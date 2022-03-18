FRI: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9, + More

NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9 - By Cedar Attansio, Jill Bleed And Anita Snow Associated Press

The investigation into this week's fiery head-on crash in West Texas now focuses on the revelation that a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van, killing nine people, including six members of a New Mexico college golf team and their coach.

The young teen, who is still unidentified, and a man traveling in the truck also died.

National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg on Thursday revealed the truck was driven by the child. He said the truck's left front tire, which was a spare tire, blew out before impact.

The pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane on the darkened, two-lane highway before colliding head-on with the van. Both vehicles burst into flames.

Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, "this was clearly a high-speed collision," Landsberg said.

Landsberg said investigators hoped to retrieve enough information from the vehicle's recorders, if they survived, to understand what happened. He said many in the van were not wearing seatbelts and at least one was ejected from the vehicle.

It's not unusual for young teens to drive in that region and other more rural parts of the United States.

But "that was dumb" for a 13-year-old to be driving on a busy two-lane roadway used by oil traffic, said Gib Stevens, who leads area trucking operations for an oilfield servicing company.

One must be 14 in Texas to start taking classroom courses for a learner's license and 15 to receive that provisional license to drive with an instructor or licensed adult in the vehicle.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor said a 13-year-old driving would be breaking the law.

The University of the Southwest students, including one from Portugal and one from Mexico, and the coach were returning from a golf tournament when the vehicles collided Tuesday night. Two Canadian students were hospitalized in critical condition.

The NTSB sent an investigative team to the crash site in Texas' Andrews County, about 30 miles east of the New Mexico state line.

University of the Southwest spokeswoman Maria Duarte declined to comment on the NTSB's announcement about the young driver, citing the ongoing investigation. The private Christian college is located in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the Texas state line.

The golf teams were traveling in a 2017 Ford Transit van that was towing a box trailer when it collided with the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup, according to NTSB spokesperson Eric Weiss.

The speed limit at the crash site is 75 mph, he said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the deceased as: Golf coach Tyler James, 26, of Hobbs, New Mexico; and players Mauricio Sanchez, 19, of Mexico; Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas; Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado; Karisa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton, Texas; Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas; and Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal.

Also killed were Henrich Siemens, 38, of Seminole County, Texas, and the 13-year-old boy who were struck.

Critically injured aboard the van were Canadian students Dayton Price, 19, of Mississauga, Ontario, and Hayden Underhill, 20, of Amherstview, Ontario. Both were taken by helicopter to the University Medical Center in Lubbock, about 110 miles to the northeast.

"They are both stable and recovering, and every day making more and more progress," University of the Southwest Provost Ryan Tipton said Thursday.

"One of the students is eating chicken soup," said Tipton, calling their recovery "a game of inches."

Tipton said University President Quint Thurman visited the students' parents at the hospital, illustrating the close community at the college with only about 350 on-campus students.

"Hockey was a big part of life for a while, but his true passion is golf," said Underhill's brother Drew Underhill.

The Mexican Federation of Golf posted an online note of condolence to the loved ones of Mauricio Sanchez.

Sousa was from Portugal's southern coast, where he graduated from high school last summer before heading to college in the U.S., said Renata Afonso, head of the Escola Secundária de Loulé.

A memorial was set up Wednesday at the golf course near campus where the team practices, with flowers, golf balls and a handmade sign.

About 150 people turned out Thursday evening to remember Jackson Zinn at Texas Roadhouse, a restaurant where he worked and met his girlfriend of five months.

"We met here exactly at this table," said Maddy Russell, 20, of Hobbs. "He was my heart."

The mourners released around 100 blue and orange balloons into the cold whipping wind of eastern New Mexico, which soon disappeared into the horizon.

The university said on Twitter that counseling and religious services was available on campus.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott expressed sympathy.

The teams had been taking part in a golf tournament at Midland College, about 315 miles west of Dallas.

Cowboy politician 2nd person to go on trial in Jan. 6 riot - By Morgan Lee And Jacques Billeaud Associated Press

An elected official in New Mexico who helped found the group Cowboys for Trump is headed to trial in Washington next week on a charge related to the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He plans to show up for court on horseback in a defiant show of support for former President Donald Trump.

Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin has been charged with knowingly entering restricted areas of Capitol grounds, one of hundreds of pro-Trump supporters facing charges for disrupting the certification of Joe Biden's 2020 presidential win. His trial will be the second among the hundreds of people arrested in the riot.

He's one of at least 10 people charged in the riot who either held public office or ran for a government leadership post in the two and a half years before the attack. They include candidates for mayor in west Texas, city council in Kansas and West Virginia, county commission in Washington state, congressional seats in Florida and statehouses in Pennsylvania, New York and West Virginia. Another Jan. 6 defendant is running this year for a congressional seat in New Hampshire.

Seven of the 10 defendants were accused of entering the Capitol building, and at least five had expressed doubts about the legitimacy of the presidential election. False claims about election security have become prevalent in Republican circles, and the outcome of Griffin's trial could create political problems for other elected officials ensnared in the massive prosecution.

Griffin has been in office since 2019 and is one of three elected officials responsible for management, administration and budget. During his time in office, he also served on the county's board for canvassing local election results.

In 2019, he helped found Cowboys for Trump with a group of rodeo acquaintances to spread a conservative message about gun rights, immigration controls and abortion restrictions. Many of those messages were delivered on horseback.

Griffin, a former rodeo rider and former pastor, plans to drive his horse "Red" to the nation's capital, as he has in earlier outings in Washington with the group, and then ride the animal to the courthouse.

He rejects Biden's 2020 election and believes Trump to be the real winner, despite a lack of evidence and statements by elected officials, local elections leaders and Trump's own attorney general that the results were correct.

Griffin voted in January with his county commission to hire a private contractor to review the 2020 presidential election in Otero County — where Trump won with a 62% share — with door-to-door canvassing that has triggered concerns about voter intimidation. The review is still being conducted.

Prosecutors have submitted a variety of images that show Griffin breaching barricades on the day of the 2021 insurrection — climbing a toppled fence and another barrier to access the Capitol steps. Images taken by Griffin's own videographer show him reveling in the Jan. 6 crowd and using a bullhorn to lead the throngs in prayer.

Matthew Struck, the videographer who accompanied Griffin, has been granted immunity and is expected to testify at the trial, prosecutors said in a filing Thursday.

He doesn't deny that he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021; he admits he entered a barricaded area to reach an outdoor balcony of the Capitol on the afternoon without going inside the building.

But his attorneys have demanded that prosecutors provide first-hand evidence that then-Vice President Mike Pence was still at the Capitol — a prerequisite for the U.S. Secret Service to invoke access restrictions.

Prosecutors say Pence's exact location at the time the county commissioner entered the Capitol grounds is irrelevant — and that the Secret Service shouldn't have to disclose sensitive security information concerning the riot response.

Griffin pointedly disagrees.

"People are charged with entering an unauthorized zone and it might not have been an unauthorized zone to begin with — that's the legal question right now," Griffin said in an interview with The Associated Press. "It's really a shame on Mike Pence's part — individually and personally — he should step up and let us know what time he left the building, unless he's trying to defend the government and trying to continue to make patriots suffer."

U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden ruled that prosecutors must call a witness to testify who has first-hand knowledge of Pence's whereabouts during the attack if they want to try Griffin on a charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Earlier, McFadden rejected Griffin's accusations of misguided and discriminatory prosecution.

Griffin was arrested on Jan. 17, 2021, by Capitol Police after he returned to Washington in opposition to Biden's election and inauguration. He spent nearly three weeks in jail before his release pending trial.

Back at home in southern New Mexico, Griffin withstood a recall election attempt. State election regulators sued Griffin over his refusal to register Cowboys for Trump as a political group. Griffin says the group is a for-profit business and that he worries about contributors being identified and harassed.

In early March, Griffin confirmed that he won't seek election this year as a commissioner or otherwise compete in the 2022 election cycle, saying he had lost faith in the political system.

