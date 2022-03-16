WED: State Dems exploring possibilities of an ‘extraordinary’ session, but no decision yet, + More

State Dems exploring possibilities of an ‘extraordinary’ session, but no decision yet – KSFR, Santa Fe New Mexican, KUNM News

Democrats in the state House and Senate met Tuesday night to decide on whether to call an extraordinary session of the legislature to override Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s veto of the junior bill, and it looks like a decision is just on the horizon.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports yesterday’s caucus meetings follow those held Friday after a decision wasn’t made. Democratic Sen. George Muñoz told the New Mexican that agreeing to convene the session remains possible.

Muñoz does not believe the state’s Democrats have consensus, but says he thinks about half are on board and that they could have the numbers if enough Republicans join the vote to convene the session. Several GOP lawmakers have signaled support for the override.

The initiative needs approval from three-fifths of the legislators in each chamber to move ahead.

As KSFR radio reports, House Speaker Brian Egolf said they are “getting very close to an agreement between the Senate and Executive Branch” and he’s confident that some projects ranging from uranium clean-up to domestic violence shelters will be back on track.

At issue is the $50 million outlay bill Lujan Grisham vetoed earlier this month, which included funding for a variety of projects approved by the legislature in their 30-day session amid record-high state income due to oil and gas revenue and federal pandemic aid.

The governor had argued that the bill circumvented a standard vetting process and could lead to waste.

Meanwhile, the governor herself could convene a special session for issues of her choosing. The New Mexican reports various lawmakers said Monday they heard that was possible in an effort to create relief amid rising gas prices.

APS to make layoffs amid slumping enrollment – Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

The state’s largest school district will need to make staffing cuts in the fall to cope a deficit brought on by sagging enrollment.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Scott Elder announced Monday the district is about $17 million dollars in the hole and, as a result, will need to let about 300 employees go, or about 5% of its staff district-wide.

Elder says this is the first time he’s seen APS make significant layoffs like this during his more than 30 years at the district.

Elder says that the drop in enrollment isn’t just because of the pandemic, though it’s played a role. He also cited a declining number of youths in the area over the last several years.

According to district data, APS enrollment was down by more than 5-thousand students this school year and has dropped by about 12-thousand since 2016.

As a result, Elder says APS’s budget will likely shrink by $17-and-a-half million dollars for the next school year.

This news comes as teacher raises were signed into law this month for the fiscal year beginning in July. Elder says the district’s smaller budget will not have an effect on the pay bumps.

Watchdog has concerns with projects at US nuclear repository - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

There's no way of knowing if cost increases and missed construction deadlines will continue at the only U.S. underground nuclear waste repository, according to independent federal investigators, according to results of a federal watchdog report made public Tuesday.

The Government Accountability Office outlined the concerns in its report, noting that the U.S. Energy Department is not required to develop a corrective action plan for addressing the root causes of challenges at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in southern New Mexico.

A multimillion-dollar project is underway at the underground facility to install a new ventilation system so that full operations can resume, following a radiation leak in 2014 forced the repository's closure for nearly three years.

Operations after it reopened had to be throttled back because parts of the facility were contaminated and airflow was reduced.

Federal officials have said that the construction project will ensure that the repository can meet the Energy Department's needs for disposing of tons of Cold War-era waste left behind by decades of bomb making and nuclear research.

But the Government Accountability Office report stated that the Energy Department faces construction and regulatory risks that might delay its plans.

According to Energy Department documents, the ventilation project as of last fall was projected to cost about $486 million, nearly 70% more than originally planned. The project also is about three years behind schedule, with a new estimated completion date of January 2026.

The Energy Department had blamed significant cost overruns and delays on the contractor's inexperience and difficulties in attracting workers to the area, an expansive desert that is also home to one of the most productive oilfields in the world.

While some corrective measures were taken, department officials told the Government Accountability Office that they have not updated an internal system that is meant to track risks and mitigation measures.

Without the updates, Energy Department officials may not be able to meet their waste disposal schedule, "which could in turn create shipping delays and cost increases for the sites that are generating the waste," the accountability office's report said.

The report reiterated that the repository is running out of permitted space for waste and that the Energy Department has a large amount of "transuranic waste" — which typically consists of lab coats, rubber gloves, tools and debris contaminated with plutonium and other radioactive elements — at sites around the country that still requires disposal.

The repository was carved out of an ancient salt formation about a half-mile below the surface, with the idea that the shifting salt would eventually entomb the radioactive waste.

Its current footprint includes eight panels, which the Energy Department estimates will be filled in 2025. There are plans for two new panels in the short term, but the report noted that it's unclear whether the new space will be ready in time to prevent an interruption of disposal operations.

New Mexico regulators also have yet approved permit changes and other requests from the Energy Department, and it's unclear how long that will take.

Department officials in a response to the report agreed with the recommendations aimed at addressing the root causes of the cost increases and construction delays to ensure "that DOE projects benefit taxpayers while reducing the risk to human health and the environment."

Nuclear watchdog groups have been critical of the Energy Department. They have raised concerns about the repository's future, citing the increase in defense-related waste that will need to be disposed of when production of key components for the country's nuclear arsenal ramps up at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico and the Savannah River Site in South Carolina.

Multiple dead in crash involving U. of Southwest golf teams - Associated Press

A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said.

The vehicles collided Tuesday night in Andrews County and Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety told KWES-TV there were fatalities in both vehicles, but the number of dead wasn't immediately released.

"It's a very tragic scene," Blanco said. "It's very, very tragic."

The bus or van was transporting members of the men's and women's golf teams from a golf tournament, Blanco said, and the other vehicle involved was a Ford F-150.

The teams had been scheduled to play in a tournament Tuesday at Midland College, about 315 miles west of Dallas.

The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state's border with Texas.

The university said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members of those involved in the crash, and counseling and religious services would be available on campus.

The crash was under investigation, Blanco said, and details about the number of people in each vehicle weren't immediately released. The roadway where the crash occurred was closed early Wednesday.

Police identify man suspected of shooting 3 in Albuquerque - Associated Press

Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a man suspected of shooting three people in the same northeast Albuquerque neighborhood where he lived before he was shot and killed by police officers.

Albuquerque police said 52-year-old John Dawson Hunter is believed to have fatally shot 31-year-old Alicia Hall as she was driving her vehicle Monday afternoon in the Foothills area.

Hunter also is suspected of shooting and wounding a man and a female teenager. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Their names haven't been released.

"Investigators have reason to believe Hunter was suffering some sort of mental crisis when he started shooting randomly at people in the area of his home," police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Hunter's parents had lived in the one-story brick house since 1994 and he inherited it after his mother died in 2013.

Police said Hunter was later killed after an altercation with officers and two handguns were found at the scene.

Three police officers suffered minor injuries during the gunfire that resulted in Hunter's death, according to police.

They said it appears the officers' injuries may have resulted from gunshots that struck a cinderblock wall that broke up and sent debris in their direction.