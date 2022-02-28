MON: Results of New Mexico GOP pre-primary convention released after software glitch, + More

Results of New Mexico GOP pre-primary convention released after software glitch -KUNM News, Associated Press

The state Republican Party has now released postponed pre-primary convention results after its electronic voting system encountered glitches.

Party officials say they moved to a back-up plan to have paper ballots in the interest of election integrity after the software malfunctioned on Saturday.

They say the paper ballot voting went smoothly and around 1000 Republicans participated in the voting.

According to a press release from the New Mexico GOP, Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block topped the ballot for the Governor’s race––with independent financial advisor Greg Zanetti and Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences getting enough votes to also be on the ballot.

The First Congressional District will have Louis Sanchez on top of the ballot. Incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell will be unopposed for the Second Congressional District and Alexis Martinez Johnson’s name will be on the Third Congressional District’s ballot.

GOP contenders were competing for positions on the primary ballot ahead of June’s vote.

The Republican convention determines who gets on the primary ballot with at least 20% of endorsement votes and who gets top billing with the highest approval.

Democrats currently control all statewide elected offices in New Mexico.

City revisits turning historic school into community center -Alamogordo Daily News, Associated Press

Elected officials in Alamogordo have re-opened a discussion about rehabilitating and transforming into a community center the historic Dudley School, one of the oldest structures in the southern New Mexico city.

City commissioners heard a presentation about the $557,000 project during a recent meeting but did not take any immediate action to move the project forward.

The project had been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.

"It's an old structure and we want to save it and restore it. It's the history of the people and everything that went on. That's what's important about the structure, not just the structure itself," said Joe Lewandowski of the Tularosa Basin Historical Society.

The Dudley School would not be the first rehabilitation project Lewandowski has undertaken. Lewandowski lent a hand to convert the former Plaza Hotel into the Tularosa Basin Museum of History.

While the Dudley School might look like it's ready to collapse, Lewandowski said he's been through the building and it's in better shape than The Plaza when that project was taken on.

Under the proposal, repairs would be made to the southern exterior wall of the school where the adobe has eroded. The roof and the concrete foundation of the building do not need repairs.

Former classrooms would become exhibit areas and meeting rooms.

City Manager Brian Cesar told commissioners that more detailed information, including a closer look at the estimated cost of the project would be presented at a future meeting.

Originally known as the Maryland Street School, the Dudley School was built as a four-room schoolhouse in 1914. It served as a transition school for Hispanic students in first and second grade to learn English until the 1960s.

The school was renamed after Mary Josephine Burleson Dudley, who taught there from 1920 until her retirement in 1946.

Before New Mexico became a state in 1912, Alamogordo was two cities in one: Alamogordo and Chihuahua.

While researching segregation in Alamogordo, Lewandowski found that there were dividing lines across the small community. Hispanics could not go north of 10th Street or into the Plaza Bar and the Plaza Cafe. African Americans could go in the back door of the Plaza, which was then was a storeroom, he said.

"That wasn't unusual for anywhere at that time ... in the 1930s," Lewandowski said during a previous interview. "But the Apache could walk in the front door of the bar or the cafe at any time and have a seat."

Alamogordo Public Schools desegregated in 1949 when the late Bobby Joe Fritz was allowed to play football at Alamogordo High School. His graduating class of 1950 was the first desegregated graduating class. Fritz died in 2021 at age 89.

Suspect, 14, arrested in fatal shooting of Albuquerque teen -Associated Press

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy who had accused the younger boy of stealing his gun, Albuquerque police said Saturday.

The suspect was arrested Friday evening following the fatal shooting that morning of Andrew Burson near West Mesa High School, police said in a statement. Both youths attended the school and knew each other, the statement said.

The shooting happened when Burson confronted the 14-year-old whom Burson had accused him of stealing a gun that Burson purchased over the internet, the statement said.

The 14-year-old started to run away and Burson chased him, but the suspect pulled a gun and fired at Burson five or six times at Burson, who was struck several times and died at the scene, the statement said.

The suspect was booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of murder and tampering with evidence, the statement said. The Associated Press generally does not identify juveniles accused of crimes.

Asked if the gun used in the shooting was the same one that was allegedly stolen from Burson, Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos responded that police were still collecting and reviewing evidence.

Online court records did not list an attorney for the suspect who could comment on his behalf.

City and school officials said Friday that the gun was not brought onto campus but that more needs to be done to ensure that children don't have access to firearms.

Crime has been a hot-button issue in New Mexico, where Republicans have criticized the Den. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Democratic-controlled Legislature for not doing enough in recent years to crack down through tougher penalties and other measures.

District Attorney Raúl Torrez and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, both Democrats, were among those who pushed for tougher gun laws during the recent legislative session. That included a failed measure that would have enhanced the charge of possession of a firearm by a minor to a felony rather than a misdemeanor, which does not require prosecutors to be notified.

"The connection between juveniles and weapons is extremely dangerous. It's also something that we have to work on in our criminal justice system," Keller said. "Right now we just do not have adequate tools to deal with a juvenile who we know has a firearm and how to keep them off the street or how to get them safe and keep everyone safe from them."

Lujan Grisham, who is running for reelection, issued a statement Friday about the shooting death, calling gun violence a scourge on society, particularly among young people.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina also acknowledged the city's ongoing battle with violent crime, saying it will take a concerted effort across the criminal justice system and through prevention efforts to turn the tide.

In 2021, Albuquerque shattered its homicide record, reaching a total of 117 within city limits. The previous record was set in 2019, when there were 81 homicides, with one of those being investigated by federal authorities. The total dipped to 77 in 2020, during the height of the pandemic.