The fate of other politicians remains unclear. A former legislative candidate in Pennsylvania is now in prison on a 60-day sentence for his presence inside the Capitol building during the riot. A former West Virginia lawmaker who resigned his office three days after joining the mob into the building is charged with one count of civil disorder and due in court on Friday.

Over all, at least 765 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. At least 231 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors. At least 119 riot defendants have been sentenced, with 50 of them getting terms of imprisonment of jail time already served.

Approximately 90 others have trial dates. The first trial of a rioter ended with a conviction on all counts.

House panel launches probe of New Mexico 2020 election audit - By Farnoush Amiri And Morgan Lee Associated Press

A congressional oversight committee said Thursday it has opened an investigation into a partisan audit of the 2020 election results that is taking place in New Mexico and was authorized by a Republican-led county commission.

The House Oversight Committee issued a letter to the head of EchoMail, one of the contractors involved in Arizona's partisan ballot review, requesting the private company produce documents and information regarding its forensic audit in Otero County, New Mexico, by the end of the month.

"The right to vote is protected by the Constitution and is the cornerstone of our democratic system of government," Democratic Reps. Carolyn Maloney, the chair of the committee, and Jamie Raskin, the chair of a subcommittee on civil rights, wrote to the company.

The committee said it is looking into potential intimidation by volunteers from a conspiracist group who are going door to door canvassing voters in Otero County and asking intrusive questions.

The company's forensic audit proposal called for volunteer canvassers from New Mexico Audit Force to go to voters and review voter registration data.

The canvass is already underway, according to lawmakers, and more than 60 county residents have contacted state and local officials expressing concerns about interactions with the canvassers.

The committee's letter was penned to EchoMail founder V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, who has previously participated in advancing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election as well as his own loss in a Massachusetts state Senate race.

A request for comment from Ayyadurai was not immediately returned Thursday.

Nearly a year and a half after the 2020 general election, the U.S. continues to grapple with bogus claims surrounding Democrat Joe Biden's presidential win. Ballot reviews have been conducted across the country, from Arizona's Maricopa County to Pennsylvania's Fulton County.

An Associated Press review of votes cast in battleground states contested by then-President Donald Trump also found too few cases of fraud to affect the outcome.

Trump, a Republican, and his allies have falsely claimed that voting systems or ballot tallies were manipulated to steal the election from him. Judges across the country, of both parties, dismissed those claims. And even Trump's former attorney general William Barr said a month after the election that there was no indication of widespread fraud that could change the result.

The announcement of the committee's probe comes weeks after New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, said that many Otero County residents have been caught off guard when approached by canvassers who are affiliated with the New Mexico Audit Force group and claim in some instances to be county employees.

The county commission in January authorized a $49,750 contract for a countywide review of election records and voter registration information linked to the 2020 general election. It accepted a proposal from EchoMail, which was among the contractors hired by Republican Arizona state lawmakers to review the 2020 election in Maricopa County and provide a report on ballot envelope images.

The review in Arizona's largest county ended in September without producing proof to support Trump's false claims of a stolen election. The county election department found that nearly every finding by the contractors included faulty analysis, inaccurate claims, misleading conclusions and a lack of understanding of federal and state election laws.

The House Oversight Committee said EchoMail has until March 31 to respond to its letter and hand over the documents requested in the New Mexico probe.

"The Committee is investigating whether your company's audit and canvass in New Mexico illegally interferes with Americans' right to vote by spreading disinformation about elections and intimidating voters," the letter said.

Texas crash victims included new students just branching out - By Colleen Slevin And Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

Self-disciplined and competitive, Jackson Zinn was all business on the golf course. Despite his big heart for helping others, he could be tough on himself if he wasn't shooting in the 60s.

Family pastor Rick Long of Grace Church in Arvada, Colorado, said Zinn had just wrapped up a tournament with his University of the Southwest teammates in Texas when he called his father, Greg Zinn, to talk about what he thought had been a disappointing round.

"And he just said, 'Jackson, you're amazing. You're not always going to score the way you need to score. You'll be great.' That was their last conversation," Long said.

