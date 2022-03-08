TUES: Lawmakers approved $46 million for new housing projects across New Mexico, + More

Lawmakers approved $46 million for new housing projects across New Mexico - Source NM, Patrick Lohmann

Lawmakers across New Mexico approved at least $46 million to spend on new housing or housing-related projects, according to a new database of capital outlay requests.

Rural and urban parts of the state are facing issues with deteriorating housing stock, housing shortages and homelessness. Over the last two years of the pandemic, home and rent prices soared.

A recent analysis by the Housing New Mexico Advisory Committee found the state needs 32,000 more affordable housing units to meet demand. More than 200,000 New Mexicans spend more than 30% of their incomes on housing, according to the committee.

But lawmakers did not appear to make housing a priority in the cash they pulled down for housing-related construction, according to a new database created by journalist Chris Keller and Russ Biggs, a local computer programmer.

The database, available here, breaks down the types of capital projects requested by tribal, county and local governments. Categories include “water infrastructure,” “health care,” “housing,” “public safety” and others.

They identified 24 projects related to housing. Despite the need, that’s only 1.8% of the 1,327 projects lawmakers funded. The $47 million approved for housing-related projects represents 5.6% of the total capital spending contained in Senate Bill 212.

City, county and tribal governments are among the recipients. And “housing” doesn’t just mean houses or apartments people could rent or buy. Included in the spending is $20 million in Sierra County for the creation of a new veteran’s home and $35,000 for new fencing at a shelter in Albuquerque.

One big tribal allocation is $1.2 million to “furnish and construct community housing projects” for the Santo Domingo Pueblo in Sandoval County.

This year, local, tribal and state governments requested more than 2,300 projects across the state, totaling about $5 billion. The capital outlay bill is passed each year and funds all or part of new infrastructure or construction — things like buildings, parks, roads or acequia upgrades.

The requests did seek more housing funding — $129 million for 28 projects — than lawmakers ultimately approved. Ten items were not included in the final package, but six more were later added, according to an analysis by Keller.

The biggest housing request was $30 million for a new shelter at the Gibson Health Hub, a medical center. That funding was approved but the amount allocated was drastically reduced to $421,757.

Half of the 24 approved projects are in Bernalillo County.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has until March 9 to sign the capital outlay bill. In the past, she’s exercised her line-item veto power, crossing off requests or trimming out some spending altogether.

Beyond capital outlay, other state money was spent on housing by the Legislature.

Lujan Grisham signed a bill on Thursday that will put between $20 million and $25 million toward the construction and maintenance of affordable housing each year, overseen by the Mortgage Finance Authority. This year’s capital-outlay bill also includes $9 million for the trust fund. The bill the governor signed will also dedicate 2.5% of annual tax revenues from oil and gas toward a trust fund for this purpose.

The money will go toward construction, maintenance, weatherizing and energy efficiency improvements for housing. The additional funding for the trust fund could mean 4,578 more affordable housing units in the state, according to an analysis by the Legislative Finance Committee.

“Every New Mexican deserves a safe, affordable and comfortable place to live, and this funding stream will make a real difference in the lives of New Mexicans, especially in rural areas of the state,” Lujan Grisham said in a news release announcing her signature on the trust fund boost.

New Mexico court: Grand juries can't challenge COVID orders - Associated Press

New Mexico's Supreme Court ruled Monday that citizens can't convene grand juries to investigate the governor's response to COVID-19 because her actions were lawful and within the scope of her authority.

The unanimous order by the five-member court scuttled three grand jury petitions in the politically conservative southeastern corner of the state against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The justices also ordered district courts to deny any similar petitions as they are filed.

In the response to the pandemic, the Democratic governor has pursued aggressive emergency public health orders that restricted nonessential business, imposed extended mask mandates and enabled many public schools to suspend classroom teaching for a year or more. The orders withstood multiple legal challenges.

New Mexico is one of six states that allows citizens to convene grand jury investigations directly. But the grand jury petitions against Lujan Grisham were dismissed on face value because the state's pandemic response was legally valid.

"This court previously has held that (the governor) acted lawfully and within the scope of her executive authority when she declared a public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the court wrote in a unanimous order. Any other grand jury petitions "based on substantially similar petitions should be denied as facially invalid because they describe only lawful, noncriminal activity."

The governor's complaint noted that it was difficult for her to determine how many grand jury petitions had been filed or to respond because the proceedings are sealed and confidential.

The Supreme Court responded by directing a judicial committee to consider possible rule changes that would give notice to a public official who is the target of a grand jury petition and allow the official to intervene in the case.

New Mexico woman accused in fatal pursuit due in court - Associated Press

A New Mexico woman accused of causing a crash that killed a police officer and a retired firefighter after lying about having been kidnapped is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Tuesday on murder and other charges.

Jeannine Jaramillo, 46, appeared in court Monday on a separate drug charge. A criminal complaint stated she was concealing methamphetamine in a body cavity when she was booked over the weekend on charges related to the deadly pursuit.

Jaramillo faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Santa Fe police Officer Robert Duran, 43, and Frank Lovato, 62. Lovato was a retired firefighter from the northern New Mexico city of Las Vegas who was driving a pickup truck and not involved with last Wednesday's pursuit.

Jaramillo also faces charges of receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and tampering with evidence in the First Judicial District in Santa Fe.

