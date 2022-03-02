WED: Harassment complaint against New Mexico legislator advances, + More

Harassment complaint against New Mexico legislator advances - Associated Press

An attorney for a woman who alleges she was sexually harassed by a prominent state legislator says an investigation by the Legislature is moving forward after an initial vetting of the complaint.

Attorney Levi Monagle on Tuesday said he received confirmation that the harassment complaint is being forwarded to an investigative subcommittee and special counsel.

Monagle is representing political lobbyist Marianna Anaya in her complaint against Democratic Sen. Ivey-Soto, chairman of a Senate committee that vets major legislative initiatives and political appointments. Monagle says the harassment complaint filed with the Legislature closely resembles accusations outlined by Anaya in a public letter.

In that letter, Anaya accused Ivey-Soto of groping her at a hotel reception in 2015 and of recent aggressive and disrespectful behavior while discussing proposed legislation over drinks, calling on the lawmaker to resign.

Ivey-Soto said he has no recollection of touching Anaya during the encounter and that his encounters with Anaya over the years were never sexual.

Legislative Council Service Director Raúl Burciaga, lead attorney to the Legislature, declined to confirm or deny Monagle's statements. He also said legislative staff are prohibited by law from publicly disclosing any information related to the filing of an ethics complaint until a finding of probable cause regarding misconduct allegations.

So far in 2022, four complaints of misconduct have been filed against New Mexico legislators. It is unclear who is involved in addition to Anaya's complaint.

New Mexico Supreme Court finds stream rule unconstitutional - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

The New Mexico Supreme Court determined Tuesday that a rule allowing private landowners to limit public access to streams and rivers is unconstitutional and contrary to state statute.

The court announced its decision after hearing oral arguments in a case that centered on whether the public has a right to fish or float on streams and other waterways that flow through private property.

While the debate over stream access has been going on across the West for years, the New Mexico court added more clarity with its ruling on a petition filed by a coalition of anglers, rafters and conservationists that argued the public has the constitutional right to fish, boat or use any stream for recreation so long as they do not trespass across private land to get there.

In court filings, the group pointed to similar conclusions reached over the years by courts in Montana, Oregon and Utah.

The group's attorneys argued Tuesday that the issue already had been decided in New Mexico decades earlier in a previous case in which the Supreme Court found the state constitution guarantees that the public has the right to use public waters for fishing and other recreational activities and that the right applies notwithstanding private streambed ownership.

The attorneys said the New Mexico Game Commission, which oversees wildlife conservation and hunting and fishing regulations, overstepped its authority as well as the scope of state statute in crafting a rule that allowed landowners to seek certification to make off limits segments of rivers and streams running through their property.

"It is nearly impossible for most stretches of most rivers in New Mexico for the public to enjoy that public use right guaranteed in the constitution with the rule in effect," Seth Cohen, an attorney for the petitioners, told the court.

The Game Commission voted last August against several landowners who sought to restrict access to streams and rivers crossing their property. An attorney for the property owners said after the decision that his clients' rights were being violated.

Jeremy Harrison, an attorney for the landowners, argued Monday that the anglers and boaters were seeking a broad interpretation of recreational use and the rule established by the commission was meant to clarify the ownership of the land underlying the stream or river segments in question.

Advocates of private property rights have warned that if waterways are opened up, property values will decline and there will be less interest by owners to invest in conserving tracts of land along streams. Some fishing outfitters and guides have said their businesses will be adversely affected.

As part of its decision, the court said previous certificates granted to landowners by the commission would be voided.

Sherry Barrett, chair of the New Mexico Paddlers Coalition, said her group was looking forward to the removal of no trespassing signs, fencing and other dangerous barriers that have prevented paddler access to the upper Pecos and Chama rivers.

"Paddlers have enjoyed recreational use of these rivers for decades and look forward to continued exploration of New Mexico's waterways," she said.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and others have been outspoken against limiting access to what they say are public waters.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is running for reelection, has been careful to walk the line on the stream access issue. Some critics say that's because of political campaign contributions by wealthy landowners, but her office has argued that the statute and the rule that led to the fight predates Lujan Grisham's administration.

It's unclear whether there will be any pressure for the Game Commission, which is appointed by the governor, to take up the matter again and rewrite the rule in light of the Supreme Court's decision.

Aaron Wolf, an attorney for the Game Commission, acknowledged during questioning by the court that he believed the rule as it stood was unconstitutional and that the matter was of great public importance.

"I think private ownership of land that covers waterways is increasing dramatically in New Mexico," he said. "Many out-of-state people are buying up large parts of property and to me the larger issue is creating a reasonable balance between the public in New Mexico and the private ownership."

New Mexico governor asked to stand up to more nuclear waste - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

A coalition of environmentalists and nuclear watchdogs on Tuesday delivered more than 1,000 petition signatures to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham asking her to take all steps necessary to stop any expansion of the federal government's nuclear repository in southeastern New Mexico.

Dozens of people gathered at the state Capitol because they are concerned about the potential for the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant to be a disposal site for diluted plutonium.

They said the dump was never intended for that type of radioactive waste.

The underground repository currently takes in special boxes and barrels packed with low-level waste that consists of lab coats, rubber gloves, tools and debris contaminated with plutonium and other radioactive elements.

The repository was carved out of an ancient salt formation about a half-mile (0.8 kilometer) below the surface, with the idea that the shifting salt would eventually entomb the radioactive waste left from decades of bomb-making and nuclear weapons research.

In the petition, the group raises concerns about diluted plutonium being shipped across the country and through New Mexico. They also point out that the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant is the federal government's only underground repository and that New Mexico stands to serve as the nation's dumping ground without the development of other disposal sites.