About an hour later, the college junior piled into a van with his teammates to head back to New Mexico. It was on a two-lane farm road Tuesday evening that a pickup truck collided head-on with the van, killing Zinn, his coach and five teammates.

Authorities announced Thursday that the truck veered into their lane after a tire blew. An unnamed 13-year-old who was behind the wheel and his passenger, 38-year-old Henrich Siemens of Seminole County, Texas, also died in the fiery crash.

Jackson Zinn was close to his parents and two younger sisters, coached children playing in a special needs soccer league his family organized and was well loved by his co-workers at the Red Robin in suburban Denver where he worked as a waiter when he was home from school, said Long in an interview Thursday.

Zinn transferred to the University of the Southwest after spending one year at a military school in New Mexico, seeing it as an opportunity to both play golf and get a Christian education, he said.

Zinn loved the smell of the golf course and the feel of tees and clubs, and enjoyed being able to relax and play in the church's annual golf tournament to raise money for Indigenous people in the Peruvian Amazon, Long said.

"He said that that's the one place he could play his game and play it well and not feel the pressure of having to perform because he was doing it for a bigger mission, a bigger reason," he said.

Most of the students killed in the crash were getting their first taste of life away from home at the private Christian university where on-campus enrollment hovers around 300.

They included freshmen Laci Stone of Nocona, Texas, Travis Garcia of Pleasanton, Texas, Mauricio Sanchez of Mexico, and Tiago Sousa of Portugal. The school and authorities did not release hometowns for Sanchez and Sousa.

Also killed were junior Karisa Raines of Fort Stockton, Texas, and golf coach Tyler James of Hobbs, New Mexico.

The two injured students were identified by authorities as Dayton Price of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada; and Hayden Underhill of Amherstview, Ontario, Canada.

Garcia was voted Pleasanton High School's most valuable player last year, when he and his fellow Eagles made their first-ever appearance at the Texas state championships. He was remembered by those who worked with him at a golf club near Pleasanton as a phenomenal kid who made great strides in just a few short years after first picking up a club.

Myles Dumont, manager of golf operations for the River Bend Golf Club. said Thursday that Garcia played a big role in his high school team's success. He also said the teen didn't mind spending hours and hours outside, practicing his craft.

"He really just fell in love with the game, and we were all really excited to see where his golf career was going to take him," Dumont said. "We were really proud of him, really happy to see him have an opportunity to go somewhere to play. The sky was the limit for him."

Sousa also had an "immense passion for golf," said Renata Afonso, the head of Escola Secundária de Loulé, a high school he attended on Portugal's southern coast.

"He was a very dedicated student, very involved in social causes," she said. "Any school would be delighted to have had him as a student."

Before coming to New Mexico, Sanchez had played with the Club de Golf Pulgas Pandas, a club in the prosperous city of Aguacalientes in north-central Mexico.

Stone graduated from Nocona High School in 2021, where she played golf, volleyball and softball. Her mother, Chelsi Stone, described her as a ray of sunshine.

With many students away for spring break, the university was planning a gathering next week, while counselors were at the ready to help students before that. Prayers and condolences continued to flood social media sites as separate fundraising efforts were underway by the university as well as friends to help the victims' families.

On Thursday, around 150 people turned out to honor Zinn at Texas Roadhouse, a Hobbs restaurant where he worked and met his girlfriend of five months.

"He was my heart," said Maddy Russell, 20, of Hobbs.

Also at the memorial was Russell's aunt, who had written her niece's phone number on a piece of paper for Zinn when Russell was too shy to do it. He texted her that day, and soon became a fixture at the family dinner table.

Many who knew Zinn wore Denver Broncos jerseys, including a co-worker who started their friendship with a football rivalry; she's a Cowboys fan.

"I was from Colorado, and I wasn't a Bronco fan and he was," said waitress Kyleen Valdez, 31. "He came in and told us when Russell Wilson was going to be on the team, they're going to win again. They're going to win the Super Bowl. And that's just that's how everybody knows Jackson — sports, not just golf."

The mourners released around 100 blue and orange balloons into the cold, whipping wind of eastern New Mexico, and they soon disappeared into the horizon.