"There is, without question, sufficient cause to assert that Jaramillo was driving the stolen vehicle willfully and freely from any kind of duress," District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said during a news conference Saturday. "I am confident in saying that Jaramillo acted on her own accord and in a manner that is consistent with her recent criminal behavior of deceit and disregard for public safety."

Carmack-Altwies said her office will seek to keep Jaramillo behind bars until trial.

Jaramillo's public defender, Richard Pugh, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Court records show Jaramillo has a lengthy criminal record that includes two instances last fall in which she was pursued by Cibola County authorities while driving stolen vehicles. She told officers then, too, that she was held at knifepoint, but authorities never found the alleged attacker.

Prosecutors asked the court to dismiss the charges from the first incident in September, pending further investigation. Records show Jaramillo was arrested again in October by a Cibola County sheriff's detective investigating the theft of a work truck. That case was dismissed in November to allow for more investigation.

Jaramillo also has been arrested over the years for receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles, auto burglary, shoplifting and attempted aggravated battery upon a peace officer.

In the latest case, authorities reported the car that Jaramillo crawled out of after crashing into another vehicle had been reported stolen in northern New Mexico days earlier. Court documents also say DNA found on the airbag belonged to Jaramillo, and evidence from the vehicle's computer showed there was only one person inside at the time of the crash.

During an interview with police, Jaramillo told investigators that her boyfriend hit her, poured gasoline on her and tried to kidnap her at knifepoint. Authorities noted inconsistencies in her story, including that she had no physical marks, her clothing did not smell of gasoline and she could not provide information to identify the boyfriend, according to court documents.

A police officer reported that he saw only a woman get out of the car. The officer also said the keys to the stolen car were found in the back seat of the police patrol unit where Jaramillo was seated after the crash.

New Mexico lawyers spar over criminal diversion program - Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

The top prosecutor in New Mexico's busiest judicial district said a program aimed at steering low-level offenders away from criminal prosecution remains underused despite a big increase in participation last year. But public defenders argue that progress is being made.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez said defendants represented by public defenders don't accept enough offers from his office to participate in the pre-prosecution diversion program.

He pointed to data from his office that shows the rate at which those represented by state public defenders accepted diversion program offers remained at 16% in 2020 and 2021.

The program is offered as an alternative to prosecution for people charged with drug possession, shoplifting and other low-level crimes.

It's aimed at removing nonviolent low-level offenders from the criminal justice system and providing them with services — such as mental health and drug treatment, housing and other programs.

"A recurring argument made by mostly members of the public defender's office is that the emphasis should be on helping on the root causes of problems — on addiction, on mental health issues," Torrez said in a recent meeting with the Albuquerque Journal's editorial board.

Public defenders argue that they have accepted more offers since the district attorney began removing barriers to participation, such as a requirement for drug offenders to admit guilt. However, the admission-of-guilt requirement remains in effect for low-level offenders other than those charged with drug possession.

Public defenders said that if a defendant is kicked out of the program for any reason, prosecutors could use the defendant's admission of guilt to help secure a conviction.

According to the data, the number of offers made by prosecutor to public defenders more than tripled from 219 in 2020 to 698 in 2021.

During the same period, the number of offers accepted by clients of public defenders in Bernalillo County increased more than threefold, from 35 in 2020 to 112 in 2021.

Adolfo Méndez, chief of policy and planning for the 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office, said the increased participation "is a function of us just making more and more and more offers."

Aside from eliminating a requirement that people charged with drug possession admit guilt before they are eligible for a diversion offer, prosecutors have also ended some fees, such as drug testing costs, that participants previously had to pay to participate in diversion programs.

Méndez said prosecutors are disappointed that the removal of barriers hasn't resulted in a higher acceptance rate.

Public defenders said eliminating the admission-of-guilt requirement has increased acceptances.

Defendants represented by public defenders accepted 29% of offers in November and 23% in December, according to data provided by Torrez's office.

Bennett Baur, chief public defender for the Law Offices of the Public Defender, said the trend toward more offers and acceptances shows broad support for the program among prosecutors and public defenders.

"The prosecutors and the public defenders on the ground are cooperating to make this program work for as many of our clients as possible," Baur said. "But I think the district attorney's rhetoric over this undermines that very real progress that's been made."

Julpa Davé, managing attorney of the felony division of the public defender's office, said defense attorneys and their clients have many factors to consider before deciding whether to accept pre-prosecution diversion offers.

"Maybe it's better to actually try to fight the case because there are constitutional issues," she said.

Public defenders often represent homeless people, making it difficult to discuss options with clients in time to meet deadlines for accepting diversion offers, Davé said.

Navajo Nation seeks members for car dealership settlement - Farmington Daily Times, Associated Press

Navajo Nation officials are seeking anyone who purchased a car from a chain of dealerships on or near the reservation to claim part of a settlement.

The Daily Times in Farmington reports that the Office of Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission is searching for people eligible to receive part of a $450,000 settlement between Tate's Auto Group and the Federal Trade Commission.

The owner of Tate's Auto Group was accused of manipulating consumer information on financial documents, according to a FTC complaint filed in 2018. The settlement was reached last summer and approved by a federal judge in Arizona.

It's believed as many as 4,000 consumers were impacted.

Tate's Auto had locations in Gallup and the Arizona communities of Holbrook, Show Low and Winslow. Tribal officials believe many of the customers were members of the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission says their members who bought cars would have been greatly harmed.

Sandi Wilson, an investigator with the commission, says tracking down customers on the Navajo Nation can be hard because some often change mailing addresses. They hope to hear from customers by March 18.