School officials announced Friday that West Mesa High School would not hold classes Monday, but said that staff and counselors would be available.

Police: Suspect fatally shot after driving wrong way on I-25 - Associated Press

Law enforcement officers shot and killed a crime suspect whose pickup crashed after being driven the wrong way on Interstate 25 while being pursued in Valencia County south of metro Albuquerque, the New Mexico State Police said Saturday.

Two Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies and a NMSP officer fired at the man after he was given "numerous commands to exit the vehicle and surrender peacefully late Friday night, an NMSP statement said.

The statement did not elaborate on circumstances immediately before the gunfire.

According to the statement, the incident began when the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office told the NMSP the suspect was traveling south on I-25 and was a suspect in an alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a household member.

The man's identity was not released but the statement said he was described as being a person of interest in multiple homicides and had a violent criminal history.

The pickup was going southbound in northbound lanes of I-25 before it crashed after going over tire-deflation devices deployed by a NMSP sergeant and then was struck by a NMSP officer's vehicle, the statement said.

Program aims to prepare actors for theater productions - By Mike Easterling Farmington Daily Times

Randy West has implemented an ambitious series of changes since taking over as supervisor of the Farmington Civic Center in the summer of 2019, namely the booking of dozens of musical, theatrical and comedy acts and the launch of a professional musical theater company designed to serve as a regional attraction.

Those elements have been slowed down, but not sidetracked, by the COVID-19 pandemic, which left the Civic Center shuttered for a year and four months. Last year, as soon as he got the green light from city officials, West began scheduling nationally touring shows again and got his musical theater troupe back on its feet.

But another important item on West's agenda — the cultivation and training of a group of local actors to augment the professionals in the Four Corners Musical Theatre Company — has had to wait, the Farmington Daily Times reported.

Now — as the company prepares to enter the busiest time in its two-and-a-half-year history this spring and summer, when it will stage four shows in five months — West is finally ready to begin a program that will address that goal.

The Four Corners Musical Theatre Company will hold two audition workshops over the next several weeks, one for children, and another for teens and adults, who are interested in appearing in the organization's productions of "Gene Kelly's Lost Musical," "The Music Man," "The Pirates of Penzance" and "Annie."

The workshops are the first step in what West envisions as a training program for local actors that will allow them to slide seamlessly into supporting roles for the aforementioned lineup of shows. West envisions developing a crew of local amateur actors so well trained and professional that "nobody will see any separation between the people who do this for a living and those who do it during the summer because they love it," he said.

It's an ambitious plan, and West knows it won't be realized without a lot of hard work. Those who commit to the program will be expected to begin rehearsals for their show or shows months in advance, but he says they'll be rewarded with a performing experience that likely exceeds anything else they've been involved in up to this point.

He believes the benefits of such an experience extend well beyond the theater world.

"I want to see younger people find confidence in doing this in the summer," he said. "Maybe they'll discover confidence in themselves that they never knew existed. They may not go on to a career in musical theater, but this might help them get a law degree and have the confidence to plead a case in front of a judge and jury instead of doing contract law."

West has used local amateurs in most of the Four Corners Musical Theatre Company productions up until now, but he said their integration into those productions has been limited.

This spring and summer, he wants to see those local performers emerge as full-fledged cast members who can hold their own next to the professional actors from New York and California who make up the permanent company.

Much of that training, he said, will consist of teaching them the choreography basics that are such an important part of any musical theater production.

"They won't have to be put in the back (of the stage) on a box waving their arms," he said, describing the modest presence many of those local actors have had in his productions thus far.

"I've been planning to do this for two years and couldn't get it done," he said. "But the plan going forward is to do three musicals every summer so that the Four Corners Musical Theatre Company is one of the things that defines what Farmington is about."

West said the aspiring actors who audition for the upcoming slate of productions can commit to doing as few shows as they like.

"You don't have to do three shows," he said. "In fact, most people won't. I'm assuming most people will do one or two. But I am holding open a lot of slots for locals."

The auditions themselves will be as painless as possible, he said. He explained that the traditional, nerve-wracking process of a lone performer reciting lines or singing under a spotlight on a bare stage while a director judges their performance from the back of the darkened theater is not the way he does things.

"You're pulling them in, putting them in the worst possible situation and seeing if they can survive," West said, describing how legendary musical theater director Hal Prince once described that approach to him.

West said he prefers a more relaxed, informal, face-to-face setting in which he chats with the performers and gets to know a little about their personality before he puts them through their audition.

"That way, I have a much better idea of what they would bring to a project," he said. "The audition process is not meant to be scary at all. The idea is, we're going to nurture them through unlocking their potential."

West said he understands his goal of building a reliable group of seasoned, well-trained local amateurs is something that won't happen overnight. But he is committed to getting it done over the long haul, and he believes the program will help his company sink its roots into the community.

"I'm not claiming we're going to get there 100% this summer," he said. "We're taking steps. And I guarantee that everybody who comes to these shows will have a good time."

1 dead, 2 others hurt after a shootout near Albuquerque park - Associated Press

One person is dead and two others injured after a shootout near a southwest Albuquerque park, according to authorities.

Albuquerque police said officers responded to reports of multiple people shot near Westgate Community Park on Saturday night.

There was an exchange of gunfire between an unknown number of people, police said.

Police said one person was found dead at the scene and two other people had to be taken to the hospital with one listed in critical condition.

According to police, homicide detectives have started an investigation into the fatal shooting.