid sleeping in a public shelter until last summer when he moved into a new homeless community where he's been given his own ice-fishing tent featuring electrical outlets, a cot and a zero-degree rated sleeping bag.

The 75-year-old is among the benefactors of Denver's nearly $4 million investment aimed at providing homeless people with "safe outdoor spaces" as an alternative to public shelters, which many have chosen to avoid due to safety concerns or restrictive rules — including curfews and bans on pets. The need for alternatives to shelters increased during the pandemic as more people moved outdoors due to concerns over the risk of COVID-19 transmission in such indoor facilities.

"I'd rather freeze than spend the night in a shelter," Peters said, noting the threat of theft or assault in traditional shelter facilities.

Cities across the United States have been struggling to deal with a surge in homelessness that has in part been blamed on a nationwide housing shortage. The situation in Colorado — where home prices already were at record highs — was made worse in December when hundreds of homes just northwest of Denver were destroyed by fire, sending victims in search of temporary housing.

Some cities such as Seattle and Portland, Oregon, have experimented with constructing tiny homes, some just big enough to sleep inside and others with kitchens and indoor plumbing,

But such tiny homes can cost nearly $25,000 per unit to build, whereas Denver's ice-fishing tents run by the Colorado Village Collaborative come at a price of less than $400 each. Last year, the Denver program served nearly 240 people across three locations and this year the collaborative estimates it will help about 370 people with a fourth location.

Fenced off with a key code entrance, the almost 42-square-foot (3.9-square-meter) insulated tents sit on leased land and are available to people who agree to a set of rules including no weapons, selling drugs or disrupting neighbors. The community is open to people of any gender, and couples are allowed to stay together. Residents can come and go 24-hours a day and pets are welcome, though not guests. The sites also have daily meals, wireless internet, showers, trash and laundry services.

Other cities like Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Missoula, Montana, have launched similar programs with tents and community bathrooms, kitchens and support services. The national move towards these types of communities shows the failure of the current public sheltering system, said Cole Chandler, the Colorado Village Collaborative co-founder and executive director.

"People can't afford housing and the emergency sheltering system that was sort of developed, you know, largely in the 80s, when the federal government got out of the business of funding housing is just like busting at the seams at this point," Chandler said.

Not everyone likes the approach.

Nan Roman, president of the National Alliance to End Homelessness, said it's much better for people's health and long-term chances at finding permanent housing to get them off the street and into indoor housing.

"We're institutionalizing that it's OK for people to live outside. Of course we need to do whatever they can if they're living outside to keep them safe there's no question," Roman said. "It's just hard to see us say as a nation 'Well it's OK to see people stay outside as long as they have a tent.' It's hard to feel that that's progress."

Chandler said the tent collective provides stability and autonomy for people sleeping outside and helps transition them to housing.

"Not everybody is immediately ready to come indoors," he said. "And I don't want that to get played up as people don't want housing, people want housing. But people want to come indoors on their own terms."

The collaborative contracts with other organizations to provide support for indoor housing, employment, legal resources and physical and mental health services. It also employs people who have a history of homelessness or substance use to help residents connect with on-site staff and feel more comfortable accessing services and asking for help.

Chandler acknowledges the program is not a "silver bullet solution to homelessness" and advocates for policy change and more investment in affordable housing.

"But we don't have enough housing," he said. "And so in the meantime, how do we take care of people? And how do we build the types of cities that reflect our values? And we think safe outdoor spaces, help us get closer."