The speakers at Tuesday's demonstration ran the gamut from a third-generation cattle rancher to a Santa Fe County commissioner. A group called Veterans for Peace flew a white-dove flag.

The governor's office said Tuesday that Lujan Grisham has been in contact with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and has relayed the concerns New Mexicans have.

"This citizen petition highlights the frustration of New Mexicans with DOE's Environmental Management program," said Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor. "We fully expect the Department of Energy to meaningfully engage with stakeholders in New Mexico communities on this issue."

Sackett also pointed to previous criticisms made by New Mexico Environment Secretary James Kenney about a lack of transparency regarding the plutonium plan and waste shipments to WIPP more generally.

Lujan Grisham also has voiced opposition to a separate proposal that calls the temporary storage of spent nuclear fuel from commercial power plants at a planned private multibillion-dollar facility in southern New Mexico.

In that case, the governor and members of the state's congressional delegation have written letters and submitted public comments against storing the spent fuel in the state because the federal government has yet to come up with a plan for permanent disposal of the material.

In December 2020, the Energy Department indicated that it would begin drafting an environmental impact statement as one of the first steps toward diluting and disposing of plutonium left over from the Cold War.

The notice states that processing the material would be necessary to reduce radioactivity enough for the waste to be accepted at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant. The work would involve shipping the material from the Pantex Plant in Texas to Los Alamos National Laboratory, where it would be turned into a powder, and then to the Savannah River Site in South Carolina, where it would be further diluted, and then back to New Mexico for disposal.

New Mexico Gov. signs education bills, $10k teacher raise - By Cedar Attanasio Associated Press / Report For America

New Mexico's governor signed four bills into law that will increase funding for education, including major hikes to teacher salaries.

Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham held the ceremony Tuesday outdoors at an elementary school in Santa Fe, following the passage of the bills by the Legislature last month.

Flanked by schoolchildren and the national leader of a teacher's union, she signed one bill that will increase teacher and counselor salary minimums by $10,000.

"We have to pay our educators a salary that is commensurate with their incredible ... experience, education and the fact that they are working more than full time supporting their students," Lujan Grisham said.

Currently, teachers make at least $40,000 when they start out, $50,000 after additional training and experience, and $60,000 when they pass an intensive master teacher certification.

Increases in teacher pay and benefits come as the state seeks to fill 1,000 teaching positions, with about 5% of classrooms short of a licensed educator. Stopgap measures have ranged from having teaching assistants run classes to deploying around 80 National Guard soldiers to serve as substitutes.

Starting teachers and counselors earning a minimum salary would benefit the most, with a 22% raise.

The teacher raise bill faced no opposition in the Legislature last month, and Lujan Grisham mentioned at least one Republican lawmaker in a long list of thank-yous.

Many school workers, from nurses to janitors to those who already earn more than the minimum, won't benefit from that measure. But Lujan Grisham is expected to sign another bill that, after deducting increases in minimum salaries, will ensure all school workers at least 7% more than income than they earn now.

Grisham, who is running for reelection this year, is also set to approve a $15 minimum wage for school and state workers.

At the elementary school, Lujan Grisham also signed bills aimed at supporting teachers in training and luring retirees back to the classroom.

A teacher training program will increase to $35,000 a salary for aspiring teachers serving in classrooms during their final year of school. It also creates a stipend for teachers and principals who work with them as mentors.

A third bill she signed adds $100 million to a teacher pension fund over three years. A fourth bill makes it easier for teachers to return to the classroom after they retire, reducing the cooling-off period from one year to just three months, the length of a summer break.

One recently retired teacher, Rep. Debra Sariñana, D-Albuquerque, attended the bill signing. She said her old high school is asking her to come back, and she's weighing that against spending more time with her grandchildren.

Pressure mounts for language services at New Mexico agencies - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

New Mexico welfare agencies are coming under new pressure from a federal judge and state lawmakers to expand translation and oral interpretation services to minority households that don't speak English or Spanish.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation Tuesday requiring that major state agencies study the need for additional language assistance services and report back to the governor and Legislature. A companion bill would dedicate about $110,000 to the effort.

Advocacy groups for immigrants and Indigenous populations also are highlighting a federal court order to expand language services under the state Human Services Department. The agency oversees food stamp and Medicaid benefits and must change its automated phone system within 30 days to offer access to benefits in additional languages including Navajo, also known as Diné.

Sovereign Hager, legal director of the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, said census data shows that there are large numbers of New Mexico residents who speak Vietnamese, languages from China, and Navajo that meet the threshold in federal law that requires the state to translate documents into those languages.

U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth Gonzales, at a court hearing Friday, affirmed the obligation of state agencies to identify languages spoken by families trying to access food and medical assistance and provide oral interpretation services.

The judge largely rejected arguments by the Human Services Department that the agency already provides meaningful language access to people with limited English proficiency beyond Spanish.

Gonzales gave the agency 30 days to add short wording in various languages to Medicaid notices to note the availability of expanded language assistance.

"They just need that point of access," Hager said. "Then they can complete an application like anyone else."

Officials with the Human Service Department had no immediate comment on the court order.

The court noted that the Human Services Department lacks adequate data to determine if more language services are needed to administer federal food benefits, ordering the agency to survey the state in coming months for small clusters of households that speak in Indigenous or foreign languages.

Sachi Watase, executive director of the New Mexico Asian Family Center, said she expects to see expanded access to certified interpreters in a variety of languages.

"We're really proud and excited to see this happening now," she said. "It's also really sad that it has taken so long and so many people have fallen through the gaps."

*This version corrects a list of languages that appear to be spoken in large enough numbers to require translation documents to include Vietnamese, languages from China, and Navajo. The list from Hager did not specifically include Mandarin, Cantonese, Dari and Arabic.